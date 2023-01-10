Read full article on original website
Related
stateofreform.com
California’s Gov. Newsom releases 2023-2024 budget with Medi-Cal as priority, but advocates say it’s not enough
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California’s $297 billion 2023-2024 budget proposal on January 10th, which is a notably lower amount than California’s budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year of $308 billion due to budget cuts Newsom made to make up for the state’s deficit. The budget includes a...
stateofreform.com
What You Missed: 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference
We hosted our 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference recently, bringing together thought leaders, legislators, and policy experts into multi-silo conversations about the future of health care in Washington. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. Too often, those with...
stateofreform.com
Maryland’s new bill to expand healthcare for small business employees
While there are around 620,214 small businesses in Maryland, which employ over 1.2 million employees in the state, the Baltimore Sun reports that only about 37% of small businesses in the state of Maryland provide health coverage to their employees compared to 95% of large employers who provide their employees with coverage.
stateofreform.com
Newsom’s 2023-24 budget takes major steps in child care, supplemental security income
Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2023-24 proposed budget includes $230.5 billion for all California Health and Human Services (CalHHS) programs. While a primary focus of the budget for CalHHS is on Medi-Cal, the state plans to invest in several other key areas, including child care, supplemental security income (SSI) and opioid.
stateofreform.com
Utah DHHS focused on preparedness for Medicaid redeterminations in April
The Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) confirmed this week that the state’s Medicaid program is in the process of reviewing its planned system programming, communication, and other preparations for the end of continuous enrollment. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered...
stateofreform.com
Keynote: Andrea Palm, US Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services
We were honored to have the Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services, Andrea Palm, talk to our audience about national health policy and its impact on Washington State during the Lunch Keynote at last week’s 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Get...
stateofreform.com
Convening Panel
We are honored to have such a diverse group of leaders from across the health care community joining us to help build our 2023 Michigan State of Reform Health Policy Conference! Take a look at the names of folks we are lucky enough to partner with for our event. Want...
stateofreform.com
More permanent supportive housing needed to address Washington’s homeless, affordable housing problems
The need to build more affordable housing and address homelessness in Washington are crucial initiatives that take center stage in Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed budget and are high on other lawmakers’ lists. Experts identified some ways to address the issues at the 2023 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference.
stateofreform.com
Last-minute omnibus funding for Maryland’s healthcare facilities
On December 23rd, 2022, President Biden signed into law a $1.7 trillion year-long federal omnibus bill for fiscal year 2023. From that bill, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin (both D-MD) announced that they have secured $35,694,377 in direct federal funding for local projects in Western Maryland through the omnibus funding legislation, which both senators voted to pass.
stateofreform.com
Advocates push for Arizona State Hospital reform at Joint Legislative Psychiatric Hospital Review Council hearing
Members of the Joint Legislative Psychiatric Hospital Review Council focused on the governance of Arizona State Hospital (ASH) at a January 4th meeting, where they adopted a list of recommendations made in 2022. Operated by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), the ASH is the state’s only publicly operated...
Comments / 0