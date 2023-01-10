Read full article on original website
showmeinstitute.org
Raising the Student/Teacher Ratio Would Increase Teacher Salaries
In policy, as in our daily lives, our decisions have trade-offs. I can buy a new car and make payments or I could have more disposable income each month. The same is true when it comes to how we run our schools and compensate our teachers. Much of the public narrative lately has been about Missouri’s relatively low teachers’ salaries. Missouri ranks 47th in the average teacher salary, with an average of $51,557. The starting average teacher salary (news I broke on the Institute blog because no other media source had requested or reported the data) was $38,367.33 in 2022.
Left On Red In Some Circumstances Could Become Legal In Missouri
Missouri is one of the few states in America that currently prohibit all left turns on red. That could change later this year if the Missouri legislature passes a proposed bill. According to the Springfield News-Leader, many states allow a left turn at a red light when you're on a...
Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch
Better grades, improved health and higher lifetime earnings are why Missouri should join the growing list of states that provide universal school meals to all public school students. In 2017, researchers at Syracuse University published a study on the impact of free school lunches on all New York City middle school students. The findings showed […] The post Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work
State workers would get their biggest pay raise in living memory under a plan proposed Wednesday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. In a news release, Parson said he wants to boost all state workers by 8.7% and to offer a $2 an hour night shift differential to employees in four agencies responsible for people under […] The post Gov. Parson proposes raise for Missouri state employees, extra pay for night work appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent
The Lee’s Summit R-VII School District spent $72,824 last year fighting the Missouri Attorney General’s office. It is the last district standing in an onslaught of civil suits former Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought against school districts who enforced mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all the lawsuits were dismissed, most at the request […] The post Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri's Gun Laws Enabled the CVPA Shooting. Can the Tragedy Lead to Change?
Advocates work to tighten Missouri's gun laws this legislative session as the shooting survivors push for change
Did Covid-19 back Missouri employers into a corner and expose stagnant wages and dead-end jobs?
The job market has never been so strange. Employment rates in Missouri are hard to understand, and everyone asks the same question. Where are all the Missouri workers?. Covid-19 collectively changed a whole country, and we are still knee-deep in the aftermath of the decision to shut down the U.S. While opinions vary on this decision, it's hard to say what would have happened had we left the country open and let the disease do what it does. Hindsight is 20/20; however, it's unclear if this shift of the country will be good or bad for Missourians. One thing is for sure: things are very different than before Covid-19 paralyzed the U.S.
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
Missouri lawmaker files hazing legislation after incident at Mizzou
After the family of a Mizzou student said a hazing incident left their son blind, unable to talk, walk or care for himself, a Missouri lawmaker is proposing legislation to prevent a similar situation from happening again.
Columbia Missourian
Why does Caleb Rowden hate Missourians — and the idea of widening Interstate 70
Why does Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) hate Missourians? Doesn’t he want the increases employment, the increase in state revenue and a safer Interstate 70 corridor?. Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who is exploring a run for governor in 2024, pre-filled a Senate Joint Resolution (SJR-9) that...
koamnewsnow.com
1099-G Tax Form available for Missourians
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Individuals who received unemployment benefits from Missouri in 2022 can now view, print and download their 1099-G tax form online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov. Officials say form 1099-G details all unemployment benefits received during the calendar year as well as information about taxes withheld from their benefits. It...
Are you making a livable wage as a Missourian?
One thing that all Americans can agree is a necessity is a livable wage.
Missouri Woman Denied Millions Claiming She Got STD in a Car
You might remember a story about a Missouri woman who was awarded millions by a court when she claimed that an insurance company owed her because she received a STD while in her companion's car. The Missouri Supreme Court has now struck that ruling down. We reported last June that...
themissouritimes.com
Opinion: Missouri must expand its economy by giving our neighbors a second chance
There’s a simple reform that can make our communities safer, eliminate unnecessary government bureaucracy, and put Missourians back to work across the state. In states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Utah, relief is available to everyone in the state automatically, but herein Missouri the process is a tangled, bureaucratic mess.
kwos.com
Slot machines would be legalized in Missouri, under proposed gaming bill
A veteran state lawmaker who represents Howard County in the 939 the Eagle listening area says expanding gaming will help Missouri honor its commitment to veterans. State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) has filed Senate Bill one, which is called the “honoring Missouri veterans and supporting Missouri education act.” Hoskins’ bill would legalize video lottery terminals (VLTs) in fraternal and veterans’ organizations and truck stops. VLTs are slot machines.
showmeinstitute.org
Teacher Pay, Child Care Costs, and Unemployment Insurance
James Shuls, Aaron Hedlund and David Stokes join Zach Lawhorn to discuss teacher pay in Missouri, the case for and against reforming child care policies, and a new report on modernizing the state’s unemployment insurance system. Produced by Show-Me Opportunity.
kagstv.com
Buc-ee's prepares to open new Texas location before expansion to Colorado, Missouri
HILLSBORO, Texas — Buc-ee's is doubling down on its commitment to Texas one last time before its 2023 expansion begins. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the newest travel center will break ground in Hillsboro, which is about an hour south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. It's the first groundbreaking of the new year with locations coming to Colorado and Missouri later.
St. Louis American
Recreational cannabis is now legal in Missouri
With the passing of Amendment 3 in November, parents in Missouri now have a new conversation to navigate: Adult cannabis (marijuana) use. As someone who works in alcohol and drug education, I’ve seen firsthand the impacts of substance use disorder in our communities, particularly on young people. Talking about...
Rural Missouri District Will Be One of First to Help Electric School Buses Get Rolling
In rural Missouri, it’s much more likely to find a diesel truck on the road than an electric vehicle. But come this fall, dozens of electric school buses will hit Missouri roads thanks to a new federal rebate program that enables school districts to switch their diesel-powered bus fleets to electric. A Missouri school district superintendent says the electric buses will lower fuel costs, allowing them to invest the savings elsewhere.
Committee appointed to consider recount request in close Missouri House race
Democrats picked up three seats in the Missouri House during the 2022 elections. Two months later, they are hopeful they may be able to capture another. On Wednesday, House Speaker Dean Plocher appointed a seven-member committee to review a challenge to the election of state Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, by his Democratic opponent, Cindy Berne, in the 105th House District.
