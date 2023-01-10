Read full article on original website
John Deere Agrees to Let Farmers Repair Tractors, As Long as States Don't Pass Any Laws
State of Repair is Motherboard's exploration of DIY culture, device repair, ownership, and the forces fighting to lock down access to the things you own. After a years-long battle, a national group that represents farmers has reached an agreement with John Deere that would make it easier to do many tractor repairs. The agreement has been widely celebrated as a huge win for the right-to-repair movement, but the agreement is explicitly meant to be an alternative to legislation, which would be stronger than this agreement.
Egg Prices Increase; Local Farm Impacted By Nationwide Shortage
The price of eggs is skyrocketing. A dozen eggs is going to cost over $5 at the store because of a nationwide shortage. Green Acres 918 is a poultry farm in Broken Arrow that started during the pandemic. "We were nervous about the rise in food costs,” said Brandon Green,...
ABC 15 News
Farmers, business owners face tough choices as hay prices rise
Inflation might be easing, but food prices are still rising — not only for items you buy at the grocery store but also for farmers trying to feed their livestock. The cost of hay has soared within the past year, forcing local businesses to make some tough decisions. Rachel...
agupdate.com
John Deere agreement lets farmers make their own repairs
John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) signed a memorandum of understanding that ensures farmers’ and ranchers’ right to repair their own farm equipment. The MOU, signed Jan. 8 at the AFBF Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is the culmination of several years of discussions...
modernfarmer.com
Grain Farming Goes Indoors
Vertical farms have had successes producing fresh greens and herbs, tomatoes and strawberries—all necessary and delicious crops but not the most calorie-dense. That honor falls to cereals and grains, which generally take up more space and spread out over amber-tinted fields. But those amber waves of grain could soon take up residence indoors, with the first successfully grown indoor wheat.
John Deere's New Robot Planter Could Slash Fertilizer Use by 60%
As the global population soars past 8 billion people, the world faces a conundrum: There are more of us to feed, but our food needs to be grown on the same amount of land, if not less. At CES 2023, John Deere is pushing for a future in which farming relies ever more on sensors and machine learning technologies to meet those needs.
Dairy farmer calls on USDA to 'protect' American-grown production as the nation faces shortages, rising costs
Tennessee dairy farmer Stephanie Nash discusses the difficulties American farmers are facing and warns the country's food security is at risk without a change in policy.
California Egg Prices Reach All-Time Highs - Eggs in Short Supply
Eggs have been in short supply and have seen a significant price increase in California due to a bird flu outbreak that has killed millions of hens. This has left local grocers struggling to stock eggs that comply with California law, causing many shoppers to be shocked by the sudden spike in price. The average retail price for a dozen large eggs in California has jumped to $7.37, up from $4.83 at the beginning of December and just $2.35 at this time last year.
Inflation is Higher Than Reported: Beef Prices to Rise 15% as Cattle Population Falls
According to the USDA's mid-year cattle report, there has been a 2% decrease in overall cattle inventory. This includes a 2% decrease in beef cattle at 30.4 million and a 1% decrease in milk cows at 9.45 million.
BBC
Jersey farmers could cut cow exports to UK to boost stock
Farmers could reduce the number of cows they export to the UK to help rebuild the dairy herd at Woodlands Farm. The cause of the cows' deaths is not yet known and an investigation is ongoing. Philip Le Maistre, chairman of the Jersey Milk Marketing Board, said farmers were "devastated"...
Farmers in Brazil are risking their lives to harvest açaí — but they've been left out of the profits from the trendy berry's popularity
Açaí has become one of the world's trendiest superfoods in recent years, but harvesting it is dangerous and not very lucrative for Brazilian farmers.
Why it's getting easier to fix your John Deere tractor
Is your John Deere tractor broken down? Fix it yourself. Under a new agreement with the American Farm Bureau Federation, the company will allow farmers to mend their own machines instead of requiring them to use officially authorized parts or service facilities. The agreement is a victory for the "grassroots right-to-repair movement that has been putting pressure on manufacturers to allow customers and independent repair shops to fix their devices," the BBC reports. It's not just an issue in agriculture: Companies like Tesla and Apple have tangled with activists who want to fix their broken stuff. What is the "right...
Maximizing on wheat tillers
January to early February is the time to determine whether the wheat crop has enough tillers to optimize yield. This is a very important decis
Egg Prices Soar As Bird Flu Keeps Farmers Up at Night
"I feel like a drug dealer," one farmer said of the demand she is experiencing for affordable eggs, amid price rises fuelled by a record outbreak of avian flu.
BBC
US farmers win right to repair John Deere equipment
Tractor maker John Deere has agreed to give its US customers the right to fix their own equipment. Previously, farmers were only allowed to use authorised parts and service facilities rather than cheaper independent repair options. Deere and Co. is one of the world's largest makers farming equipment. Consumer groups...
swineweb.com
Trends In Sow Farm Remodels with Integrity Builders & Supply
What are pork producers thinking about with existing sow barns? The Integrity Builders & Supply Team talks about rising trends in remodeling sow farms to continue the productivity of pork production. We also talk about our perspectives on items to consider when undertaking the challenge of constructing new or remodeling existing sow farm buildings. Some sow farm items discussed in today’s video:
agupdate.com
Canola market starts strong in 2023
Canola prices jumped on the first trading day of the new year as concerns about dry weather in Argentina continue to mount, even though weekend rains sparked some liquidation in other oilseeds and grains. Prices have firmed as the weather in Argentina has been the driest in over 30 years. Crop estimates for Argentina continue to be cut by analysts. However, weak crude oil price action on Jan. 4 caused weakness across the entire ag sector, leading to longs exiting the markets.
