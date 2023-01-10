Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
After Northern California Temblors, How Ready is Pasadena for a Major Quake?
In the wake of recent significant earthquakes over recent weeks in Northern California, Pasadena’s top emergency response official said a number of actions are underway locally to better prepare the city for what is considered an inevitability. “It’s not a matter of if, but when we will have an...
pasadenanow.com
A Home of Their Own in Pasadena
Two Pasadena families are the latest recipients of the San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Expanding the American Dream’ campaign, now moving into its third year. Johnny and Nely currently live in a one-bedroom apartment with their three boys. Nely works at Children’s Hospital and is studying nursing. Johnny is also in school, working towards a degree in social work.
pasadenanow.com
City Council to Consider Measures and Funding Addressing “Extraordinary Need” Caused by Winter Storms
Mayor Victor Gordo said Saturday night that Wednesday’s Special City Council Meeting will take up the severe weather Pasadena is experiencing and funding for measures to address the “extraordinary level of need we are seeing.”. “Pasadena has traditionally provided enhanced assistance to individuals experiencing homelessness during inclement weather...
pasadenanow.com
It’s Baaack! Rain Returns to Pasadena, Storms Expected Through Monday
The already saturated Southland will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation beginning late Friday evening and continuing through Monday. A strong front is expected to arrive Saturday, with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late afternoon or...
pasadenanow.com
Rain Again Sunday Afternoon And All Monday – Then ‘Here Comes the Sun’ For Rest of the Week
At-times heavy rain tapered off Saturday night, and Pasadena should get a break until late afternoon Sunday when another less- powerful storm moves in. That system will linger over the area into Monday and usher what could be a sunny — but cold — week. Local mountains are...
pasadenanow.com
Average LA County Gas Price Extends Run of Stability
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose two-tenths of a cent Friday to $4.503, the fifth consecutive day it has changed by two-tenths of a cent or less. The average price was unchanged on Monday and Wednesday, dropped one- tenth of a...
pasadenanow.com
PUSD’s Sierra Madre Elementary Named a 2023 Distinguished School by State
Sierra Madre Elementary School in the Pasadena Unified School District has been selected for the 2023 California Distinguished School Program, which celebrates exceptional schools, districts, teachers, and classified employees for their innovation, talent, and success in supporting students. It was the sole Pasadena Unified campus to receive the award this...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Playhouse Opens 2023 Season with First-Ever Student-Led Production
The Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) student-led production of “Into the Woods” will open Pasadena Playhouse’s 2023 season. The show, directed by Fran de Leon, will run for three performances at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on January 26 and 27. Two shows will be for students and one will be open to the public for free.
pasadenanow.com
City Announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures
Pasadena residents and businesses are reminded that City Hall and many City services will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City Council will not meet on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City Council is scheduled to meet the following Monday, Jan. 23. Pasadena...
pasadenanow.com
Feds: City National Bank Settles Redlining Allegations in LA County
City National Bank has agreed to commit more than $31 million to boost lending to Black and Latino home buyers in Los Angeles County to settle a federal government lawsuit accusing it of lending discrimination, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The agreement, which is part of the DOJ’s...
