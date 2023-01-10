Read full article on original website
Scarlet Nation
Broome a consistent force
With most of Auburn’s offense struggling in the first half on the road against Ole Miss on Tuesday night, Johni Broome picked up the slack, scoring 12 points while grabbing seven rebounds with two assists in 15 minutes on the court. It was another example of the Morehead State...
Auburn lands former 5-star DT
From one big cat to the next, Justin Rogers has a new home. The former Kentucky Wildcat committed to Auburn Thursday, several days after visiting the Plains on the final day of the soft period. The 6-foot-3 defensive lineman is the Tigers' 11th transfer commit and the fourth along the...
STULTZ: Freeze faces challenge of reaching rivals' level
There are tons of advantages to being the head football coach at Auburn. Top-notch (and new) facilities, fertile recruiting ground within driving distance and the tradition of a historic program. But there is a significant challenge, a disadvantage if you will, of the role, and it has never been as...
Tracking the transfers
AUBURN | The transfer portal for the 2022-23 season has taken off with nine departures and 10 incoming since the end of the season. The first deadline to enter the portal and be eligible to play this fall is Jan. 18. There is a second opportunity for players to enter the portal May 1-15.
