Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office believe the murders of David Land and Michael Mitchke may have been connected.
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies believe the man accused of killing a woman in Denver on Monday turned the gun on himself and took his own life, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting; second body found Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on Monday […]
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this week, two bodies were found within 200 yards from each other, just one day apart in Lincoln County. Now, investigators are saying the deaths appear to have resulted from a murder-suicide. Officials said 35-year-old Debra Ana Jackson was found Monday in her front yard....
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week.
Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week.
Christopher James Lees, the symphony's resident conductor, stopped by the studio to talk more about the event. CMPD Chief Jennings speaks about guilty plea in Officer Mia Goodwin's death. Updated: 3 hours ago. Driver Daniel Morgan pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced from the deadly Dec. 22, 2021
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings speaks about violent crime in Charlotte in 2022. The chief, along with others in the department, gave their 2022 end-of-year report on Thursday.
Man killed in crash on Jersey Church Road in Lexington, troopers say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Davidson County on Wednesday. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday they were called to a crash on Jersey Church Road in Lexington. Troopers say that a 2020 Ford SUV was in the westbound lane of Jersey […]
WBTV Investigation: Charity hasn't made donations to local police department it's held fundraisers. Since WBTV started investigating, the charity announced it is placing donors' contributions into a secure bank account before taking any more steps.
The man arrested for hitting and killing a Charlotte Mecklenburg-Police officer in 2021 has pleaded guilty to all charges.
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies discovered a female body near a Catawba County intersection of Wednesday, officials said. According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby notified authorities of the body located at the edge of the woods near the intersection of Plateau Road and Trail Winds Street in Newton, right near Fred T. Foard High School.
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are investigating a homicide that took place outside a home on Wednesday evening. A WBTV crew was on the scene on West 6th Avenue, in the area of West Garrison Boulevard and South Weldon Street, around 11:30 p.m. According to police, the shooting took...
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office identified a body that was found in the woods on Wednesday as Emily Elizabeth King. Officials said King, 42, was a Newton resident. The cause of her death remains under investigation, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. EARLIER...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver is facing multiple charges including text and driving after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Brookshire Blvd. last November, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday November 27th where Jaren Watson, 30, told officers she thought she hit something, but […]
A man with a missing Moore County juvenile inside his car crashed after a police chase, according to a press release from Locust Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, shortly before 5:30 a.m., Locust Police officers became involved in a pursuit with a vehicle inside Locust city limits that resulted in the crash of the suspect’s vehicle inside Charlotte.
LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A one-year-old Lenoir boy is recovering after being left in a hot bathtub for an extended period, Lenoir Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5:16 p.m. Monday at an apartment on Stonewall Street. A one-year-old boy was found suffering from burns to his lower […]
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spencer Police Department is warning residents to be safe and report any information after multiple shots fired calls in the past week. Police say they believe the recent firearm activities in the southern part of town are gang-related and that the town’s staff and elected officials are united in responding to the incidents, seeking information to result in justice and upholding community safety.
