Jacob Lattimore From ‘House Party’ Interviews With Z1079’s Micah Dixon!

By Matty Willz
 3 days ago
Jacob Lattimore is starring alongside Tosin Cole, DC Young Fly, and more in the upcoming reboot of the classic film House Party!

While promoting the movie, Lattimore phoned our very own Micah Dixon to talk about the upcoming flick!

Check out the interview below, and don’t forget to follow us on social media @Z1079!

