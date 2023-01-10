ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 2

Related
95.3 MNC

Speaker of the Indiana House lays out goals for the Hoosier state

Just about everyone has had their say when it comes to their agenda for the 2023 legislative session, except for Republicans. On Thursday, Republican Todd Huston, Speaker of the Indiana House laid out the goals and ideas pushing Indiana Republicans through this legislative session. “Obviously, our first commitment in this...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Bill seeks to alleviate tax burden on active duty military members

Among the many bills being considered this legislative session, one bill aims to alleviate the tax burden on active duty military members stationed here in the Hoosier state. HB 1034 filed by State Rep. Randy Frye, who represents a portion of southeast Indiana in the Indiana House, aims to eliminate the state income tax for active duty military in Indiana, similar to what is already the case for Indiana National Guard, reserve soldiers, and military retirees who live here.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Bill in State House seeks to make “Hoosier” nickname official and settle its origin

A bill in the Indiana House seeks to make “The Hoosier State” the official nickname, and makes an effort to settle where the word comes from. Representative J.D. Prescott of Union City filed House Bill 1143 to make “The Hoosier State” the official nickname. The bill says a man named Harry Hoosier, who was born into slavery and became a Methodist minister in the 1770s, is the origin of the name, though this is still a matter of debate.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy