Henry County, GA

WMAZ

'Grabbed my wife, threw her down' | Residents recall moment storm hit LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. — As the storm roared east from Alabama and into Georgia Thursday, it took aim at LaGrange and Troup County. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed. One neighborhood took a direct hit– just south and east of downtown LaGrange--the Lexington Park / Baldwin Park subdivision. Homes were torn and blown apart, and much of what’s left of them was scattered across the yards and streets.
LAGRANGE, GA
WMAZ

Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money

ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Camera at Atlanta Airport with severe thunderstorm warning in area

ATLANTA — UPDATE: With the storm system having passed to our east, we are retiring this live feed. Storms are moving through eastern Alabama and into west Georgia and south metro Atlanta on Thursday, bringing with them tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. 11Alive maintains a live camera at Hartsfield-Jackson...
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

What's Athens' weather for the UGA championship parade?

ATHENS, Ga. — If you are headed to Athens on Saturday for the University of Georgia's championship parade and ceremony in Sanford Stadium - bundle up. While the skies will be clear, the day will be cold, even by January standards, in Athens. Campus opens to visitors at 7...
ATHENS, GA
WMAZ

How to see the National Championship trophy in Athens

ATLANTA — Fans will have a chance to get up close and personal with the National Championship trophy after the Bulldogs recent victory. The trophy tour kicks off at noon Wednesday at the Walmart on Lexington Road in Athens before heading to the Kroger on Alps Road. Hours after...
ATHENS, GA
WMAZ

After back-to-back titles, calls grow to build Stetson Bennett a statue

ATHENS, Ga. — It's pretty hard to imagine, after Georgia's bombastic national championship victory over TCU on Monday night - sealing the first back-to-back titles of the College Football Playoff era and cementing UGA as a gold standard program in college football - that the quarterback behind all this, Stetson Bennett, won't one day be immortalized in some way or another in Athens.
ATHENS, GA

