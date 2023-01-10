Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News LinkChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
Related
WDEF
Grant Applications Opening Soon for United Way of Greater Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s grant application process is opening soon. You can start applying January 23rd. Any 501(c)3 across the 6-county region is eligible. The six counties include Hamilton, Sequatchie and Marion counties in Tennessee, and Walker, Dade and Catoosa counties in Northwest...
WTVC
Want to volunteer? Hearth Hospice could use your help
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you’ve been considering taking some time to help others in need, Hearth Hospice could use some help. Bridgett Dallas and Kristi Born are here to tell us about all the different ways you can help make a difference. Find out more about Hearth Hospice...
The Tennessee Swimming Hole that Dreams are Made of
Many of you know about Fall Creek Falls in Spencer, Tennessee along with its expansive, beautiful acreage. Among the acreage are waterfalls, hiking trails, camping, a lake and a hidden local swimming hole just down the road from the main entrance to the park. While there are no trails that connect this swimming hole to the park, there is a road (Owl Hole Road) that is best suited for Jeeps/Trucks that will lead you back to it. The road will take you a short way back to this incredible swimming hole known as Crusher Hole. Crusher Hole will be to the left at the split. We had to walk down the road because our low-riding car couldn't make it past the dip in the road at the entrance to Owl Hole Road. Definitely not far and we enjoyed the brief walk!
WTVC
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga: Hope
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Alisa Leduc talks about her little sister Genovia and the benefits of joining Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga. And Hope is looking for a Big!. 423-698-8016.
Snow at times Friday
Snow showers will start Friday morning and most of Middle TN and Southern KY will see them.
WDEF
Cleveland cuts ribbon on downtown affordable housing
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland is undergoing some major renovations to its historic downtown, including new affordable housing for the community. In partnership with the city council and outside developers, Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks is prepared to see his city take some of its older properties and transform them into something new.
chattanoogacw.com
Student-owned cellphones policy in Hamilton County schools under review
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Should a child be allowed to have their own cellphone at Hamilton County Schools?. That's the question Hamilton County School Board members will soon be debating. School Board member Larry Grohn shared that news at a meeting of the Hamilton County Schools Disciplinary Committee on...
Part of Chattanooga building collapses, destroys car
One car was destroyed by falling debris in abuilding collapse in Chattanooga Thursday morning.
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Mail Thefts A Growing Problem In Chattanooga And Hamilton County
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens that we are experiencing several mail thefts throughout the county. Unfortunately, mail thefts are not unusual and usually increase during the holidays. Despite the holidays being over, we still continue to see random mail thefts especially in large subdivisions. The mail...
WAAY-TV
Rain moves out, Snow moves in
After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
WTVC
'Heart of pure gold:' Daughters mourn loss of mother to fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Tuesday):. Her daughter identifies the woman who died in the fire as Angela Rollins. Her daughter, Kelsey Shipley, says she was a caring and devoted mother. Kelsey Shipley tells us in a Facebook message that a man was also burned in the fire, and...
Be Prepared for Severe Weather
Rain, damaging winds and the possibility of tornados may be coming to our area. Southeast TN, GA, Western SC are all at risk today for severe thunderstorms including damaging winds with the possibility of brief tornados.
theutcecho.com
Stephens and Co. Flash Greatness vs WCU
Jake Stephens is from another planet. There’s no better explanation for what he’s doing this year. At 275 pounds, he stands 7’ tall with a 7’8 wingspan and gets straight buckets. The big man posted a stat line of 35 points, 10 rebounds and five assists...
Grundy County Herald
Pedestrian Remains Critical
Gruetli-Laager resident Steve Duncan remains in critical condition. Duncan, 60, is under treatment at the Trauma Unit in Erlanger. He was struck and seriously injured on Dec. 12 while crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga next to the Komatsu plant where he is employed.
Decherd Police Investigating Veterans Thrift Store Incident
The Decherd Police Department is attempting to identify these two individuals related to an incident at the Veterans Thrift Store on New Year’s Day. They were seen driving a black pickup truck. If anyone recognizes one or both, call Decherd Police at (931) 962-1675. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
WTVCFOX
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
Grundy County Herald
No Leads For Missing Tracy City Woman
Tracy City resident Edith Anderson has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 3. Anderson’s son Jessie Seymore is determined to find know what happened to his mother. According to family members, on Friday, Dec. 2 Anderson borrowed her mother’s car to go out. Her mother being Beatrice Nolan. When she had not returned home the next morning, Seymore and Nolan were immediately concerned. He and other family members were not able to get in touch with Anderson as she was not answering her cell phone or responding to text messages. Seymore called 911 and reported his mother as a missing person.
railfan.com
Driver Involved With NS Derailment Arrested, Charged in Tennessee
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — The driver of a vehicle that was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Tennessee last month, resulting in a major derailment that was caught on camera, has been arrested. The Collegedale, Tenn., Police Department announced this week that Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega had been arrested and...
mcnewstn.com
DTF pieces together meth sale and possession case with assistance from Alabama local law enforcement
Jasper, Tenn. Following a four-month investigation, the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (DTF) in conjunction with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, South Pittsburg Police Department, Jasper Police Department, and the Bridgeport (AL) Police Department lead to the arrest of ten persons alleged to be involved in a methamphetamine possession and distribution charges.
Comments / 0