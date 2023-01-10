Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrants Issued for Former Shawano County Campground Owner
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Arrests warrants were issued Thursday for former campground owner Ann Retzlaff, who failed to show up in person for her latest court hearing. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest on warrants related to missed court appearances on the first charges. An additional bail jumping charge was filed after allegedly went to Michigan without permission. She has routinely objected to the court’s jurisdiction, citing her claims of being a “sovereign citizen.” She has been ordered to stand trial but no dates have been set.
Attorneys want charges dismissed in fatal Green Bay crash
Attorneys for a 15-year-old charged in a fatal high-speed crash in Green Bay have asked for the case to be dismissed. Sienna Pecore is charged in Brown County Court with first-degree reckless homicide, hit and run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s consent in connection to an October crash that killed 17-year-old Cruz Beltron.
Court again denies involuntary intoxication defense in attack on Oshkosh West officer
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court has again denied an involuntary intoxication defense for a man charged in an attack on an Oshkosh school resource officer. Grant Fuhrman, 20, is charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide in the 2019 attack on Officer Michael Wissink at Oshkosh West High School.
Shawano County completes investigation into police shooting
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation into a shooting involving Shawano Police. The department worked with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office has now handed it over to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office.
Argument, Alcohol End Man in Jail
A Milwaukee Man is “sleeping it off” in the Sheboygan County Jail this morning after attacking a Random Lake woman in her home. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was called on Tuesday night after Kevin Datsun showed up at a woman’s house, drunk, and upset about an argument he’d had with his mother. He began attacking the woman, and when she called Police, he then threatened to stab her.
1/12/23 Two Suspected Drug Dealers Captured
Two Fond du Lac men suspected of being part of a large methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution ring are now in custody. Twenty-six-year-old Dalton Wojkiewicz and 41-year-old Anthony Tynan were wanted by Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s and Fond du Lac Police officials. The drug ring is suspected of having delivered and distributed over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022. They were also suspected of being involved in the early stages of fentanyl distribution. At the beginning of December seven arrests were announced with 3 suspects still at large including Wojkiewicz and Tynan. Sheriff’s officials say thanks in large part to anonymous tips and information provided by the public Wojkiewicz was taken into custody in Texas Tuesday. Tynan was captured in Fond du Lac Wednesday. Still wanted is 23-year-old Jason Norton from Michigan.
Shawano officer shooting investigation handed over to DA
An investigation into a shooting death in Shawano has been completed and referred to the district attorney's office.
Judge Orders Oshkosh Man Must Pay Restitution for Damaging Victim’s Clothing
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Oshkosh man has lost an appeal, claiming he shouldn’t have to pay $500 in restitution for damaging the victim’s clothing. Jeffrey Butler pleaded no contest to criminal damage to property for the December 2020 incident. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $500 to replace clothing belonging to the victim which he damaged.
Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman were arrested last week in a drug bust at a hotel in Forest County. The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Thomas Owens of Fond du Lac and 21-year-old Amanda West of Oshkosh. On Jan. 2, at...
Court case against Green Bay teen accused in fatal hit-and-run moves forward
A 15-year-old girl is facing a reckless homicide charge in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 17-year-old boy in Green Bay.
Meth in the mail: Sheboygan man faces federal drug charges
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan man faces federal charges after prosecutors say he conspired to distribute drugs from May 2018 through December 2021. He was busted when he received a package containing meth and fentanyl mailed from Arizona, prosecutors say. Natividad Altamirano Jr. faces two federal charges: conspiracy to distribute/possess...
Manitowoc Man Charged in Monday Morning Shooting Incident
A 34-year-old Manitowoc man has been charged in a shooting from earlier this week. Sanerivi Iaulualo is facing charges of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Endangering Safety with Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Disorderly Conduct. Numerous officers were sent to the area...
Fight involving knife, gun evacuates Shawano Walmart
SHAWANO, Wis. — Two people are arrested following a fight at a Shawano business. Police were called to the Walmart in the 1200 block of E. Green Bay Street around 1:45 p.m. Monday. The fight included a knife and a gun, which led the store to be evacuated. No...
Former Adult Family Home Operator Sentenced for Fraud
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being convicted of medical assistance fraud. Lerenzo Head also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for two years at Friday’s sentencing, court records show.
Green Bay 15-year-old charged with homicide after fellow teenager overdoses
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Green Bay was charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo has been charged in connection to the overdose of an 18-year-old in De Pere. On December 3 around 8:30 a.m., the De Pere Police Department was sent to a welfare check on a caller’s grandson.
WATCH: Winnebago child almost hit by driver while getting on school bus
Last week a child in Winnebago was almost struck by a car while getting on a school bus. The child was stepping onto the bus when an out-of-control driver swerved and narrowly avoided the child.
1-11-23 social worker credited with helping to peacefully resolve crisis situation
A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office social worker is credited with helping peacefully resolve a crisis situation involving a man threatening to commit suicide. A homeless Fox Valley area veteran dialed 911 Tuesday afternoon stating he was in the Eldorado Marsh parking lot and contemplating suicide. The man was armed with a revolver and rifle. Dispatchers remained on the phone with the man until the crisis social worker took over communication by phone from a safe location. Nearby residents were notified to shelter in place. The sheriff’s office SWAT, negotiator, drone, and K9 teams were also deployed to assist. After approximately one hour, the individual exited his vehicle unarmed and surrendered to law enforcement without incident. According to the Sheriff’s Office the man is not facing any criminal charges. Also assisting at the scene was the Wisconsin State Patrol, North Fond du Lac Ambulance and Eldorado First Responders. The Sheriff’s Office says it wants to remind residents that help is available. The US Department of Veteran Affairs maintains a 24/7 crisis line for veterans which can be accessed by dialing 988. Fond du Lac County maintains a 24/7 crisis line that anyone can call at 920-929-3535.
Full Scale Police Response To Shawano Walmart
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two people may soon be facing charges after an incident at the Shawano Walmart on E. Green Bay Street Monday afternoon. The Shawano Police Department says officers responded to the store at 1:45 p.m. for a disturbance complaint, with dispatch saying weapons — including a knife and a gun — were involved.
Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
Several taken into custody after Oshkosh school disturbance
Several adults and one juvenile have been taken into custody following a fight at a mid-Wisconsin middle school. Oshkosh police say that after a fight between two students earlier in the day Wednesday at Merrill Middle School, family members and acquaintances of one of the students forced their way into the school around 2:15 p.m. and started a disturbance. School staff and the school’s resource officer told them they needed to leave, but they refused to do so and “created a physical disturbance with school staff.” Police say several Oshkosh police officers responded to assist, and several adults and one juvenile were taken into custody.
