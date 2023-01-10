ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 vehicles involved in collision on Navarro and Mockingbird

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 6 p.m. Thursday evening there was a 2-vehicle collision at the intersection of Navarro and Mockingbird. A Victoria Fire Department first responder said that there were two occupants in each truck, with one person having to be taken to Citizens hospital with minor injuries.
VPD: Vehicle fails to yield right of way resulting in a two-vehicle crash

UPDATE: At approximately 12:20 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 12, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the intersection of E. Mockingbird Lane and Sam Houston Drive in reference to a crash. Upon arrival, officers observed a Nissan Sentra and a Chevy Suburban in the roadway with damage. An investigation determined the Nissan Sentra was traveling northbound and the Chevy Suburban was...
Hallettsville Police: Woman arrested following vehicle crash

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Thursday, Jan. 12, Hallettsville Police Department officers responded to approximately the 600 block of W. Fairwinds St. in reference to a vehicle crash. During an investigation of the crash, law enforcement discovered one of the occupants in the vehicle has two outstanding warrants out of DeWitt County for Failure to Appear for dangerous drugs. Officers then...
VPD’s K9 Lark Gets A Great Vest for The Holidays!

One of Victoria's finest got a nice and safe holiday treat... Victoria Police Department’s K9 Lark has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Lark’s vest was sponsored by National Police Association and was embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.org”.
VLS Karaoke Contest Qualifying Rounds Thursday’s at Dodge City

In what has become a crowd favorite, the Victoria Livestock Show Karaoke contest is back for the 2023 Victoria Livestock Show and Carnival! The qualifying rounds are going on now every Thursday at Dodge City Saloon, now thru Thursday, February 16th The Top prize is $1000.00 with more prizes for other top finishers. The karaoke finals will take place at the Beer Garden on Saturday, February 25th.
5 Unique New Year Resolutions That Must Be Done In Victoria

Ok, we all know the usual New Year's resolutions by heart... Quit smoking... (Both Legal and illegal "cigarettes") Take A Class and Learn something new. So, after hearing these every year, I've decided to come up with 5 new and challenging resolutions that can only take place in the Crossroads. So, take the challenge with me and let's make 2023 the year you and Victoria get to know each other a little better.
Warrior’s Weekend Field of Honor Wins Big Award

This is great story to kick off the New Year here in the Crossroads... The Warrior’s Weekend Field of Honor received Keep Victoria Beautiful’s business beautification award for the month of January. The award is given monthly to recognize organizations that help to beautify the Victoria community through property upkeep, landscaping and other improvements. To nominate an organization to receive the award, visit www.victoriatx.gov/kvb and click on “Beautification Awards.”
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — With the Dallas Cowboys attempting to beat Tom Brady for the first time on Monday night in the NFL Playoffs, Texas is doing its best to get in the winning spirit and it’s getting started with a lottery win in South Texas. The Texas Lottery...
