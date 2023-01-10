ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

TDOT gives update on new bypass

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation officials gave an update on a new bypass. TDOT began consideration of a 5.2 mile bypass south of Lexington. And in 2007, the plans for such a project were finalized. In 2019, a construction company was awarded the contract to build...
LEXINGTON, TN
radionwtn.com

Camden Is “Lightning Capital” Of Tennessee

Camden, Tenn.–Camden is the ‘lightning capital’ of Tennessee, according to the annual report of weather phenomena by Vaisala, a global environmental group which keeps track of such things. According to the latests data, Camden has more lightning strikes than any other city in Tennessee, with 147 strikes...
CAMDEN, TN
WAFF

Athens PD searching for burglary suspect

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a worksite on Dec. 31. According to a Facebook post by the police department, the burglary happened at Old Black Bear’s worksite on Marion Street. If you have any information about this incident,...
ATHENS, AL
thunderboltradio.com

TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
COUNCE, TN
AL.com

Tennessee man killed in north Alabama logging accident

A man has died after being struck by a tree Wednesday morning, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. He was identified as 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe from Frankewing, Tenn. which is about 17 miles north of Ardmore. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an industrial logging accident off of Reunion...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WKRN

Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop

Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence …. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?. What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?. Man charged with pulling knife at bar. Man...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Lexington students hospitalized after inhaling Delta-9

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Students at a local school were hospitalized after arriving to campus impaired. Friday morning, tipsters alerted us to a law enforcement and ambulance presence at Lexington High School. We reached out to Henderson County Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson, who says an incident involving drugs is...
LEXINGTON, TN
Maury County Source

Rattle and Snap Plantation is Retirement Project of Love

In 2003, Dr. Michael Kaslow and his wife, Bobbi, moved to Tennessee from California bringing with them an extensive collection of mid-18th century furniture. They wanted a home where they could place the extensive collection and have an opportunity to preserve history. They found Rattle and Snap Plantation, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, not too long after it just missed going on the auction block. Then owner Amon Carter Evans defaulted on a loan and the home was but an hour away from going into foreclosure when Evans was able to make a deal with the bank.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN
WBBJ

Fisherman found dead in Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a missing fisherman has come to an end. Friday morning, members of Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and Hardin County Fire Department recovered the body of a missing fisherman on Pickwick Lake. Jimmy C. Franks, 72, was a commercial fisherman that lived nearby...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy