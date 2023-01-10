ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, TN

WBBJ

TDOT gives update on new bypass

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation officials gave an update on a new bypass. TDOT began consideration of a 5.2 mile bypass south of Lexington. And in 2007, the plans for such a project were finalized. In 2019, a construction company was awarded the contract to build...
LEXINGTON, TN
WHNT-TV

Tornado Confirmed From Near Moulton To Decatur

The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties and confirmed an EF 1 tornado and that one person was injured at a recycling center near Jay’s Landing in Morgan County. A supercell, or rotating thunderstorm, moved into central Lawrence County uprooting trees along CR 101....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Tennessee man killed in north Alabama logging accident

A man has died after being struck by a tree Wednesday morning, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. He was identified as 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe from Frankewing, Tenn. which is about 17 miles north of Ardmore. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an industrial logging accident off of Reunion...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Lexington Progress

TVA to Begin Drawdown of Four Lakes for Inspections

Beginning January 20th, TVA will begin a drawdown of the water levels at four of the Beech River Watershed Development lakes. TVA plans to lower the reservoir levels on Beach, Cedar, Pin Oak, and Pine lakes about a foot below normal elevation to conduct a routine five-year examination of the dams.
LEXINGTON, TN
WKRN

Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop

Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence …. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?. What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?. Man charged with pulling knife at bar. Man...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WAFF

1 dead, 1 arrested following fatal stabbing in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man is dead following an alleged stabbing on Thursday on County Road 5. According to Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Joe Hamilton, deputies responded to a domestic dispute call involving a father and son at a home on County Road 5 after 8 p.m. on Jan. 12. The caller claimed the son was armed with a knife.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Reaction: Burnsville RV employer shutting down

BURNSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Another company is shutting its doors and will affect many people in the Tishomingo County area. Vanleigh RV gave the bad news to employees on Monday. The last day of employment is March 10. It is estimated 140 jobs will be affected.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS
Lexington Progress

H.C.S.D. Conducts Sting Operation on Alcohol Sales

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department conducted a weekend sting operation on 15 businesses to make sure they were following the laws regarding alcohol sales to minors. On January 5th, only five of the 15 businesses checked an undercover officer for a proper ID, according to Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Jerimiah Adams.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
Lexington Progress

TBI Investigates Death at Henderson Co. Justice Complex

The investigation into the death of an inmate at the Henderson County Justice complex is continuing as the operation of the jail has returned to normal. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is awaiting the autopsy reports, according to Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke. Work release prisoners have been on lockdown...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN

