WMAZ
Family of 7-year-old girl that fell in well in 2013 helps firefighter that saved her
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A fundraiser was started for a retired firefighter who saved a 7-year-old girl from a well in 2013 by her family to support his fight against cancer and help rebuild his home that recently burned down. It's been 9 years since the incident, then 7-year-old...
WMAZ
As this metro Atlanta facility aims to become Level 1 trauma center, this new helipad could help
ATLANTA — Northeast Georgia Medical Center is applying to become a Level 1 trauma center, constructing a new patient tower and may soon have a new way to help patients in dire need. Sen. Jon Ossoff visited the Gainesville facility on Wednesday to announce his initiative to bring the...
WMAZ
Macon's Tubman Museum remembers pioneering Black US Marine Frank Johnson
In Macon, you can find the legacy of Frank Johnson still going strong. Johnson's willingness to serve in the community he grew up in can be found at the Tubman.
WMAZ
'Grabbed my wife, threw her down' | Residents recall moment storm hit LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. — As the storm roared east from Alabama and into Georgia Thursday, it took aim at LaGrange and Troup County. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed. One neighborhood took a direct hit– just south and east of downtown LaGrange--the Lexington Park / Baldwin Park subdivision. Homes were torn and blown apart, and much of what’s left of them was scattered across the yards and streets.
WMAZ
Family releases dashcam video, calls for justice in 12-year-old's death following 2021 chase
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a 12-year-old boy killed in a PIT maneuver wreck at the end of a chase in 2021 released dashcam video of the pursuit on Wednesday. They are making calls for a special prosecutor in the case as they hope to see charges for the law enforcement officers who were involved.
WMAZ
Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money
ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
WMAZ
#Scene13: The Macon Civic Club's taking the stage for annual music review at the Grand Opera House
MACON, Ga. — The sounds of Tami Tesch-Jerles' singing is just one thing you can expect to experience at this years Macon Civic Club Annual Musical Revue at the Grand Opera House. "It's a great opportunity to do that and feel like you're an actual pro because there's a...
WMAZ
Overnight curfew issued in Griffin following powerful storms | Live updates
ATLANTA — North Georgia was under an enhanced risk, Level 3 out of 5, for severe weather for Thursday, Jan. 12. Georgians experienced damaging winds up to 60 mph along with the possibility of a few tornadoes. The NWS will be out to survey storm damage and investigate reports of possible tornados Friday.
WMAZ
Camera at Atlanta Airport with severe thunderstorm warning in area
ATLANTA — UPDATE: With the storm system having passed to our east, we are retiring this live feed. Storms are moving through eastern Alabama and into west Georgia and south metro Atlanta on Thursday, bringing with them tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. 11Alive maintains a live camera at Hartsfield-Jackson...
WMAZ
Folks fed up with commercial vehicles in Bibb County neighborhoods
Some folks in Bibb County say there are commercial vehicles parked in front yards, or on the side of the street just like any regular car. They want them out.
WMAZ
What's Athens' weather for the UGA championship parade?
ATHENS, Ga. — If you are headed to Athens on Saturday for the University of Georgia's championship parade and ceremony in Sanford Stadium - bundle up. While the skies will be clear, the day will be cold, even by January standards, in Athens. Campus opens to visitors at 7...
WMAZ
UGA's Stetson Bennett serves fans at Raising Cane's in Athens to celebrate championship
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia fans celebrated Monday night as they saw UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett light it up on the football field en route to another national championship -- and now they got to see him at a popular fast food chain in Athens. Bennett celebrated with Dawg fans...
WMAZ
How to see the National Championship trophy in Athens
ATLANTA — Fans will have a chance to get up close and personal with the National Championship trophy after the Bulldogs recent victory. The trophy tour kicks off at noon Wednesday at the Walmart on Lexington Road in Athens before heading to the Kroger on Alps Road. Hours after...
WMAZ
After back-to-back titles, calls grow to build Stetson Bennett a statue
ATHENS, Ga. — It's pretty hard to imagine, after Georgia's bombastic national championship victory over TCU on Monday night - sealing the first back-to-back titles of the College Football Playoff era and cementing UGA as a gold standard program in college football - that the quarterback behind all this, Stetson Bennett, won't one day be immortalized in some way or another in Athens.
