Pasadena, CA

A Home of Their Own in Pasadena

Two Pasadena families are the latest recipients of the San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Expanding the American Dream’ campaign, now moving into its third year. Johnny and Nely currently live in a one-bedroom apartment with their three boys. Nely works at Children’s Hospital and is studying nursing. Johnny is also in school, working towards a degree in social work.
PASADENA, CA
City Council to Consider Measures and Funding Addressing “Extraordinary Need” Caused by Winter Storms

Mayor Victor Gordo said Saturday night that Wednesday’s Special City Council Meeting will take up the severe weather Pasadena is experiencing and funding for measures to address the “extraordinary level of need we are seeing.”. “Pasadena has traditionally provided enhanced assistance to individuals experiencing homelessness during inclement weather...
PASADENA, CA
It’s Baaack! Rain Returns to Pasadena, Storms Expected Through Monday

The already saturated Southland will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation beginning late Friday evening and continuing through Monday. A strong front is expected to arrive Saturday, with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late afternoon or...
PASADENA, CA
Average LA County Gas Price Extends Run of Stability

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose two-tenths of a cent Friday to $4.503, the fifth consecutive day it has changed by two-tenths of a cent or less. The average price was unchanged on Monday and Wednesday, dropped one- tenth of a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
PUSD’s Sierra Madre Elementary Named a 2023 Distinguished School by State

Sierra Madre Elementary School in the Pasadena Unified School District has been selected for the 2023 California Distinguished School Program, which celebrates exceptional schools, districts, teachers, and classified employees for their innovation, talent, and success in supporting students. It was the sole Pasadena Unified campus to receive the award this...
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena Playhouse Opens 2023 Season with First-Ever Student-Led Production

The Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) student-led production of “Into the Woods” will open Pasadena Playhouse’s 2023 season. The show, directed by Fran de Leon, will run for three performances at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on January 26 and 27. Two shows will be for students and one will be open to the public for free.
PASADENA, CA
City Announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures

Pasadena residents and businesses are reminded that City Hall and many City services will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City Council will not meet on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City Council is scheduled to meet the following Monday, Jan. 23. Pasadena...
PASADENA, CA

