95.3 MNC
Speaker of the Indiana House lays out goals for the Hoosier state
Just about everyone has had their say when it comes to their agenda for the 2023 legislative session, except for Republicans. On Thursday, Republican Todd Huston, Speaker of the Indiana House laid out the goals and ideas pushing Indiana Republicans through this legislative session. “Obviously, our first commitment in this...
Bill seeks to alleviate tax burden on active duty military members
Among the many bills being considered this legislative session, one bill aims to alleviate the tax burden on active duty military members stationed here in the Hoosier state. HB 1034 filed by State Rep. Randy Frye, who represents a portion of southeast Indiana in the Indiana House, aims to eliminate the state income tax for active duty military in Indiana, similar to what is already the case for Indiana National Guard, reserve soldiers, and military retirees who live here.
Bill in State House seeks to make “Hoosier” nickname official and settle its origin
A bill in the Indiana House seeks to make “The Hoosier State” the official nickname, and makes an effort to settle where the word comes from. Representative J.D. Prescott of Union City filed House Bill 1143 to make “The Hoosier State” the official nickname. The bill says a man named Harry Hoosier, who was born into slavery and became a Methodist minister in the 1770s, is the origin of the name, though this is still a matter of debate.
Indiana Association of Realtors says Indiana held up better than other states in 2022
2022 was obviously a rollercoaster year for real estate, but with numbers in from December Indiana’s housing market can be put into perspective. The Indiana Association of Realtors says data from MLS marketplaces across the state shows Indiana holding up better than most of the nation. Statewide home sales...
Indiana State Police: 2022 stats “concerning” for safety of drivers and troopers
The Indiana State Police Lowell Post is sharing some new statistics that they say are concerning to the safety of drivers and to their troopers. Troopers arrested just over 508 people for impaired driving in 2022. That’s slightly down from 2021, which was 526. They say while the number is lower, it’s hardly cause for celebration.
