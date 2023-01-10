ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Organization that Hosts Reno's Earth Day Event is Dissolving

Mercury Momentum is announcing its dissolution as of January 11, 2023. It's the organization that normally puts on Reno's annual Earth Day event in April. Starting this year and moving forward, the organization says there will no longer be an annual event. Mercury Momentum said in a statement, "We will...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Final Day of KTMB's Tree Recycling Program

The last weekend of Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful's (KTMB) Christmas Tree Recycling program is January 14 and 15. There are three drop-off locations to choose from:. Bartley Ranch Regional Park, 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno. Reno Sports Complex, 2975 N. Virginia Street, Reno. Shadow Mountain Sports Complex, 3300 Sparks Blvd,...
RENO, NV
2news.com

VA Union Members Rally in Reno, Want Staffing Shortages Addressed

Employees at the Reno Veterans Affairs Medical Center held a rally on Friday over staffing shortages. The American Federation of Government Employees has called the shortages "severe" and says it's not just happening here -- but all across the nation. Protesters say the shortages are resulting in staff being denied...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Carpenter's Music World Going out of Business

The beloved Carpenter's Music World at 1090 Kietzke Lane in Reno announced it is going out of business due to a variety of challenges, after being in the greater Reno area for over 50 years. The owner and corporation President, Wendell Carpenter, says after he moved to Arizona about one...
RENO, NV
2news.com

VA Workers Rally Over Staffing Shortages

Protesters say the shortages are resulting in staff being denied time off which is fueling burnout. Employees at the Reno Veterans Affairs Medical Center held a rally on Friday over staffing shortages.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Police Made Eight D.U.I. Arrests in Operation Saturday Night

Reno Police officers conducted an impaired driving saturation patrol on the night of January 14, 2023, in an effort to make roadways safer for the community. Seven officers and one Sergeant were on patrol and made 81 stops for suspected impaired driving. During those investigations, officers made eight arrests for...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting Faces Additional Charges

The suspect involved in last month's officer-involved shooting in downtown Reno is now facing additional charges. 23-year-old Emanuel Flores-Saldana is already facing numerous charges from Reno and Sparks, including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm and burglary while in possession of a firearm. The additional charges now...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy