Political Commentator Slams Disney, Calls Them “Greedy SOBs”
While Disney is working through assuaging the worries of fans and investors, announcing changes to the Parks, one commentator believes it’s still not enough. The Walt Disney Company has been undergoing multiple organizational changes for a few months. Starting with the firing and ousting of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek and the return of his predecessor, the more popular Bob Iger, and going to the announcement of the new chairman of the Mouse House yesterday. Disney is clearly trying to get its ducks in a row and get the company back on track as it celebrates its centennial.
Disney Introduces First of its Kind Drone-based Show at Theme Park
Five hundred drones will come together to create a new nighttime spectacular at this beloved Disney Park at the end of January. Let it never be said that the Disney Parks and Walt Disney Imagineering are not always working to improve Guest experience and give fans more to look forward to during their Disney Park visits. From constantly reimagining the Parks—remember the blue sky conversations from D23 Expo last year?—creating and designing new rides—Moana-based Journey of Water in EPCOT—and with rethemes (controversial or otherwise) of older, beloved rides, they are always at work to make the Disney experience what fans and Guests alike have come to expect.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Disney Guest Disgusts Onlookers By Trespassing Into Water Feature
It will be unsurprising for many Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and general theme park fans to hear that theme park Guests — particularly Disney Guests — have been misbehaving at appalling levels in recent months. We have seen everything from fistfights to trespassing to the harassment of Disney Cast Members — and unfortunately, yet another Walt Disney World Resort Guest has just blatantly misbehaved!
Enemy or Friend? Nelson Peltz’s Fight for Disney’s Future
More drama is still to come in The Walt Disney Company’s Board Room as CEO Bob Iger, newly appointed chairman Mark Parker, and the rest of the director attempt to keep “activist investor” Nelson Peltz off the board. Here’s what you need to know. Hedge fund...
Disney Revives ‘Phineas and Ferb’
It was one of the highest-rated cartoon shows in Disney Television history, and only a few years after it ended, new reports state that it is coming back!. Disney’s Phineas and Ferb has been revived at Disney Channel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Co-creator Dan Povenmire has signed an...
Disney Might Take On Saudi Arabia in Upcoming Deal
In news that might take you by surprise, the Walt Disney Company might be taking on Saudi Arabia in an upcoming business deal. The Walt Disney Company is going through a whole host of organizational changes. Just yesterday, Disney announced their new chairman, who will replace Susan E. Arnold. The Mouse House, prior to this, has also been getting used to the structural changes that came through at the end of November last year, with Bob Chapek being fired from the Walt Disney Company and Bob Iger returning as Disney CEO.
