ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Capitol Rioter And Far-Right Internet Troll "Baked Alaska" Has Been Sentenced To 60 Days In Prison

By Clarissa-Jan Lim
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08I1DU_0kA3QTMa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V724V_0kA3QTMa00

Anthime "Baked Alaska" Gionet, who livestreamed himself storming the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, talks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse, in Washington, DC, on Jan. 10, 2023.

Jose Luis Magana / AP

Tim Gionet, a far-right internet troll known as "Baked Alaska" who stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and livestreamed inside the building, has been sentenced to 60 days in prison.

In a nearly two-hour hearing on Tuesday, he was sentenced to two months behind bars and two years of probation. He was also ordered to pay $2,000 in fines and $500 in restitution.

Gionet had pleaded guilty in July 2022 to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

During sentencing, District Judge Trevor McFadden admonished Gionet for his crimes and his attempt to profit from them.

"You livestreamed your criminal conduct to thousands of followers hoping they would pay you for your actions," the judge told Gionet.

"You did everything you could to publicize your misconduct," McFadden added. "You were there encouraging and participating fully in what was going on."

Gionet — who worked at BuzzFeed briefly in 2016 — livestreamed inside the Capitol for nearly 30 minutes after breaching security. He recorded himself entering offices, saying things like, "Occupy the Capitol, let’s go. We ain't leaving this bitch," and calling a police officer a "fucking oathbreaker, you piece of shit."

Gionet's video also ended up playing a crucial role in federal investigators' ability to prosecute other rioters.

He told officials that he made approximately $2,000 from his livestreams on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, the Associated Press reported .

Federal prosecutors filed charges against him the day after the riots, and he was later arrested .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1je1RX_0kA3QTMa00

Rioters break into the Capitol in Washington, DC, on Jan. 6, 2021.

John Minchillo / AP

His case dragged on for more than a year before a plea hearing in May 2022, during which he was supposed to plead guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol. At that hearing, however, Gionet botched his plea agreement by telling the judge that he actually believed he was innocent , prompting the judge to set a trial date.

Prosecutors later said they would extend the plea offer for another 60 days to give Gionet another chance to plead guilty to the charges. He did so in July 2022.

Gionet's 60-day sentence is short of the six-month maximum that the misdemeanor count carries.

On Dec. 15, weeks before his sentencing, he tweeted : "i can’t believe i’m going to jail for an nft salesman :("

More on this

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

QAnon Capitol rioter who chased police officer Eugene Goodman sentenced to five years in prison

A Capitol rioter who led a mob that chased police officer Eugene Goodman up a flight of stairs during the January 6 insurrection has been sentenced to five years in prison.Construction worker Douglas Jensen, of Iowa, was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the US Capitol and came dangerously close to breaching the Senate chamber, Department of Justice prosecutors said.“You, by your own actions, put yourself at the forefront of that mob,” Judge Timothy Kelly said as he handed down the sentence, according to CNN. “You were not a hero and not a patriot, but you were not a...
IOWA STATE
Vox

Real Housewife Jen Shah is sentenced to 6.5 years in prison

Alex Abad-Santos is a senior correspondent who explains what society obsesses over, from Marvel and movies to fitness and skin care. He came to Vox in 2014. Prior to that, he worked at the Atlantic. On Friday, Real Housewife of Salt Lake City Jen Shah was sentenced by a federal...
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Oregonian

Ex-Portland lawyer sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for stealing more than $3.8 million in clients’ money

Former personal injury lawyer Lori E. Deveny, who cheated more than 135 clients out of more than $3.8 million, was sentenced Monday to nearly 8 ½ years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman called Deveny’s fraud more “calculating and predatory than desperate,” though he said he believed part of what contributed to Deveny’s downfall was the emotional and physical abuse she endured from her late husband, who took his own life in 2018.
PORTLAND, OR
Dylan Barket

Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
CBS LA

Falsely accused man who spent 30 years behind bars is released from prison

Humberto "Beto" Duran was freed on parole today after spending 30 years of his life in a San Diego state prison for a crime he did not commit. The Loyola Project for the Innocent took on Duran's case in 2017 and uncovered compelling evidence to support his claims of innocence. The Project for the Innocent is a student program at LMU Loyola Law School that pursues actual claims of innocence on behalf of those wrongfully convicted of crimes. Students work under professor and legal supervision.Duran was arrested in 1993 for an East Los Angeles murder and attempted murder. LPI's Investigation...
SAN DIEGO, CA
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy