Houston grants $11.5 million to local artists, performers, and organizations for a creative boost in 2023

Bob Harvey, who has been at the helm as the Greater Houston Partnership for over a decade has announced his retirement plans.In an announcement today, the GHP revealed that Harvey, the president and CEO of the organization since 2012, plans to retire at the end of the year.“This last decade has been a dynamic time for Houston and the Partnership. As a life-long Houstonian, it is a true honor to wake up each day focused on supporting Houston’s growth and working with the business community to create opportunities for all Houstonians,” says Harvey in a news release. “The commitment of...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO