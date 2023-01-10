ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

If Buc-ee's builds a location in north Louisiana, will it open the door to other stores farther south?

For years, Louisiana's neighboring southern states have added locations of Buc-ee's, the wildly popular Texas-based travel center chain. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina all have locations of the travel culture phenomenon. Several stores are scattered throughout Texas. And another location is in the works across the Louisiana state line along Interstate 10 in south Mississippi.
LOUISIANA STATE
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
MyArkLaMiss

Six LSU baseball players named in Top 100 Freshmen list

BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU baseball players have been named to the 2023 Perfect Game Top 100 Freshmen list. The freshmen Tigers appearing on the list include catchers Brady Neal and Jared Jones, right-handed pitchers Chase Shores and Jaden Noot, outfielder Paxton Kling and infielder Gavin Guidry. Neal, a product of Tallahassee, Fla., played […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Breaking down LSU baseball's 2023 commits

Jay Johnson has had his first full year in Baton Rouge as the head coach of the LSU Tigers. He had a great first recruiting class and transfer portal class, but let’s look to the future and see what to expect with his second class. Class of 2023. C...
BATON ROUGE, LA

