WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 22-year-old Kianna Nweji and 25-year-old Marlon Jones on the charges of aggravated endangering of a child stemming from a shooting. At approximately 11:35 a.m., Thursday, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Lorraine. While...
The woman’s 5-year-old daughter was “not properly restrained” when the woman caused multiple accidents and then flipped, a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.
It happened shortly after 11:30 Thursday morning in the 1200 block of North Lorraine.
The mother was taken to the hospital before she and the father were arrested.
The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. October 23, 2022, at the intersection of Kellogg and 143rd St East.
ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - Sheriff's officials have arrested a 27-year-old Wichita woman in connection to a crash near Andover that injured multiple people last year. Sedgwick County Jail records show Paloma Adame was booked Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and 11 counts of aggravated battery. She was held without bond Friday morning.
Police are still trying to determine if the shooting was intentional or accidental.
Wichita Police have arrested a man after complaints that a suspect was soliciting children for sex. Around 07:35 p.m. Wednesday, Officers were flagged down
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 24-year-old Wichita mother heard formal charges against her this week in a case stemming from a fire investigation a few days before Christmas in which she left her three small children home alone. Dekilah Sellers faces three counts of aggravated endangering a child. A Sedgwick...
It happened around 9 p.m. when officers spotted someone wanted for multiple "major felony warrants," according to Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope someone can help them find a man who used a board to rob a west Wichita convenience store. Surveillance video from just outside the PE gas station at Central and Ridge Road shows what happened on December 20 at 8:45 in the morning.
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement is searching for three missing children after they were allegedly abducted by their mother late last year. The Junction City Police Department reports that Rosie, Camden and Genevieve Peterson were abducted by their mother, Jeana Foley, on Dec. 21, 2022. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for 14-year-old Jada Brooks. They say Jada, who is special needs, was last seen in the 12500 block of West Kenny Circle area at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday. She is described as:. White/black. 5'04" tall. 150 pounds. Has multicolored hair. She...
A fire started while the mother was gone, filling the house with smoke. Luck led two Wichita police officers to find and rescue the kids on their way to another address.
One person died, another was seriously injured in a crash in Butler County. It happend around 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening at K-254 and Butler Road.
A two-vehicle crash in Butler County has claimed the life of one person and sent two others to the hospital on Thursday night.
An SUV crashed into an eastside restaurant just before noon Thursday, injuring the driver and two people in the building.
The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - While tips about two poaching cases continue to roll in, Game Wardens have yet to make any arrests in either case. KVOE reports on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that while there have not been any arrests made in the case of two poached deer in Lyon Co. from early November, there has been some progress as the individual cases carry on.
Mareo Dupree, 43, of Wichita died after he was shot in the chest Jan. 5.
