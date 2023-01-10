Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
TDOT gives update on new bypass
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation officials gave an update on a new bypass. TDOT began consideration of a 5.2 mile bypass south of Lexington. And in 2007, the plans for such a project were finalized. In 2019, a construction company was awarded the contract to build...
WHNT-TV
Tornado Confirmed From Near Moulton To Decatur
The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties and confirmed an EF 1 tornado and that one person was injured at a recycling center near Jay’s Landing in Morgan County. A supercell, or rotating thunderstorm, moved into central Lawrence County uprooting trees along CR 101....
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Tennessee man killed in north Alabama logging accident
A man has died after being struck by a tree Wednesday morning, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. He was identified as 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe from Frankewing, Tenn. which is about 17 miles north of Ardmore. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an industrial logging accident off of Reunion...
WAAY-TV
Undercover investigation busts several Giles Co. stores for illegally selling vapes, beer to minors
An investigation aimed at reducing the "vaping epidemic" among children in Giles County, Tennessee, resulted in 14 stores being charged with illegal sales of alcohol or vapes to minors, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Office. Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said his office first alerted the community about the...
Lexington Progress
TVA to Begin Drawdown of Four Lakes for Inspections
Beginning January 20th, TVA will begin a drawdown of the water levels at four of the Beech River Watershed Development lakes. TVA plans to lower the reservoir levels on Beach, Cedar, Pin Oak, and Pine lakes about a foot below normal elevation to conduct a routine five-year examination of the dams.
WKRN
Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop
Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence …. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?. What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?. Man charged with pulling knife at bar. Man...
‘It was brutal,’ Florence man accused of killing Georgia woman appears in court
An Alabama man accused of murdering a Georgia woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.
New sheriffs take office in Colbert Co., Lauderdale Co. next week
Two new sheriffs will take office for Lauderdale and Colbert Counties on Tuesday, January 17.
WAFF
Muscle Shoals PD investigating ‘terrorist threat’ made at Covenant Christian School
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Muscle Shoals Police Department are conducting an investigation after a student at Covenant Christian School made statements to other students that fit in the definition of “terrorist threat” in Alabama. According to a social post by the police department, a...
WAFF
1 dead, 1 arrested following fatal stabbing in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man is dead following an alleged stabbing on Thursday on County Road 5. According to Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Joe Hamilton, deputies responded to a domestic dispute call involving a father and son at a home on County Road 5 after 8 p.m. on Jan. 12. The caller claimed the son was armed with a knife.
Candle sparks house fire in Columbia; damage estimated to be $100k
Candles can be decorative and aromatic, but if left unattended they can be the source of deadly accidents.
wtva.com
Reaction: Burnsville RV employer shutting down
BURNSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Another company is shutting its doors and will affect many people in the Tishomingo County area. Vanleigh RV gave the bad news to employees on Monday. The last day of employment is March 10. It is estimated 140 jobs will be affected.
Police Warn Of 'Funny Money' Circulating In Tennessee
"Funny money is making its rounds again."
Lexington Progress
H.C.S.D. Conducts Sting Operation on Alcohol Sales
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department conducted a weekend sting operation on 15 businesses to make sure they were following the laws regarding alcohol sales to minors. On January 5th, only five of the 15 businesses checked an undercover officer for a proper ID, according to Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Jerimiah Adams.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale Co. business owner facing 2nd theft charge as more allegations surface
A Lauderdale County business owner is still being sought by investigators as a new theft charge and more allegations come to light. Joel Lane Lamar of Lexington, owner of Lamar Construction, is accused of stealing thousands from at least five people in Lauderdale County and multiple others in Tennessee, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
WSMV
THP: Missing family of three found dead off I-840 in Williamson County
FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - A missing Hickman County family of three was found deceased in a vehicle in Williamson County on Wednesday. Late Wednesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol identified those in the vehicle as 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, 28-year-old Johanna Manor, and an unidentified 8-year-old. “I am always down here on...
WAAY-TV
Limestone County coroner identifies man killed in reported logging accident
A Tennessee man has been identified as the victim of an alleged logging accident Wednesday morning in Limestone County. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a logging company was working in the area of Reunion Church of Christ when 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe was killed. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin described...
Lexington Progress
TBI Investigates Death at Henderson Co. Justice Complex
The investigation into the death of an inmate at the Henderson County Justice complex is continuing as the operation of the jail has returned to normal. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is awaiting the autopsy reports, according to Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke. Work release prisoners have been on lockdown...
Limestone County man dies after tree falls on him
Limestone County authorities confirmed a man was killed after a tree fell on him Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0