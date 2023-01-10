Read full article on original website
News 12
Police: School sent into lockdown following nearby shootout in Bergen County
A Bergen County school went into lockdown after a nearby shooting in Bergen County Tuesday. Authorities say two DEA agents shot a suspect in the leg during the afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., a car was seen crashed into a utility pole on Whiteman Street near Lemoine Avenue. The car had bullet holes in the windshield.
NJ homeowner shoots at intruder trying to steal his keys (Opinion)
A Roseland, New Jersey homeowner fired his home defense weapon at an intruder who was reportedly in the laundry room of his home looking for the key fob for the BMW parked outside. The homeowner shot at the perpetrator and the guy fled the home and the scene. At this...
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police: Charges Filed Against Woman on Cell Phone in Fatal Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County have filed charges against a woman who, they say, was using a hand-held cell phone when a fatal crash occurred late last year. 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden is facing one count of death by auto and assault by auto for the accident on Malaga Road in Williamstown on November 10th.
NJ man shoots at burglar who broke into his home — is that legal?
A Roseland homeowner who fired at a burglar who broke into his home early Monday morning has not been charged with a crime. And he has the support of the mayor. Mayor James Spango said that an intruder, who was looking for a set of car keys, got into the house on Lasalle Court and made it as far as the mudroom before the confrontation with the homeowner.
hudsontv.com
Memorial HS Basketball Coach Arrested After Entering Girls Locker Room & Sending Inappropriate Messages To Minors
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Monday, January 9, 2023, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested a Memorial High School basketball coach after being notified he entered a girls’ locker room and sent inappropriate messages to three minors on social media.
Homeowner fires shot after man breaks into New Jersey home to steal car: officials
A homeowner in New Jersey turned the tables on a home intruder that broke into his home.
Wonder Phasing Out ‘Chef on the Road’ Concept in Favor of Delivery
WESTFIELD, NJ — An order-by-app food service whose trucks have been ubiquitous throughout the town since its start in Westfield during the pandemic is doing away with the food service vans. Wonder CEO Marc Lore announced Tuesday that the company will be reducing the number of mobile restaurants and replacing them with physical locations that allow for delivery pickup and limited dine-in options. In a LinkedIn article, Lore said the locations will use the same technology deployed with the food service vans. “As opposed to a ghost kitchen, our Wonder locations are all vertically-integrated, meaning we control every aspect of the process...
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
Hungry at 2 a.m.? These four NJ restaurants are open 24 hours
This was not an easy task. Searching for restaurants that offer food all day, every day. Seems that the 24-hour business is not that common in New Jersey. The good news is that if you are traveling late or way too early, or driving a truck, there are some options for a snack or a full meal.
18 Catalytic Converters Stolen From Amazon Delivery Vans in NJ
HACKETTSTOWN — Thieves stole 18 catalytic converters from Amazon trucks during the weekend. Police Lt. Darren Tynan said the coveted catalytic converters were cut from the delivery trucks parked in a lot along Willow Grove Street sometime between 8:30 PM Saturday and 10:15 AM Sunday. The property is a...
Hamilton, NJ Pizza Place Celebrates 50 Years By Donating to Charities
This will make you an even bigger fan of popular Italian restaurant and pizza place, Brother's on 33, in Hamilton Township (Mercer County). To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the family owned and operated restaurant on Route 33 will be donating to charity throughout the year. I love this. Keep reading for more details.
NJ DOT Says 'No' to Hasbrouck Heights Route 17 South Guardrail Request
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – According to correspondence from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, they have reviewed the request of the Board of Education and the Borough of Hasbrouck Heights to install a guardrail along Route 17 South by Depken Field and determined that it does not meet the guidelines for a guard rail it was announced Tuesday’s Borough of Hasbrouck Heights Mayor and Council work session. Citing guidelines that require a critical slope, and despite the incline coming off the highway (when coming off over the curb and through the fence) not being steep enough, the NJ DOT denied the guardrail,...
News 12
‘Cheers’ star Kelsey Grammer stops at Metuchen pub to promote his beer
Actor Kelsey Grammer stopped by a New Jersey pub on Tuesday to tout his new beer. Grammer spent much of his childhood in Woodbridge and lived in Middlesex County until he was 12 years old. He visited Hailey’s Harp and Pub in Metuchen to promote his Faith American Beer. It...
warwickadvertiser.com
Greenwood Lake’s ice age
In the mid 19th century, 23rd Street’s Flatiron District was the center of Manhattan, home to theatres, restaurants, parks, and a growing number of hotels with guests who liked their cocktails adorned with ice, a treat for some travelers and an important ingredient for bartenders. As the growth of hotels continued through the turn of the 19th century, larger hotels like the Plaza began to locate in Manhattan’s “country” district, later to become 59th St. and the demand for ice grew, so that hoteliers needed a steady and clean supply of pure ice for their guests. They got that ice from the spring fed waters of Greenwood Lake.
This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip
I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.
I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
Hey, New York: Stop claiming New Jersey restaurants as your own! | Opinion
New York City residents know New Jersey food is good. But the Big Apple — and its food writers — need a lesson in geography, because some people clearly don’t know their own borders. The most recent example: National food site Eater.com last week compiled a list...
Even with electric vehicles, an expanded Turnpike Extension would be bad for the environment | Opinion
The Turnpike Authority’s proposal to replace and expand the Newark Bay/Jersey City Extension has been met with extensive and well-deserved opposition. It’s a bad proposal. Gov. Murphy has defended it by referencing the growing electrification of motor vehicles. However, even with electrification, there is simply no way that the turnpike expansion is a win for the environment, especially compared to investments in transit, cycling and walking.
The BEST Crumb Cake is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Crumb cake, any time of the year is just perfect. We have the best here in New Jersey. The best crumb cake here at the Jersey Shore is my opinion, try it you will love it. (In my opinion) Crumb cake is "huge" and here at the Jersey Shore it...
A Hidden Gem! New Jersey’s “Grilled Cheese Bar” You Need to Try
This is a tasty subject, the delicious grilled cheese. Two ingredients, just good cheese, and good bread, that simple. Yes, there are some variations to the sandwich, but in the end, it's all about the cheese and bread. Some like a "sandwich" and some like an "open-face" with just one slice of bread. Maybe you like a slice of tomato on it or some other fixings.
