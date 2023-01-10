Read full article on original website
“UND LEADS” launches with event on Friday, Jan. 20
UND’s newest Strategic Plan will be introduced by President Armacost and guest speakers in Memorial Union. UND President Andy Armacost would like to invite the UND community to join him for the launch of “UND LEADS: A Strategic Vision for the University of North Dakota.”. The event will...
Inflation key issue for UND, state during legislative session
UND President Armacost and University officials address ND Legislature’s House Appropriations Committee. Inflation – the issue affecting the budgets of Americans nationwide – was on the minds of educators and legislators when UND President Andrew Armacost testified Wednesday in Bismarck before the House Appropriations Committee of the North Dakota Legislature.
