Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
“You had my poster on your wall in college!” - When a former Milwaukee Bucks player got the best out of Michael Jordan in a trash talk battle

A big reason for Michael Jordan being widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, aside from his unmatched basketball prowess and winning insatiableness, was the fear and aura MJ brought to the floor. The trash-talking was a massive part of it, as not many opponents could scramble a response or fire back at the Bulls legends jawing at them. But a Milwaukee Bucks legend did precisely that once upon a time.
