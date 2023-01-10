A bill in the Indiana House seeks to make “The Hoosier State” the official nickname, and makes an effort to settle where the word comes from. Representative J.D. Prescott of Union City filed House Bill 1143 to make “The Hoosier State” the official nickname. The bill says a man named Harry Hoosier, who was born into slavery and became a Methodist minister in the 1770s, is the origin of the name, though this is still a matter of debate.

