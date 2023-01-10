Read full article on original website
COVID isn’t just infecting you—it could be reactivating viruses that have been dormant in your body for years
COVID can cause reservoirs of some viruses you’ve previously battled to reactivate, potentially leading to symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome—a condition that resembles long COVID, a recent study found. You had COVID a few months ago and recovered—but things still aren’t quite right. When you stand...
msn.com
People are blaming COVID vaccines for sudden deaths and more. Here's why experts say it’s harmful.
There's a disturbing pattern that has emerged over the past few years: Whenever a public figure dies or has a major health problem, some people blame it on the COVID-19 vaccine. Case in point: Google searches for "Damar Hamlin COVID vaccine" skyrocketed after the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the football field last week. So did searches for Bob Saget and the vaccine, and Betty White and the COVID-19 vaccine after their respective deaths.
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
Fauci's warning to America: 'We're living in a progressively anti-science era and that's a very dangerous thing'
Fauci speaks with The Times days before he steps aside from his role as the U.S. government's top expert on COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
How to tell if it’s COVID, flu or RSV: symptoms to watch for
There’s a trio of viruses spreading in the U.S. — COVID-19, the flu and RSV — and some in the medical world are calling it a “tripledemic.”. If you’re feeling sick, it can be tough to differentiate among COVID-19, the flu and RSV because they share similar symptoms and can also look like the common cold.
CDC says respiratory viruses may continue to spread for weeks, ‘possibly even months': report
Respiratory viruses are continuing to infect Americans across the U.S., causing an influx of patients in hospitals and forcing officials to put emergency orders in place.
Mother, 36, dies from flu in 'one-in-a-million' case
Price Merepol McMahon (left), 36, of Wellesley, Massachusetts died of the flu. She was healthy and had no underlying conditions that put her at risk. Doctors said it was a one-in-a-million case.
Urgent warning to parents as cases of Victorian illnesses surge – the 10 signs you must know
PARENTS have been urged to be on the lookout for signs of a Victorian illness as cases surge. Waning immunity is believed to be behind the resurgence of conditions such as mumps, experts in the US have warned. The study comes as cases of another Victorian illnesses have been rising.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover a Surprising New Benefit of Flu Vaccination
A recent University of Calgary study indicates that the annual flu vaccine lowers the risk of stroke. According to researchers from the University of Calgary, the flu vaccine can lower the risk of stroke in adults, even if they are not at high risk for stroke. A team of investigators conducted a study by reviewing the health records of more than 4 million Albertans over a period of nine years. The study results suggest that influenza vaccination should be strongly recommended for everyone, similar to how it is already recommended for individuals with heart disease.
Here are the worst states for flu this year
Influenza transmission is declining this month in most parts of the U.S., according to the most recent report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet, some areas still had high transmission as of week 50 of the flu season.
These Are The Most Common Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB In Kids
If you have a sick kid at home, pay attention to these.
Norovirus symptoms to look out for amid warning over surging cases of vomiting bug
The norovirus appears to be on the rise once again, placing further pressure on an NHS already creaking under the pressure from nurses strikes, flu cases and the panic over Strep A this winter.Fresh cases of the disease, nasty but short-lived, resulted in the closure of 457 hospital beds to halt the spread of the disease between 5 and 11 December, according to NHS data, up from 375 the previous week.There are six key symptoms of norovirus to look out for, according to Professor Saheer Gharbia, gastrointestinal pathogens and food safety directorate at UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).What are the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nearly 250,000 Kindergartners in U.S. Are Vulnerable to Measles Due to Slide in Vaccination Rates, CDC Says
The CDC, in a report published Thursday, found that 93% of kindergartners were up to date with state-required vaccines during the 2021-22 school year, a decline of 2% from 2019-20. CDC officials said this leaves a quarter of a million kindergartners vulnerable to measles. The officials said disruptions to schools...
Vaccines are not making COVID strains like ‘Kraken’ stronger. Here’s how the four shots battle variants
Scientists say there is no evidence to suggest that vaccinations are making COVID “stronger” and that mutations are a normal part of virus evolution.
neurologylive.com
Rare, Fatal Case of Neuromyelitis Optica Post–COVID-19 Vaccination Explained
A rare case of neuromyelitis optica was reported with a woman aged in her 70s from Iran who experienced neurological symptoms after COVID-19 vaccination. A recent editorial was published based on a systematic review of a 70-year-old woman with a fatal, new-onset neuromyelitis optica (NMOSD) diagnosis 7 days after receiving the third dose of a SARS-CoV-2 inactivated vaccine (Sinovac, CoronaVac).1 The authors concluded that this rare case provides evidence of the possibility that vaccines may trigger immune response and increase the occurrence of new-onset NMOSD and related disorders.
Wichita Eagle
2 children died from invasive strep A in Colorado. What to know as CDC issues warning
Invasive strep A infections in children have health officials in both the U.S. and abroad warning about rising cases and reported deaths. You may have heard about different types of infections caused by group A strep bacteria, such as strep throat, scarlet fever and cellulitis. But on rare occasions, this...
Black Hills Pioneer
Fewer Symptoms for Mpox Infection Seen After Vaccination
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with mpox infection ≥14 days after receipt of one JYNNEOS vaccine dose have less hospitalization, fever, headache, malaise, myalgia, and chills compared with unvaccinated individuals, according to research published in the Dec. 30 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
1918 flu pandemic upended long-standing social inequalities – at least for a time, new study finds
During the 1918 flu pandemic, white people died at similar rates to Black Americans, according to a new study – a very different pattern than what occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MedicalXpress
Waning immunity most consistent with recent mumps outbreaks
A waning immunity model is most consistent with recently observed resurgent outbreaks of mumps in countries with high vaccine coverage, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Noting that multiple countries with high vaccine coverage have experienced resurgent outbreaks of...
Routine vaccine uptake among kindergarteners falls to 10-year low leaving 250,000 without immunity
Vaccine uptake among kindergarteners has dropped to a 10-year low due to pandemic restrictions and a growing anti-vaxx movement sweeping the US.
