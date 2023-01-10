Read full article on original website
nextbigfuture.com
SpaceX Stacks Super Heavy Starship and 7-10 Weeks to Orbital Flight
SpaceX had four rockets on four pads and two Dragons on orbit today—as CRS-26 Dragon departed the space station with Crew-5 Dragon still attached to the orbiting lab, Falcon Heavy rolled out of the hangar, two Falcon 9’s readied for launch, and Ship 24 was stacked onto Booster 7.
Nuclear Power Cell for Space Satellites that are Cup Size Instead of Dishwasher Size
A Phase 1 NASA NIAC study will demonstrate the feasibility of a revolutionary power source for missions to the outer planets utilizing a new paradigm in thermal power conversion, the thermoradiative cell (TRC). This device, driven by a radioisotope heat source, will allow an order of magnitude increase in mass...
Aerographite Released Near the Sun Accelerate to Over 2% of Lightspeed
Aerographite exists as seen in the petri dish from over two years ago. It is 15000 times lighter than aluminum and making 1 micron pellets and releasing them from where we have already sent the Parker solar mission near the sun they would reach over 2% of lightspeed. A steady...
Flying to Jupiter in 30 Days at 0.1% of Lightspeed
The Jupiter Observing Velocity Experiment (JOVE) is a solar-powered technology demonstration of rapid flight to outer solar system targets, performing a flyby of the Jovian magnetosphere 30 days after launch. This is achieved using a magnetic drag device to accelerate with the solar wind plasma. This “Wind Rider” propulsion system can potentially also decelerate against the Jovian plasmapause dawn eddy, to enable Jupiter orbital insertion in future missions. The 16U cubesat bus contains an array of scientific instruments to record the plasma parameters from the vicinity of the spacecraft, with principal measurements coming from a SPAN-I ion velocity sensor.
NASA Studies Aerogel Fission Fragment Rocket 200X Better ISP Than Chemical
NASA NIAC phase 1 studies development of a nuclear fission fragment rocket engine (FFRE) that is exponentially more propellent efficient than rocket engines currently used to power today’s space vehicles and could achieve very high specific impulse (>100,000 sec) at high power density (>kW/kg). Fission Fragment rockets are several...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Tesla's Price Cuts Gives Rivals Jitters, Lucid Exceeds Lowered Bar, Nikola's Facility Consolidation And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week
Electric vehicle stocks rebounded with vigor in the week that ended on Jan. 13, lifted by the broader market strength. Most of them saw double-digit gains from their depressed levels. That said, as production and demand headwinds persist, it could be too early to call for a bottom. Now, here...
NASA Pellet Beam Propulsion Study for Nine Times Faster Speed
NASA NIAC has a phase 1 study for Artur Davoyan to study propulsion architecture for fast transit of heavy (1 ton and more) payloads across the solar system and to interstellar medium. This version of a pellet beams approach allow for larger vehicles to reach speeds nine times faster than Voyager 1.
Tesla Price Cut and Tax Credit Reduces Model Y from $67000 to $45000
Tesla cut the prices of their cars in the USA and Europe by up to 23%. This ensures that all by the Model Y performance will get the $7500 tax credit in the US. This price cut and the tax credit means the Model Y is selling for $22,000 less and the Model 3s are about $12000 less than December 2022.
For the USA Going All Electric Semi Trucks is Like Getting All of Iraq’s Oil Without War
Jordan of the Limiting Factor goes into detail on electric semi trucks and the megacharging that will be needed. I will go over the scale of the shift for electric trucks. The motivation is that it will make trucks about 30% cheaper to operate by saving 80% of the fuel costs. It also means countries like China will import a lot less oil and can be energy independent. This is a huge deal in terms of the security of a country. China can be cut off from the 10 million barrels per day of oil that they import but they have access to their own coal and their own solar, wind and hydro. It is a economic and strategic no-brainer for companies and countries to shift to electric trucks. As much effort as the US put into conquering Iraq would go into getting off an Iraq level of oil with electric trucks.
Near Term Technology and Structures of the Solar System to Reach 24% of Lightspeed
Jeff Greason’s provides his fastest summary of leveraging the solar wind, pellet riding and Q drive to reach 24% of the speed of light. Q drive uses the solar wind as a power source to accelerate reaction mass. This can take 25% of the mass of the vehicle to go 4 times faster.
Peter Zeihan Made-up and False Claims About EVs for His Business
Peter Zeihan made a series of mostly unsupported and false claims about electric vehicles while being interviewed on the Joe Rogan show. James Stephenson goes through all of the over forty aspects of what Peter Zeihan said. Here is the video and I have below screen shots of the thorough...
