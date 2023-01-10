'Best player on the ice': Through the accolades, Concord's Craigue remains focused on winning another state title

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woodsLive Action NewsManchester, NH
Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire WoodsMario DonevskiManchester, NH
MLB Hall of Famer's daughter faces felony charge after newborn found unclothed and freezing in woodsEdy ZooManchester, NH
Related
Former Haverhill High School Athlete Dies After Three-Story Fall in Cancún; Services are Friday
Family and friends are mourning a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete who died after falling three stories from a balcony Friday while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico. Mexican police ruled Leah “Lee” Pearse’s death accidental. An obituary reports she attempted to enter her Airbnb through a third-floor balcony...
msonewsports.com
Tuesday, 1/10 – Search for Missing Cohasset Woman Shifts to the North Shore – Danvers Selects Dan Bauer as School Superintendent
Weather – Clouds and sun today, temps close to 40. Community News Notes – Photos – Sports (Below) Salem State Rep. Manny Cruz – I want to thank the staff of Lifebridge for hosting our first joint federal & state delegation visit to their Salem location to discuss the challenges in our district.
WMUR.com
Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner
CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
newportdispatch.com
5 arrested in coordinated “round up” in Nashua, Hudson
HUDSON — Five people were arrested during a coordinated drug and criminal activity raid in Hudson and Nashua last week. Police say they arrested Anthony Tidwell, 27, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for possession of a controlled drug felony (methamphetamine). He was released on personal recognizance bail pending his future...
Teatotaller in Somersworth, NH, Transforming Into Recovery-Friendly Restaurant
Teatotaller serves up good vibes in the form of boba tea and drag shows in Somersworth, New Hampshire, and has been referred to by many as a queer oasis. It is so beloved that they actually opened a second location in Concord a few months back. Emmet and the Teatotaller...
Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's...
businessnhmagazine.com
Portsmouth Philanthropist, Physician and Entrepreneur—Dr. Geoffrey Clark—Has Died
Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Portsmouth gastroenterologist, Dr. Geoffrey E. Clark has died. Born May 21, 1938, Dr. Clark was 84 years old. Together with his wife, former state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, the two have been recognized as a formidable team for more than 45 years helping New Hampshire’s vulnerable communities, particularly children, women, and the environment.
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
manchesterinklink.com
State grants city use of Tirrell House as emergency shelter for women, updates from Cashin Center operations
MANCHESTER, NH – The state has granted city officials use of the former Tirrell House on Brook Street as a women’s shelter. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon from Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin, who also serves as the city’s Emergency Management Director. The City will partner with YWCA New Hampshire to provide staffing and wrap-around services at the facility.
austinnews.net
Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location
Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
nhbr.com
New Hampshire municipalities welcome drop in state retirement contribution
Towns, cities and school districts across the state will save a little money next year due to decreasing contribution rates to the state retirement for the first time in 20 years. The rates employers pay into the system on behalf of government workers, which are set every two years, are...
WMUR.com
1 dead, 2 hurt in crash on Route 16 in Ossipee, state police say
OSSIPEE, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee on Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police. The crash occurred before 11 a.m. near Pine River Pond Road. The crash led to the closure of Route 16 in the area of the...
Woman found dead in wooded area 1971 positively identified as missing 26-year-old
CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- Investigators have positively identified the remains of a woman who was found deceased over 50 years ago in a wooded area. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, on Oct. 6, 1971, a woman’s body was discovered at the end of Kilton Road in Bedford, New Hampshire, near Route 101, and analysis determined she had been dead for about one to three months.
laconiadailysun.com
Andrew D. Brown, 38
FRANKLIN — Andrew D. Brown, 38, of Franklin, died unexpectedly on Jan. 5, 2023. He was born in Manchester on March 13, 1984, and was the son of James and Claudette (Vachon) Brown. He lived in Manchester for most of his life and attended West High School, NHTI, and New England EMS Institute.
Did You Know About This Harrowing Underwater Rescue After a Submarine Sank in New Hampshire?
It's always fascinating to read more about New Hampshire's history, and this writer recently learned of a harrowing underwater rescue that happened in Portsmouth over 80 years ago. According to the Naval History and Heritage Command website, it all started on May 23, 1939, when the USS Squalus "suffered a...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Bank of New Hampshire recently to contributed $5,000 to NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and its HOMEteam program in its work to develop a range of housing options for individuals and families who are at a financial disadvantage. The NH Home Builders Association’s 35th annual NH Cornerstone Awards will be held...
Injuries Reported Following Car Crash On Route 1 South In Peabody (UPDATE)
Injuries were reported following a car crash on Route 1 South in Peabody on Thursday morning, Jan. 12, according to WBZ Traffic on Twitter. #MATraffic - #Peabody - Rte 1 SB near Lake St. A crash with reported injuries blocking the left travel lane. Traffic is jammed approaching the scene.— W…
businessnhmagazine.com
Intriguing Woman-Led Business: Lovering Auto Group
Linda Lovering grew up in her dad’s auto dealership in Nashua but sought a career outside the family business. At Sanders Associates in Nashua, she met her husband Rich, and they eventually left to work for Linda’s father, managing the dealership before deciding they wanted one of their own and bought one in Concord in 1996.
NECN
New Restaurant Opening in Former Bertucci's Space in Andover
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new wood-fired pizza restaurant is on its way to a former Bertucci's space north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Brooksy's is getting ready to open on Main Street in the center of town, with the place offering beer and wine in addition to pizza and having seating for 59. The post mentions that they are waiting to hear back from owner Brooks Rice as to a possible opening date, so stay tuned for a possible update over the coming days.
WMUR.com
Crews battle fire at warehouse in Dover
DOVER, N.H. — Crews responded to a fire at a warehouse in Dover on Sunday. Firefighters said it started around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the warehouse on Industrial Park Drive. Officials said no one was hurt. It's not yet clear how much damage was done.
Comments / 0