Ok, we all know the usual New Year's resolutions by heart... Quit smoking... (Both Legal and illegal "cigarettes") Take A Class and Learn something new. So, after hearing these every year, I've decided to come up with 5 new and challenging resolutions that can only take place in the Crossroads. So, take the challenge with me and let's make 2023 the year you and Victoria get to know each other a little better.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO