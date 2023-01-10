ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Harry Frisch, Beaver Street Fisheries chairman, dies at age 99

Beaver Street Fisheries Chairman and Jacksonville business legend Hans “Harry” Frisch, 99, died peacefully Jan. 13 at his home surrounded by family. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at Arlington Park Cemetery, Etz Chaim section. A meal of consolation and visitation with the family will follow at River Garden Hebrew Home (masks required indoors) until 5 p.m. There will also be a Mincha/Maariv service at 5:20 at the same location.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YAHOO!

Jacksonville city councilwoman reappointed to National League of Cities Board of Directors

A Jacksonville city councilwoman has been reappointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors, a position she's held since 2018. Councilwoman Dr. Angelia Washington has been with the National League of Cities Board of Directors since 2018 and is one of 27 appointed to a two-year term, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release from the city.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Brenda Priestly Jackson won’t run for Jacksonville City Council re-election

Redistricting compelled the decision not to run again. Local redistricting compelled a sitting Jacksonville City Council member not to seek re-election in March. Democrat Brenda Priestly Jackson informed Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan Thursday that she would not be running after all in 2023. The decision was time-sensitive, as the qualifying deadline for March elections is Friday at noon.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville University expands accelerated nursing degree program

Jacksonville University is expanding its Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program with a new clinical partner: Mayo Clinic Florida. The 12-month Second Degree BSN Program within the Keigwin School of Nursing is accepting applications and classes are expected to begin this summer. “We’re building on the highly successful ABSN...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Don Johnson

Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed

Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
Lauren Fox

4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company

An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval at 1 Million: Demands on infrastructure rise with population

In the second week of December, passengers set a record at Jacksonville International Airport. Mark VanLoh, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said the airport broke its pre-pandemic peak of 2019 passenger traffic levels. That’s mostly because of strong commuter and leisure travelers, despite the slow return of business travel....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
foodgressing.com

Valentine’s Day Jacksonville 2023 FL: Restaurants, Things to Do

Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Jacksonville 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

