5 Stocks That Could Crush the S&P 500 in 2023

I'm not a short-term investor by any means. When I buy a stock, I hope to hold it for decades. However, there are some stocks -- especially a few that have been beaten down in the recent market downturn -- that could have an excellent 2023 if things go well. In this short video, I discuss the basket of five stocks I believe will outperform the overall stock market this year.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 10, 2023

Wall Street closed mixed on Monday after a choppy session. Market participants were considering a soft landing of the U.S, economy by the Fed. However, some Fed officials comments have dented investors sentiment. The Dow and the S&P 500 ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in green.
Benzinga

Tesla, Apple, Atlis Motor, KB Home, Fisker: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Wednesday as optimism over a decline in inflation gained momentum ahead of the release of consumer price index data on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.76% higher while the Dow Jones ended Wednesday's session up 0.8%. The S&P 500 gained 1.28%. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
msn.com

2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face

The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Entrepreneur

4 Stocks Under $10 to Buy This Month

December’s job report showing steady job growth despite slowing wage inflation and analysts expecting inflation to have cooled further in the last month of 2022 are fueling optimism. So, we...
Benzinga

Boom! Tesla Confirms Bearish Candlestick Pattern — Is A Bull Trap Next?

Tesla, Inc TSLA saw whiplash price action in the premarket on Thursday after CPI data released by the U.S. Labor Department showed inflation ticked lower in December. The S&P 500 opened 0.2% higher before running into sellers who knocked the market down under Wednesday’s closing price. When the market opened, Tesla reacted negatively, confirmed the bearish evening star pattern, which the stock printed on Wednesday.
teslarati.com

Tesla stock eyes possible turn around as investors turn optimistic

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock finally has the opportunity to make a comeback as the market has regained its footing today, following the anticipation of tomorrow’s inflation report. The market has finally begun to rebound as investors hope tomorrow’s U.S. inflation data will signal an improving economy. And while Tesla...
franknez.com

Did AMC Stock Just Bottom Out?

AMC stock surged to $4.92 closing up +21.18% on Wednesday. No major catalyst moved the stock, though trading volume did exceed almost twice its average volume of 26 million. The movie theatre chain stock demonstrated strong bullish price action today, did AMC stock just bottom out?. Analysts at TipRanks gave...
franknez.com

Big Reddit Stocks Worth Putting on Your Watchlist This Year

Reddit stocks have become more and more popular as we saw penny stocks such as GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) explode to all-time highs during the ‘meme stock’ frenzy two years ago. In late January of 2021, GameStop shares rose to nearly $500 before getting halted. At...
The Associated Press

TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index: IMX Score Remains Flat as 2022 Comes to a Close

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- The Investor Movement Index® (IMX SM ) remained at 4.17 in December, unchanged from its score in November. The IMX is TD Ameritrade’s proprietary, behavior-based index, aggregating Main Street investor positions and activity to measure what investors actually were doing and how they were positioned in the markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005200/en/ TD Ameritrade December 2022 Investor Movement Index (Graphic: TD Ameritrade)

