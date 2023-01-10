Read full article on original website
‘Marlowe’ trailer teases Liam Neeson’s 100th film as the must-see noir thriller of the year
What a career Liam Neeson has had; from Schindler’s List to Star Wars to Batman Begins to his flagship role as Bryan Mills in the Taken franchise, Neeson has surely booked his ticket to the cinematic history books; a fitting accomplishment, considering he kicked off his film career in 1978 playing none other than Jesus Christ himself.
A psychological horror shunned as part of a failed experiment goes it alone on streaming
Prime Video’s Welcome to the Blumhouse experiment sounded a lot better in practice than it proved to be in execution, with the horror hit factory giving up-and-coming filmmakers the chance to showcase their skills as part of a multi-film collection on a major streaming service. Releasing two at a...
How long are ‘The Last of Us’ episodes?
Telling the story of The Last of Us is going to take a fair chunk of time, so you’ve probably been wondering how long each episode of the upcoming HBO adaption will run. Fortunately, it appears that HBO will take the time needed to present the story of these unique video game characters. This is most evident given the feature-length premiere episode of The Last of Us.
How will Green Arrow return in ‘The Flash’ final season and will he be the Spectre?
Stephen Amell had the distinguished honor of kicking off the Arroweverse with The CW series Arrow, and his upcoming appearance on The Flash season nine marks his first return since his show ended. But because of what happened when he was last seen, there are some questions in need of answers.
‘Velma’ is being savaged by thousands of negative reviews as show’s rating tanks
To say that the latest Velma hasn’t stuck the landing with audiences would be quite the understatement, with sentiment towards the latest show in the Scooby Doo universe nosediving on what appears to be a weekly basis. The show appears to be getting review bombed into oblivion by users...
Jon Bernthal agrees with the most unnecessary scene in the history of ‘The Walking Dead’
For a whopping 11 seasons, The Walking Dead offered fans an ensemble-led post-apocalyptic horror that reignited the zombie genre greatly. While there were a ton of seriously gritty scenes, emotionally stirring moments, and wildly interesting characters, there were a couple unnecessary asides that fans can’t help but troll online, and there’s one scene that caught the attention of Jon Bernthal.
Will there be a second season of HBO’s ‘The Last of Us?’
The Last of Us is switching video game console for television with the new HBO Max series, as Naughty Dog’s magnum opus game finds its way into a different medium. Ten years on from its initial release on PlayStation 3, The Last of Us is now debuting on streaming with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles.
What time does ‘The Last of Us’ come out?
Potentially the biggest television series of the year, The Last of Us is coming straight out of the fruitful HBO production line as their first-ever video game adaptation. Based on the video game of the same name, The Last of Us looks to make itself the definitive video game adaptation after decades of movie and TV studios struggling to adapt one medium to the other. The original game was highly cinematic and featured some game-changing performance capture acting, and now it’ll see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles.
Right on cue ‘The Last of Us’ is causing server problems for HBO Max
The Last of Us is finally here and available to stream from HBO Max, but like clockwork, people are having major issues with the streaming services. Similar to the issues seen during the launches of House of the Dragon and Rings of Power, there’s been crashes and server issues for the big video game adaptation. Reports have poured in of HBO simply not being able to deal with all the requests to view their blockbuster series.
A gripping murder mystery unravels a tangled web of death on the streaming Top 10
The evidence underlining our collective obsession with murder and mystery is there for all to see, but it’s not just Netflix to have cornered the market, despite the streaming service delivering a deluge of content. Prime Video has gotten in on the act, too, and it’s paid huge dividends after Three Pines quickly became one of the platform’s buzziest new shows.
Who plays Joel in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ and where you know them from
As you may already know, HBO’s latest television drama The Last of Us is based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation game of the same name which was released back in 2013. If you didn’t know that, welcome along – you’re in for a treat and/or emotional rollercoaster, as you may or may not have gleaned from the show’s premiere episode if you’re reading this after it aired. The show is set in the midst of a post-pandemic apocalypse, following leading man Joel Miller as he travels across the country with a young girl named Ellie.
An R-rated knockoff crime caper that imploded at the box office tries to go legit on Disney Plus
Thanks almost entirely to Quentin Tarantino – who inadvertently created an entire subgenre through back-to-back classics Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction – the 1990s ended up being swamped by thinly-veiled imitations that featured complex plots and a star-studded ensemble cast. Very few of them found success, but even less fared worse than Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead.
Gorehounds in agreement that a suspiciously familiar horror gains cult status for one reason only
There are certain movies you can predict with the utmost certainty will be guaranteed cult classic status from the second they’re released, with zeitgeist-seizing killer doll horror M3GAN the latest example. Despite bearing suspicious similarities to a certain video game franchise, though, the sentiment also applied to Willy’s Wonderland.
A tastelessly trashy horror that sensationalized a tragedy for cheap scares goes nuclear on streaming
To the surprise of absolutely nobody, 2012’s dismal Chernobyl Diaries came under sustained fire before it was even released, with the film getting torn apart from all corners by those furious that the worst nuclear disaster in human history was being mined, exploited and sensationalized for the purpose of making money.
A violently divisive and incredibly absurd revenge thriller dishes out streaming’s own brand of vigilante justice
Gerard Butler recently admitted that he felt equal parts complemented and humiliated after being called the “King of the B-Movie,” but if he wants to evolve into the Tom Hanks of the genre as he so boldly proclaimed, then maybe he’ll need to tackle more projects like Law Abiding Citizen.
Latest ‘Last of Us’ News: Fans react in horror to a negative ‘Last of Us’ review as newcomers dig deep into the game’s lore
The official debut of HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation is days away. The series is set to air its premiere episode on Sunday, Jan. 15, and invite a wealth of new viewers into the Last of Us fold. Early reviews largely paint a thoroughly promising picture of the upcoming show, but one negative is enough to shake the fandom. People didn’t lash out, as expected, to a review calling the series “average,” but they also weren’t happy.
An unheralded thriller emerges from isolation to become one of Netflix’s biggest hits
Outside of the platform’s latest splashy originals that throw huge amounts of money and a bevvy of big-name stars at the screen, it’s impossible to predict which movies have the potential to take the Netflix charts by storm. The latest case in point is Noise, an unheralded Japanese thriller that’s exploded out of nowhere to crack the streaming service’s overall Top 10.
One of Netflix’s most severely underrated originals makes its final stand on the Top 10 in 34 countries
There’s so much content available on Netflix at any given time that some seriously undervalued originals fall through the cracks and fail to find the size of audience they truly deserve, a sentiment that applies to Spanish crime thriller Sky Rojo. Co-created by Álex Pina – the mastermind behind...
Fans step into the director’s chair to change two MCU classics
Trying to please everyone usually results in pleasing no one, and despite the fact that both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame are two of the biggest box office films in history and genuinely well-received by all, some fans think they could have done it better. Because of course, they do. Here are some added extras fans would have fit into the already two-and-a-half and three-hour-long films.
66 nations search far and wide to welcome Netflix’s latest schmaltzy original onto the Top 10
The entire point of a streaming service is to offer a buffet of content capable of ensuring subscribers don’t find themselves being distracted by the offerings found elsewhere, and the instant success of Dog Gone on Netflix has ensured that the platform’s most-watched charts aren’t lacking when it comes to variety.
