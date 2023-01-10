ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

What You Missed: 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference

We hosted our 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference recently, bringing together thought leaders, legislators, and policy experts into multi-silo conversations about the future of health care in Washington. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Too often, those with...
WASHINGTON STATE
Maryland’s new bill to expand healthcare for small business employees

While there are around 620,214 small businesses in Maryland, which employ over 1.2 million employees in the state, the Baltimore Sun reports that only about 37% of small businesses in the state of Maryland provide health coverage to their employees compared to 95% of large employers who provide their employees with coverage.
MARYLAND STATE
Utah DHHS focused on preparedness for Medicaid redeterminations in April

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) confirmed this week that the state’s Medicaid program is in the process of reviewing its planned system programming, communication, and other preparations for the end of continuous enrollment. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered...
UTAH STATE
Keynote: Andrea Palm, US Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services

We were honored to have the Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services, Andrea Palm, talk to our audience about national health policy and its impact on Washington State during the Lunch Keynote at last week’s 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get...
WASHINGTON STATE
Convening Panel

We are honored to have such a diverse group of leaders from across the health care community joining us to help build our 2023 Michigan State of Reform Health Policy Conference! Take a look at the names of folks we are lucky enough to partner with for our event. Want...
MICHIGAN STATE
Last-minute omnibus funding for Maryland’s healthcare facilities

On December 23rd, 2022, President Biden signed into law a $1.7 trillion year-long federal omnibus bill for fiscal year 2023. From that bill, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin (both D-MD) announced that they have secured $35,694,377 in direct federal funding for local projects in Western Maryland through the omnibus funding legislation, which both senators voted to pass.
MARYLAND STATE

