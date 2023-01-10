Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
Harry Frisch, Beaver Street Fisheries chairman, dies at age 99
Beaver Street Fisheries Chairman and Jacksonville business legend Hans “Harry” Frisch, 99, died peacefully Jan. 13 at his home surrounded by family. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at Arlington Park Cemetery, Etz Chaim section. A meal of consolation and visitation with the family will follow at River Garden Hebrew Home (masks required indoors) until 5 p.m. There will also be a Mincha/Maariv service at 5:20 at the same location.
YAHOO!
Jacksonville city councilwoman reappointed to National League of Cities Board of Directors
A Jacksonville city councilwoman has been reappointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors, a position she's held since 2018. Councilwoman Dr. Angelia Washington has been with the National League of Cities Board of Directors since 2018 and is one of 27 appointed to a two-year term, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release from the city.
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Sheriff, other constitutional officers elected with no opposition
Jerry Holland, Jim Overton also won unopposed Friday. The qualifying deadline for Jacksonville’s municipal elections in March has come and gone as of noon Friday, and some candidates have been elected to four-year terms starting in July with no opposition. A number of those candidates are countywide. Sheriff T.K....
$8.3 million achievement center in Moncrief would provide medical care, mentorship
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kappa Alpha Psi Jacksonville Foundation Inc. has teamed up with Wolfson Children’s Hospital with hopes of creating a state-of-the-art healthcare facility to serve the Northwest Jacksonville community. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. In addition to meeting medical needs, the site would also help...
floridapolitics.com
Brenda Priestly Jackson won’t run for Jacksonville City Council re-election
Redistricting compelled the decision not to run again. Local redistricting compelled a sitting Jacksonville City Council member not to seek re-election in March. Democrat Brenda Priestly Jackson informed Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan Thursday that she would not be running after all in 2023. The decision was time-sensitive, as the qualifying deadline for March elections is Friday at noon.
‘Your tax dollars at work’: New school made possible by half cent sales tax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Construction is underway for a new elementary school in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. It’s made possible through the half cent sales tax, approved by voters in 2020. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Rutledge Pearson Elementary is expected to open in August 2023. It...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville University expands accelerated nursing degree program
Jacksonville University is expanding its Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program with a new clinical partner: Mayo Clinic Florida. The 12-month Second Degree BSN Program within the Keigwin School of Nursing is accepting applications and classes are expected to begin this summer. “We’re building on the highly successful ABSN...
Plans to expand Jacksonville’s That Bar at the Arena approved by Downtown Development Review Board
The plan to expand That Bar at the Arena into a rooftop bar was unanimously approved Thursday by Jacksonville’s Downtown Development Review Board. That Bar at the Arena is located next to -- no surprise -- the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The...
districtadministration.com
Leadership series: How Florida’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year raised graduation rates by nearly 30%
“I may not be around forever, but I can create something that is.” This is a quote that hangs above this superintendent’s desk as a reminder of what he sought to do when he was elected in 2016: leave a legacy. Rick Surrency, superintendent of Putnam County Schools...
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed
Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.
Free adoptions at Jacksonville Animal Services over MLK Weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Adoptions will be free Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the Jacksonville Animal Care & Protective Services Shelter. The shelter is at critical capacity, so many animals need homes quickly. You can visit the shelter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and from 12...
Orange Park PD accepting applications for several open positions
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Police Department announced that it is currently looking for new hires for a number of positions. According to a Facebook post from the department, it is hiring dispatchers, police officers, utility operators, planning and permitting coordinators, equipment operator, firefighters and EMTs/paramedics. Orange Park...
Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park temporarily closed
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — St. Johns County has announced that Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park will be temporarily closed for repaving. The park, located at 1109 Ponte Vedra Blvd in Ponte Vedra Beach, will close on Monday, Jan. 23. Reopening is planned for Friday, Jan. 27. The project...
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company
An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
Pita Pit in Jacksonville Beach announces closure
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated report) A longtime Jacksonville Beach restaurant is closing due to what they say are circumstances beyond its control. Pita Pit, a popular lunch spot and after-hours hangout, is closing its doors this weekend. It's been a Jacksonville Beach staple...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Demands on infrastructure rise with population
In the second week of December, passengers set a record at Jacksonville International Airport. Mark VanLoh, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, said the airport broke its pre-pandemic peak of 2019 passenger traffic levels. That’s mostly because of strong commuter and leisure travelers, despite the slow return of business travel....
First ECMO patient at HCA Memorial returns to hospital to meet medical staff after lifesaving program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It saved countless lives during the darkest hours of the pandemic. ECMO, which stands for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, is a medical device that treats severe heart and lung failure by taking over those functions for the patient, so they can recover. On Thursday, the first ECMO...
Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?
The approval of a new household pets ordinance in Orange Park may have seemed like residents walked into the land of Oz during Tuesday’s town council meeting after a letter from a resident about his pet peacocks sparked conversation about potential issues.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Neighboring bedroom counties building up as Jacksonville jobs grow
Population growth in Jacksonville is spilling over into neighboring counties. With companies moving global headquarters or setting up new operations, along with existing businesses that are expanding, the job base is growing and new employees and their families need places to live. “About 60% of our residents work in Jacksonville....
foodgressing.com
Valentine’s Day Jacksonville 2023 FL: Restaurants, Things to Do
Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Jacksonville 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
Comments / 0