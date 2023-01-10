ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KPVI Newschannel 6

UNT lands first commitment of weekend in McKinney OL Desmond Magiya

North Texas got what is expected to be an important recruiting weekend off to a solid start on Friday, when the Mean Green picked up a commitment from McKinney offensive lineman Desmond Magiya. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior received an offer from UNT on Friday morning and committed a short time...
DENTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA

