A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office social worker is credited with helping peacefully resolve a crisis situation involving a man threatening to commit suicide. A homeless Fox Valley area veteran dialed 911 Tuesday afternoon stating he was in the Eldorado Marsh parking lot and contemplating suicide. The man was armed with a revolver and rifle. Dispatchers remained on the phone with the man until the crisis social worker took over communication by phone from a safe location. Nearby residents were notified to shelter in place. The sheriff’s office SWAT, negotiator, drone, and K9 teams were also deployed to assist. After approximately one hour, the individual exited his vehicle unarmed and surrendered to law enforcement without incident. According to the Sheriff’s Office the man is not facing any criminal charges. Also assisting at the scene was the Wisconsin State Patrol, North Fond du Lac Ambulance and Eldorado First Responders. The Sheriff’s Office says it wants to remind residents that help is available. The US Department of Veteran Affairs maintains a 24/7 crisis line for veterans which can be accessed by dialing 988. Fond du Lac County maintains a 24/7 crisis line that anyone can call at 920-929-3535.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO