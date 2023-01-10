Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
George A. Lane, 66
PLYMOUTH — George A. Lane, 66, a lifelong resident of the Plymouth and North Woodstock area, died on Jan. 7, after a sudden illness. Born in North Woodstock on May 12, 1956, to Gertrude (Gagnon) and George Lane, he grew up and enjoyed the woods and water and mountain country surrounding his home with his late siblings, Hank, Kip, and Carol.
laconiadailysun.com
Sidney E. Daigneau, 92
LACONIA — Sidney “Sid” E. Daigneau, 92, of Parade Road, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Concord Hospital -Laconia. Sid was born on Aug. 11, 1930, in Franklin. He was the 12th of 13 children of the late Stacey Daigneau and Florence Sargent Daigneau (Calley). He was brought up in West Franklin.
laconiadailysun.com
Lorraine M. Lambert, 95
LACONIA — Lorraine Marie Lambert, 95, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, after a full life with family and friends. Lorraine was born on Feb. 11, 1927, to Leona (Choiniere) Plante and Raoul Plante in Holyoke, Massachusetts. She was the oldest of five children, the other four being brothers.
laconiadailysun.com
Muriel M. Fortin, 99
FRANKLIN — Muriel M. Fortin, 99, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at The Golden Crest Community in Franklin. Muriel was born Nov. 13, 1923, to the late Paul and Bertha (Lapointe) Hebert in Laconia. Muriel was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
laconiadailysun.com
Charles Reynolds: Police department members and their families are also affected
As a former resident of Gilford and one who for the past 30 years has been engaged in the regular intensive review of police deadly- and lesser-force cases, I find the recent remarks of a Belmont resident regarding the recent tragic event in Gilford outrageous. They are nevertheless consistent with commentary by police “haters” who lack any knowledge or understanding of the complexity of such cases but are energized by bias which, in their opinion, warrants their leap to conclusions regarding what factually occurred without the barest of objective facts regarding the threat and challenges faced by the involved officers.
laconiadailysun.com
Claire L. Hebert-Dow: Patience is required before leaping to conclusions in tragic shooting
Some years ago, Lakes Region Community College offered a course called “Critical Thinking & Decision Making.”
laconiadailysun.com
Mary Charnley: Gilford PD's respectability in the past may be overstated
In regards to the letter written by Rodney Collins from Mashpee, Massachusetts, “Gilford PD has been respected as a professional agency since 1966 and its command staff can evaluate where policies and procedures were adhered to.” Lest we not forget the past of Anthony Bean Burpee, Kristopher Kloetz and Kevin Keenan within that department.
laconiadailysun.com
Security, expense, convenience: Northfield examines tradeoffs in cybersecurity
NORTHFIELD — As town leaders ponder a contract that would allow the police department to upload its files into a cloud-based storage system, one selectboard member remains skeptical of allowing a private company to handle confidential information. Town Administrator Ken Robichaud asked Leif Martinson, a Tilton resident who serves...
laconiadailysun.com
Full Motion flight simulator now at Laconia Airport
LACONIA — A Redbird Full Motion Flight Simulator recently “landed” at the Laconia Airport’s Laconia Flight Academy, a branch of Skybright Aviation. This innovative technology simulator provides pilots and pilot candidates with a cost-effective, state–of-the-art trainer. The simulator enables students to undergo an immersive training experience while reducing the time and cost to earn a pilot’s license or advanced certification. Laconia Flight Academy now has the Lakes Region’s only Redbird full motion simulator.
laconiadailysun.com
Saving the Bristol public safety building
BRISTOL — The selectboard is hoping that a review of the bids on the town’s new public safety building will provide the information they need to find savings on a project that is about $601,000 over budget before it even begins. Fire Chief Ben LaRoche and Police Chief...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 57 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday.
laconiadailysun.com
Local generosity supports local medical care
LACONIA — With the support and engagement of area community members and contributors, Concord Hospital health system has worked to fulfill the promise made when acquiring hospitals in Laconia and Franklin in April 2021 of keeping care local. As the health system’s philanthropic arm, Concord Hospital Trust established a...
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 130 service calls from 11 a.m. Jan. 2 through 11 a.m. Monday. Six people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Rodney Collins: No outrage over shooting because people respect the police
As a former Gilford resident, I was astounded by the ignorance of Chris White’s letter to the editor. Monday morning quarterbacks have no idea what happened in Gilford on New Year’s. Mr. White implies an officer should be stabbed before using deadly force against a juvenile. Say what? Mr. White also suggests he “sticks up for the police.” He could have fooled me.
laconiadailysun.com
Hospital system straining as patients need more, longer care
LACONIA — The emergency departments are holding patients who need hospital beds as the in-patient beds are full, with staff improvising to make room for as many as they can fit. Health care workers are giving as much as they can without, everyone hopes, burning themselves out. This isn’t a scene from the middle of the pandemic, it’s what every hospital in the state looked like just last week, and for the past several weeks.
laconiadailysun.com
Wicked Witches take the plunge for Boys & Girls Club
LACONIA — In popular lore, witches and water don’t mix. At their polar plunge fundraiser just after the New Year, the Wicked Witches of the Lakes Region braved the big lake’s frigid temperatures at Weirs Beach. But, unlike ice in a December heat wave, the witches did not melt: the four sponsored swimmers raised more than $1,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region.
Comments / 0