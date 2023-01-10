ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

John Deere Agrees to Let Farmers Repair Tractors, As Long as States Don't Pass Any Laws

State of Repair is Motherboard's exploration of DIY culture, device repair, ownership, and the forces fighting to lock down access to the things you own. After a years-long battle, a national group that represents farmers has reached an agreement with John Deere that would make it easier to do many tractor repairs. The agreement has been widely celebrated as a huge win for the right-to-repair movement, but the agreement is explicitly meant to be an alternative to legislation, which would be stronger than this agreement.
ABC 15 News

Farmers, business owners face tough choices as hay prices rise

Inflation might be easing, but food prices are still rising — not only for items you buy at the grocery store but also for farmers trying to feed their livestock. The cost of hay has soared within the past year, forcing local businesses to make some tough decisions. Rachel...
GILBERT, AZ
agupdate.com

John Deere agreement lets farmers make their own repairs

John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) signed a memorandum of understanding that ensures farmers’ and ranchers’ right to repair their own farm equipment. The MOU, signed Jan. 8 at the AFBF Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is the culmination of several years of discussions...
modernfarmer.com

Grain Farming Goes Indoors

Vertical farms have had successes producing fresh greens and herbs, tomatoes and strawberries—all necessary and delicious crops but not the most calorie-dense. That honor falls to cereals and grains, which generally take up more space and spread out over amber-tinted fields. But those amber waves of grain could soon take up residence indoors, with the first successfully grown indoor wheat.
CNET

John Deere's New Robot Planter Could Slash Fertilizer Use by 60%

As the global population soars past 8 billion people, the world faces a conundrum: There are more of us to feed, but our food needs to be grown on the same amount of land, if not less. At CES 2023, John Deere is pushing for a future in which farming relies ever more on sensors and machine learning technologies to meet those needs.
Ty D.

California Egg Prices Reach All-Time Highs - Eggs in Short Supply

Eggs have been in short supply and have seen a significant price increase in California due to a bird flu outbreak that has killed millions of hens. This has left local grocers struggling to stock eggs that comply with California law, causing many shoppers to be shocked by the sudden spike in price. The average retail price for a dozen large eggs in California has jumped to $7.37, up from $4.83 at the beginning of December and just $2.35 at this time last year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Jersey farmers could cut cow exports to UK to boost stock

Farmers could reduce the number of cows they export to the UK to help rebuild the dairy herd at Woodlands Farm. The cause of the cows' deaths is not yet known and an investigation is ongoing. Philip Le Maistre, chairman of the Jersey Milk Marketing Board, said farmers were "devastated"...
The Week

Why it's getting easier to fix your John Deere tractor

Is your John Deere tractor broken down? Fix it yourself. Under a new agreement with the American Farm Bureau Federation, the company will allow farmers to mend their own machines instead of requiring them to use officially authorized parts or service facilities. The agreement is a victory for the "grassroots right-to-repair movement that has been putting pressure on manufacturers to allow customers and independent repair shops to fix their devices," the BBC reports. It's not just an issue in agriculture: Companies like Tesla and Apple have tangled with activists who want to fix their broken stuff. What is the "right...
COLORADO STATE
BBC

US farmers win right to repair John Deere equipment

Tractor maker John Deere has agreed to give its US customers the right to fix their own equipment. Previously, farmers were only allowed to use authorised parts and service facilities rather than cheaper independent repair options. Deere and Co. is one of the world's largest makers farming equipment. Consumer groups...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
swineweb.com

Trends In Sow Farm Remodels with Integrity Builders & Supply

What are pork producers thinking about with existing sow barns? The Integrity Builders & Supply Team talks about rising trends in remodeling sow farms to continue the productivity of pork production. We also talk about our perspectives on items to consider when undertaking the challenge of constructing new or remodeling existing sow farm buildings. Some sow farm items discussed in today’s video:
agupdate.com

Canola market starts strong in 2023

Canola prices jumped on the first trading day of the new year as concerns about dry weather in Argentina continue to mount, even though weekend rains sparked some liquidation in other oilseeds and grains. Prices have firmed as the weather in Argentina has been the driest in over 30 years. Crop estimates for Argentina continue to be cut by analysts. However, weak crude oil price action on Jan. 4 caused weakness across the entire ag sector, leading to longs exiting the markets.

