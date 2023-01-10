ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rock 104.1

NJ man shoots at burglar who broke into his home — is that legal?

A Roseland homeowner who fired at a burglar who broke into his home early Monday morning has not been charged with a crime. And he has the support of the mayor. Mayor James Spango said that an intruder, who was looking for a set of car keys, got into the house on Lasalle Court and made it as far as the mudroom before the confrontation with the homeowner.
ROSELAND, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wonder Phasing Out ‘Chef on the Road’ Concept in Favor of Delivery

WESTFIELD, NJ — An order-by-app food service whose trucks have been ubiquitous throughout the town since its start in Westfield during the pandemic is doing away with the food service vans. Wonder CEO Marc Lore announced Tuesday that the company will be reducing the number of mobile restaurants and replacing them with physical locations that allow for delivery pickup and limited dine-in options. In a LinkedIn article, Lore said the locations will use the same technology deployed with the food service vans. “As opposed to a ghost kitchen, our Wonder locations are all vertically-integrated, meaning we control every aspect of the process...
WESTFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJ DOT Says 'No' to Hasbrouck Heights Route 17 South Guardrail Request

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – According to correspondence from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, they have reviewed the request of the Board of Education and the Borough of Hasbrouck Heights to install a guardrail along Route 17 South by Depken Field and determined that it does not meet the guidelines for a guard rail it was announced Tuesday’s Borough of Hasbrouck Heights Mayor and Council work session. Citing guidelines that require a critical slope, and despite the incline coming off the highway (when coming off over the curb and through the fence) not being steep enough, the NJ DOT denied the guardrail,...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
warwickadvertiser.com

Greenwood Lake’s ice age

In the mid 19th century, 23rd Street’s Flatiron District was the center of Manhattan, home to theatres, restaurants, parks, and a growing number of hotels with guests who liked their cocktails adorned with ice, a treat for some travelers and an important ingredient for bartenders. As the growth of hotels continued through the turn of the 19th century, larger hotels like the Plaza began to locate in Manhattan’s “country” district, later to become 59th St. and the demand for ice grew, so that hoteliers needed a steady and clean supply of pure ice for their guests. They got that ice from the spring fed waters of Greenwood Lake.
GREENWOOD LAKE, NY
94.5 PST

NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.

I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Even with electric vehicles, an expanded Turnpike Extension would be bad for the environment | Opinion

The Turnpike Authority’s proposal to replace and expand the Newark Bay/Jersey City Extension has been met with extensive and well-deserved opposition. It’s a bad proposal. Gov. Murphy has defended it by referencing the growing electrification of motor vehicles. However, even with electrification, there is simply no way that the turnpike expansion is a win for the environment, especially compared to investments in transit, cycling and walking.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A Hidden Gem! New Jersey’s “Grilled Cheese Bar” You Need to Try

This is a tasty subject, the delicious grilled cheese. Two ingredients, just good cheese, and good bread, that simple. Yes, there are some variations to the sandwich, but in the end, it's all about the cheese and bread. Some like a "sandwich" and some like an "open-face" with just one slice of bread. Maybe you like a slice of tomato on it or some other fixings.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy