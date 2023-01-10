Read full article on original website
George A. Lane, 66
PLYMOUTH — George A. Lane, 66, a lifelong resident of the Plymouth and North Woodstock area, died on Jan. 7, after a sudden illness. Born in North Woodstock on May 12, 1956, to Gertrude (Gagnon) and George Lane, he grew up and enjoyed the woods and water and mountain country surrounding his home with his late siblings, Hank, Kip, and Carol.
Sidney E. Daigneau, 92
LACONIA — Sidney “Sid” E. Daigneau, 92, of Parade Road, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Concord Hospital -Laconia. Sid was born on Aug. 11, 1930, in Franklin. He was the 12th of 13 children of the late Stacey Daigneau and Florence Sargent Daigneau (Calley). He was brought up in West Franklin.
Charles Reynolds: Police department members and their families are also affected
As a former resident of Gilford and one who for the past 30 years has been engaged in the regular intensive review of police deadly- and lesser-force cases, I find the recent remarks of a Belmont resident regarding the recent tragic event in Gilford outrageous. They are nevertheless consistent with commentary by police “haters” who lack any knowledge or understanding of the complexity of such cases but are energized by bias which, in their opinion, warrants their leap to conclusions regarding what factually occurred without the barest of objective facts regarding the threat and challenges faced by the involved officers.
Hockey players, ice fishers, sled dogs all hoping for winter to arrive
For generations, winter fun in the Lakes Region has meant playing on snow and ice. However, those traditional pastimes can only take place if the region has traditional winter conditions, which aren't as reliable as they might have been. Even though this winter is getting off to a mild start,...
Mary Charnley: Gilford PD's respectability in the past may be overstated
In regards to the letter written by Rodney Collins from Mashpee, Massachusetts, “Gilford PD has been respected as a professional agency since 1966 and its command staff can evaluate where policies and procedures were adhered to.” Lest we not forget the past of Anthony Bean Burpee, Kristopher Kloetz and Kevin Keenan within that department.
Full Motion flight simulator now at Laconia Airport
LACONIA — A Redbird Full Motion Flight Simulator recently “landed” at the Laconia Airport’s Laconia Flight Academy, a branch of Skybright Aviation. This innovative technology simulator provides pilots and pilot candidates with a cost-effective, state–of-the-art trainer. The simulator enables students to undergo an immersive training experience while reducing the time and cost to earn a pilot’s license or advanced certification. Laconia Flight Academy now has the Lakes Region’s only Redbird full motion simulator.
County commissioners consider plan for needed updates to jail
LACONIA — For over a century, the Belknap County Jail at the county complex has slowly expanded, piecemeal, as demands and culture have changed. The original structure was built in 1890, and slowly expanded over the decades. The jail gained additions in 1947, 1971, 1979, 1989 and a low-security Community Corrections Center in 2017. Underutilization of the new wing, along with a laundry list of maintenance and code issues in the older sections of the building, may be a financial headache in the county’s future.
