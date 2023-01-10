ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

How long are ‘The Last of Us’ episodes?

Telling the story of The Last of Us is going to take a fair chunk of time, so you’ve probably been wondering how long each episode of the upcoming HBO adaption will run. Fortunately, it appears that HBO will take the time needed to present the story of these unique video game characters. This is most evident given the feature-length premiere episode of The Last of Us.
wegotthiscovered.com

Jon Bernthal agrees with the most unnecessary scene in the history of ‘The Walking Dead’

For a whopping 11 seasons, The Walking Dead offered fans an ensemble-led post-apocalyptic horror that reignited the zombie genre greatly. While there were a ton of seriously gritty scenes, emotionally stirring moments, and wildly interesting characters, there were a couple unnecessary asides that fans can’t help but troll online, and there’s one scene that caught the attention of Jon Bernthal.
wegotthiscovered.com

Will there be a second season of HBO’s ‘The Last of Us?’

The Last of Us is switching video game console for television with the new HBO Max series, as Naughty Dog’s magnum opus game finds its way into a different medium. Ten years on from its initial release on PlayStation 3, The Last of Us is now debuting on streaming with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles.
wegotthiscovered.com

What time does ‘The Last of Us’ come out?

Potentially the biggest television series of the year, The Last of Us is coming straight out of the fruitful HBO production line as their first-ever video game adaptation. Based on the video game of the same name, The Last of Us looks to make itself the definitive video game adaptation after decades of movie and TV studios struggling to adapt one medium to the other. The original game was highly cinematic and featured some game-changing performance capture acting, and now it’ll see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles.
wegotthiscovered.com

Right on cue ‘The Last of Us’ is causing server problems for HBO Max

The Last of Us is finally here and available to stream from HBO Max, but like clockwork, people are having major issues with the streaming services. Similar to the issues seen during the launches of House of the Dragon and Rings of Power, there’s been crashes and server issues for the big video game adaptation. Reports have poured in of HBO simply not being able to deal with all the requests to view their blockbuster series.
wegotthiscovered.com

A gripping murder mystery unravels a tangled web of death on the streaming Top 10

The evidence underlining our collective obsession with murder and mystery is there for all to see, but it’s not just Netflix to have cornered the market, despite the streaming service delivering a deluge of content. Prime Video has gotten in on the act, too, and it’s paid huge dividends after Three Pines quickly became one of the platform’s buzziest new shows.
wegotthiscovered.com

Who plays Joel in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ and where you know them from

As you may already know, HBO’s latest television drama The Last of Us is based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation game of the same name which was released back in 2013. If you didn’t know that, welcome along – you’re in for a treat and/or emotional rollercoaster, as you may or may not have gleaned from the show’s premiere episode if you’re reading this after it aired. The show is set in the midst of a post-pandemic apocalypse, following leading man Joel Miller as he travels across the country with a young girl named Ellie.
wegotthiscovered.com

An R-rated knockoff crime caper that imploded at the box office tries to go legit on Disney Plus

Thanks almost entirely to Quentin Tarantino – who inadvertently created an entire subgenre through back-to-back classics Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction – the 1990s ended up being swamped by thinly-veiled imitations that featured complex plots and a star-studded ensemble cast. Very few of them found success, but even less fared worse than Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Last of Us’ News: Fans react in horror to a negative ‘Last of Us’ review as newcomers dig deep into the game’s lore

The official debut of HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation is days away. The series is set to air its premiere episode on Sunday, Jan. 15, and invite a wealth of new viewers into the Last of Us fold. Early reviews largely paint a thoroughly promising picture of the upcoming show, but one negative is enough to shake the fandom. People didn’t lash out, as expected, to a review calling the series “average,” but they also weren’t happy.
wegotthiscovered.com

An unheralded thriller emerges from isolation to become one of Netflix’s biggest hits

Outside of the platform’s latest splashy originals that throw huge amounts of money and a bevvy of big-name stars at the screen, it’s impossible to predict which movies have the potential to take the Netflix charts by storm. The latest case in point is Noise, an unheralded Japanese thriller that’s exploded out of nowhere to crack the streaming service’s overall Top 10.
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans step into the director’s chair to change two MCU classics

Trying to please everyone usually results in pleasing no one, and despite the fact that both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame are two of the biggest box office films in history and genuinely well-received by all, some fans think they could have done it better. Because of course, they do. Here are some added extras fans would have fit into the already two-and-a-half and three-hour-long films.

