Connecticut State

msn.com

People are blaming COVID vaccines for sudden deaths and more. Here's why experts say it’s harmful.

There's a disturbing pattern that has emerged over the past few years: Whenever a public figure dies or has a major health problem, some people blame it on the COVID-19 vaccine. Case in point: Google searches for "Damar Hamlin COVID vaccine" skyrocketed after the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the football field last week. So did searches for Bob Saget and the vaccine, and Betty White and the COVID-19 vaccine after their respective deaths.
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Uncover a Surprising New Benefit of Flu Vaccination

A recent University of Calgary study indicates that the annual flu vaccine lowers the risk of stroke. According to researchers from the University of Calgary, the flu vaccine can lower the risk of stroke in adults, even if they are not at high risk for stroke. A team of investigators conducted a study by reviewing the health records of more than 4 million Albertans over a period of nine years. The study results suggest that influenza vaccination should be strongly recommended for everyone, similar to how it is already recommended for individuals with heart disease.
The Independent

Norovirus symptoms to look out for amid warning over surging cases of vomiting bug

The norovirus appears to be on the rise once again, placing further pressure on an NHS already creaking under the pressure from nurses strikes, flu cases and the panic over Strep A this winter.Fresh cases of the disease, nasty but short-lived, resulted in the closure of 457 hospital beds to halt the spread of the disease between 5 and 11 December, according to NHS data, up from 375 the previous week.There are six key symptoms of norovirus to look out for, according to Professor Saheer Gharbia, gastrointestinal pathogens and food safety directorate at UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).What are the...
neurologylive.com

Rare, Fatal Case of Neuromyelitis Optica Post–COVID-19 Vaccination Explained

A rare case of neuromyelitis optica was reported with a woman aged in her 70s from Iran who experienced neurological symptoms after COVID-19 vaccination. A recent editorial was published based on a systematic review of a 70-year-old woman with a fatal, new-onset neuromyelitis optica (NMOSD) diagnosis 7 days after receiving the third dose of a SARS-CoV-2 inactivated vaccine (Sinovac, CoronaVac).1 The authors concluded that this rare case provides evidence of the possibility that vaccines may trigger immune response and increase the occurrence of new-onset NMOSD and related disorders.
Black Hills Pioneer

Fewer Symptoms for Mpox Infection Seen After Vaccination

THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with mpox infection ≥14 days after receipt of one JYNNEOS vaccine dose have less hospitalization, fever, headache, malaise, myalgia, and chills compared with unvaccinated individuals, according to research published in the Dec. 30 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
MedicalXpress

Waning immunity most consistent with recent mumps outbreaks

A waning immunity model is most consistent with recently observed resurgent outbreaks of mumps in countries with high vaccine coverage, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Noting that multiple countries with high vaccine coverage have experienced resurgent outbreaks of...

