A big reason for Michael Jordan being widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, aside from his unmatched basketball prowess and winning insatiableness, was the fear and aura MJ brought to the floor. The trash-talking was a massive part of it, as not many opponents could scramble a response or fire back at the Bulls legends jawing at them. But a Milwaukee Bucks legend did precisely that once upon a time.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO