Read full article on original website
Related
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
KSLA
Mikaylah Williams looks to be next star athlete to bring excitement to LSU
BOSSIER CITY, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball program continues to sign five-star talent, as the Tigers are quickly returning to be one of the premier programs in America. A player who many believe will be the next great to play for head coach Kim Mulkey prompted a...
Seven SEC athletes selected in 2023 NWSL Draft
A total of seven SEC women's soccer athletes were selected during the 2023 NWSL Draft, held Thursday night at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Ole Miss wide receiver target Noreel White sets commitment date
One of the state of Mississippi's top 2024 prospects has set a commitment date. Four-star athlete Noreel White will announce his commitment on Feb. 7. Ole Miss is recruitng the talented White as a wide receiver. He is a standout at St. Martin High School in Ocean Springs. White, 5-11.5,...
Massive deer that traveled South, swam a mile across Mississippi River, killed by hunter
A Mississippi deer hunter bagged what is likely the most famous buck in the state. Buck No. 140 crossed the Mississippi River four times.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
If Buc-ee's builds a location in north Louisiana, will it open the door to other stores farther south?
For years, Louisiana's neighboring southern states have added locations of Buc-ee's, the wildly popular Texas-based travel center chain. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina all have locations of the travel culture phenomenon. Several stores are scattered throughout Texas. And another location is in the works across the Louisiana state line along Interstate 10 in south Mississippi.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Why new ‘elite’ Admirals football coach made the the switch from Ocean Springs to Gulfport
“I’m coming for a revolution.” Blake Pennock’s “unique obsession” with winning a championship plays into his big plans to build a football powerhouse in South Mississippi.
Ole Miss Baseball Announces Start Times For All 2023 Home Games
The Rebels look to defend their national title this season in Oxford.
Six LSU baseball players named in Top 100 Freshmen list
BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU baseball players have been named to the 2023 Perfect Game Top 100 Freshmen list. The freshmen Tigers appearing on the list include catchers Brady Neal and Jared Jones, right-handed pitchers Chase Shores and Jaden Noot, outfielder Paxton Kling and infielder Gavin Guidry. Neal, a product of Tallahassee, Fla., played […]
Breaking down LSU baseball's 2023 commits
Jay Johnson has had his first full year in Baton Rouge as the head coach of the LSU Tigers. He had a great first recruiting class and transfer portal class, but let’s look to the future and see what to expect with his second class. Class of 2023. C...
Comments / 0