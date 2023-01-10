Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Trinity woman devastated by damage to family home, property after EF-1 tornado
The past day and a half has been an emotional one for many families after Thursday's EF-1 tornado hit parts of Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone counties. For Felicia Hill, it's an experience she never wants to live out again. She remembered there being a "noise I've never heard before," she...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning for Parts of Madison, Limestone, and Morgan Counties Until 9 am: Numerous Reports of Damage in Morgan County
The most dangerous part of the storm is just north of I-565 near Mooresville. Moving Madison and northern parts of the Huntsville Metro. We are getting numerous reports of damage in Morgan County. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. * Tornado Warning for…. West central Madison...
WBBJ
TDOT gives update on new bypass
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation officials gave an update on a new bypass. TDOT began consideration of a 5.2 mile bypass south of Lexington. And in 2007, the plans for such a project were finalized. In 2019, a construction company was awarded the contract to build...
Candle sparks house fire in Columbia; damage estimated to be $100k
Candles can be decorative and aromatic, but if left unattended they can be the source of deadly accidents.
radionwtn.com
Camden Is “Lightning Capital” Of Tennessee
Camden, Tenn.–Camden is the ‘lightning capital’ of Tennessee, according to the annual report of weather phenomena by Vaisala, a global environmental group which keeps track of such things. According to the latests data, Camden has more lightning strikes than any other city in Tennessee, with 147 strikes...
Limestone County man dies after tree falls on him
Limestone County authorities confirmed a man was killed after a tree fell on him Wednesday morning.
WAAY-TV
Undercover investigation busts several Giles Co. stores for illegally selling vapes, beer to minors
An investigation aimed at reducing the "vaping epidemic" among children in Giles County, Tennessee, resulted in 14 stores being charged with illegal sales of alcohol or vapes to minors, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Office. Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said his office first alerted the community about the...
Radioactive ‘mystery’ box returned to owner
A bright yellow box labeled as "radioactive" has created quite a stir in North Alabama.
WAFF
Athens PD searching for burglary suspect
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a worksite on Dec. 31. According to a Facebook post by the police department, the burglary happened at Old Black Bear’s worksite on Marion Street. If you have any information about this incident,...
thunderboltradio.com
TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
Tennessee man killed in north Alabama logging accident
A man has died after being struck by a tree Wednesday morning, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. He was identified as 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe from Frankewing, Tenn. which is about 17 miles north of Ardmore. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an industrial logging accident off of Reunion...
WAAY-TV
Limestone County coroner identifies man killed in reported logging accident
A Tennessee man has been identified as the victim of an alleged logging accident Wednesday morning in Limestone County. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a logging company was working in the area of Reunion Church of Christ when 43-year-old Wesley Thorpe was killed. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin described...
WKRN
Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop
Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence …. Officers find meth, other drugs following Lawrence County traffic stop. What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?. What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?. Man charged with pulling knife at bar. Man...
actionnews5.com
Three Tenn. high schoolers taken to hospital after using Delta 9 vape
LEXINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Three high school students were taken to the hospital after using a vape pen with Delta-9. The incident happened at Lexington High School in Henderson County. Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says three of the four students who used the vape pens were heavily impaired. Deputies...
WBBJ
Lexington students hospitalized after inhaling Delta-9
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Students at a local school were hospitalized after arriving to campus impaired. Friday morning, tipsters alerted us to a law enforcement and ambulance presence at Lexington High School. We reached out to Henderson County Director of Schools Steve Wilkinson, who says an incident involving drugs is...
Police searching for driver from alleged road rage incident in Spring Hill
Authorities in Spring Hill are trying to track down a driver accused of pointing a gun at someone during a road rage incident.
Rattle and Snap Plantation is Retirement Project of Love
In 2003, Dr. Michael Kaslow and his wife, Bobbi, moved to Tennessee from California bringing with them an extensive collection of mid-18th century furniture. They wanted a home where they could place the extensive collection and have an opportunity to preserve history. They found Rattle and Snap Plantation, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, not too long after it just missed going on the auction block. Then owner Amon Carter Evans defaulted on a loan and the home was but an hour away from going into foreclosure when Evans was able to make a deal with the bank.
WSMV
THP: Missing family of three found dead off I-840 in Williamson County
FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) - A missing Hickman County family of three was found deceased in a vehicle in Williamson County on Wednesday. Late Wednesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol identified those in the vehicle as 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, 28-year-old Johanna Manor, and an unidentified 8-year-old. “I am always down here on...
WBBJ
Fisherman found dead in Pickwick Lake
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a missing fisherman has come to an end. Friday morning, members of Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and Hardin County Fire Department recovered the body of a missing fisherman on Pickwick Lake. Jimmy C. Franks, 72, was a commercial fisherman that lived nearby...
localmemphis.com
Most Wanted Alert issued by TBI for Middle Tennessee murder suspect
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Most Wanted Alert for a murder suspect from Middle Tennessee. According to the TBI, Marvin Deon Holt, 21, is wanted by the Hickman County Sheriff's Office and the TBI for first-degree murder. He's 6'3", weighs 185 lbs.,...
