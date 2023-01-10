Read full article on original website
Happening Now: Local first responders work vehicle crash
VICTORIA, Texas – Local first responders are on the scene of a vehicle crash at a traffic light at Mockingbird Lane and Sam Houston Drive. If you can avoid this area, please use an alternate route as crews work the scene. This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as we receive them. Photo courtesy: Don Brubaker COPYRIGHT 2022...
crossroadstoday.com
2 vehicles involved in collision on Navarro and Mockingbird
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 6 p.m. Thursday evening there was a 2-vehicle collision at the intersection of Navarro and Mockingbird. A Victoria Fire Department first responder said that there were two occupants in each truck, with one person having to be taken to Citizens hospital with minor injuries.
VPD: Vehicle fails to yield right of way resulting in a two-vehicle crash
UPDATE: At approximately 12:20 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 12, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the intersection of E. Mockingbird Lane and Sam Houston Drive in reference to a crash. Upon arrival, officers observed a Nissan Sentra and a Chevy Suburban in the roadway with damage. An investigation determined the Nissan Sentra was traveling northbound and the Chevy Suburban was...
Car crash on Route 183 results in one fatality
DPS reports that a car crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. last night after a car tried to pass in a no passing lane, resulting in a single fatality.
Burglary investigation underway in Port Lavaca
PORT LAVACA, Texas – The Port Lavaca Police Department (PLPD) is working to return stolen items to burglary victims. The items were found on a burglary suspect. If you were the victim of a home burglary or a car burglary over the past 40 days you can contact the PLPD. We have recovered several items from a burglary suspect. Call...
Hallettsville Police: Woman arrested following vehicle crash
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Thursday, Jan. 12, Hallettsville Police Department officers responded to approximately the 600 block of W. Fairwinds St. in reference to a vehicle crash. During an investigation of the crash, law enforcement discovered one of the occupants in the vehicle has two outstanding warrants out of DeWitt County for Failure to Appear for dangerous drugs. Officers then...
Update: Investigators identify woman found dead in mobile home fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – Investigators have identified Tina J Pinkard, 32, as the woman found dead inside a mobile home on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. The fatal fire destroyed the home, located in the Seadrift area, at the end of David Road, and resulted in severe injuries of a man found inside, as well. When emergency services arrived to the...
VPD’s K9 Lark Gets A Great Vest for The Holidays!
One of Victoria's finest got a nice and safe holiday treat... Victoria Police Department’s K9 Lark has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Lark’s vest was sponsored by National Police Association and was embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.org”.
Marijuana found during traffic stop on work truck, says Shiner Police
SHINER, Texas – On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Police Chief Kevin Kelso with the Shiner Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a work truck. According to Shiner PD, Chief Kelso witnessed a large, unmarked box-truck make an illegal, left turn from the center lane of 90a (Avenue E). The chief then conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, he located...
VLS Karaoke Contest Qualifying Rounds Thursday’s at Dodge City
In what has become a crowd favorite, the Victoria Livestock Show Karaoke contest is back for the 2023 Victoria Livestock Show and Carnival! The qualifying rounds are going on now every Thursday at Dodge City Saloon, now thru Thursday, February 16th The Top prize is $1000.00 with more prizes for other top finishers. The karaoke finals will take place at the Beer Garden on Saturday, February 25th.
5 Unique New Year Resolutions That Must Be Done In Victoria
Ok, we all know the usual New Year's resolutions by heart... Quit smoking... (Both Legal and illegal "cigarettes") Take A Class and Learn something new. So, after hearing these every year, I've decided to come up with 5 new and challenging resolutions that can only take place in the Crossroads. So, take the challenge with me and let's make 2023 the year you and Victoria get to know each other a little better.
Warrior’s Weekend Field of Honor Wins Big Award
This is great story to kick off the New Year here in the Crossroads... The Warrior’s Weekend Field of Honor received Keep Victoria Beautiful’s business beautification award for the month of January. The award is given monthly to recognize organizations that help to beautify the Victoria community through property upkeep, landscaping and other improvements. To nominate an organization to receive the award, visit www.victoriatx.gov/kvb and click on “Beautification Awards.”
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — With the Dallas Cowboys attempting to beat Tom Brady for the first time on Monday night in the NFL Playoffs, Texas is doing its best to get in the winning spirit and it’s getting started with a lottery win in South Texas. The Texas Lottery...
