ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Ranch, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

Booker girls basketball wants a repeat performance

With about two minutes to go in Booker High's girls basketball game against Lake Placid High on Tuesday, Tornadoes coach Ty Bryant was getting on his team about free throws after a few misses. "Come on, they're free!" Bryant said, a look of bewilderment. The free throws came with Booker...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Arcadia man dies in east Manatee crash on CR 675

An 81-year-old Arcadia man died Thursday afternoon due to a two-vehicle crash at County Road 675 and 49th Avenue East in eastern Manatee County. A Florida Highway Patrol report said a 45-year-old Bradenton man, driving a van northbound, crossed the center divider into the path of of the van the Arcadia man was driving southbound. The accident occurred at 2:04 p.m.
ARCADIA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota area ranked third in top retirement destinations

Five of the nation's top 20 metropolitan areas in which to retire are in Florida, according to research by personal storage provider StorageCafe. It’s also the only state in the Southeast United States to make the list. The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro area ranks at No. 3, two behind Fort...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Repairs to major Manatee waterline to be complete in February

Repair efforts for a major water pipeline, which have become more extensive than previously anticipated, are expected to be complete in February, according to a Manatee County press release on Friday. The leak has resulted in discolored water for some area residents. The repairs for the 42-inch transmission line, which...
Longboat Observer

Surprise roundabout lane closure outrages Sarasota, Longboat

Only a few weeks after celebrating the opening of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue and a brief holiday break, construction crews are back to work finishing what will be a two-year-long project. Motorists may have expected traffic to flow more smoothly in this final phase of construction...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

SRQ's 2023 passenger traffic breaks record again

Even with a pair of storm-related air traffic hiccups — one in September and one in December — the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport still managed to smash a calendar-year passenger record by more than 20%, SRQ’s president and CEO said this week. In 2022, a year marked by...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat police department enters review process for accreditation

The Longboat Key Police Department is now officially under review for at least the next year. The department has been preparing for such a review with the state for the past six months as leaders update policies and ensure they are in compliance with all state statutes. Jan. 4 was...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy