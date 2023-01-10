Houston grants $11.5 million to local artists, performers, and organizations for a creative boost in 2023

Read full article on original website
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Are You Suffering Domestic Violence? Investigators Need You to Take Pro-Active Steps to Prevent AbuseClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
U.S.Leading Brand In The Better-Chicken Segment Opens a New Restaurant In HoustonMadocHouston, TX
Beloved Houston-area online bakery rises with new brick-and-mortar location
Fans of Water Oak House's tasty cakes and pies: rejoice. Formerly only available online, the business is set to open a brick-and-mortar location this April in the Baybrook Passage Shopping Center at at 19435 W. Bay Area Blvd. in Webster. The 3,000-plus-square-foot location is directly across from the Baybrook Mall, according to the company. Water Oak House Bakey/FacebookFans can get items like this at the new store. An artist rendering of Water Oak House's interior, set to open in April across from Baybrook Mall. Dena...
Houston public housing waitlist is reopening, but what's new?
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Houstonians will have their first chance in nearly five years to get on the waitlist for public housing and the Houston Housing Authority is making some big changes. HHA said there's currently no limit to the number of people who can apply. As Houston gets...
3 events in Tomball, Magnolia this weekend, Jan. 13-14
Here are some events happening in Tomball and Magnolia on Jan. 13-14. (Community Impact staff) Janie Fricke, a two-time County Music Awards Female Vocalist of the Year award winner, will be performing this weekend at Main Street Crossing. 6 p.m. (doors open), 8 p.m. (show starts). $57. 111 W. Main St., Tomball. 281-290-0431. www.mainstreetcrossing.com.
7 vivid and eye-catching January art events no Houstonian should miss
While we await big spring art blockbusters, January eases us into a new year with a variety of contemporary offerings. From a celebration of groundbreaking women through bronze, to a weaving of the art of natural systems and networks, there's plenty of great art to explore this month. Plus, look out for an artful way to help Winter Street artists.“Woman, the Spirit of the Universe” at Holocaust Museum Houston (January 13-April 2)With HMH’s superb Ruth Bader Ginsburg exhibition last spring still on our minds, we’re anticipating this show of collar sculpture from Houston artist Carolyn Marks. Inspired by 23 American...
fox26houston.com
Free course available to land paid apprenticeships in skilled trades
HOUSTON - High-paying jobs, no college degree required. That's what a construction trade group wants people to know is available, and they're currently taking applications for a free apprenticeship readiness course. In this tight labor market, the construction industry is struggling to fill high-paying jobs. The Houston Gulf Coast Building...
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing Authority
The housing crisis in the United States has been a pressing issue for many years, with the effects of the crisis being felt by people across the country. The crisis has been caused by a variety of factors, including the 2008 financial crisis, rising home prices, and a lack of affordable housing options.
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
defendernetwork.com
Texas Southern offering free mini-courses to community
The Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs (BJ-ML SOPA) at Texas Southern University will begin offering “mini-courses,” as part of its community engagement initiative. The first course begins on Saturday, January 7. The inaugural mini-courses, which will be offered during the Spring 2023 semester, will cover four...
Mardi Gras! Galveston returns with beads, bashes, masked balls, and more island merriment
The start of a new year in the Gulf Coast means the return of raucous revelry that dates back to more than a century. Mardi Gras! Galveston, known as the third-largest Mardi Gras bash in the U.S., returns to Galveston Island for its 112th annual celebration February 10 through February 21.Galveston's massive, always popular event is expected to draw more than 350,000 attendees this year, many who'll pack the island during carnival season for concerts, parades, balcony parties, elegant balls, and of course, beads. As always, Mardi Gras! Galveston offers up diverse, family fun — and some adult debauchery —...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
The second weekend of 2023 and the start of lunar new year events sees some cool art and music performances around town — and Captain Kirk. Some local groups and studios host intriguing art shows at Silver Street Studios, the Menil Collection, and Holocaust Museum of Houston.Music comes via the Central Library, DACAMERA, and Houston Symphony. A groundbreaking, trend-setting movie gets the stage treatment in a New Jack way. And speaking of movies, one of our most treasured pop culture figures, William Shatner, comes town to take space, the final frontier. Enjoy; here are your best bets for the weekend....
Eater
Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know
As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
New Houston sporting club and bar ups the game with grilled oysters, Cajun faves, and premium spirits
There's a new bar on the block in Stafford, and it's promising guests an original, kicked-up experience. Forget beer and wings. Think grilled oysters and Hennessy-based cocktails.Southside Sporting Club, located at 11110 W. Airport Blvd., quietly opened in December. The 30,000-square-foot bar and restaurant describes itself as offering "a fun, elevated, adult playground vibe." Sports fan will find more than 75 big screen HDTVs and a state-of-the-art game room and arcade. ...
Longtime leader of Greater Houston Partnership announces retirement after more than 10-year run
Bob Harvey, who has been at the helm as the Greater Houston Partnership for over a decade has announced his retirement plans.In an announcement today, the GHP revealed that Harvey, the president and CEO of the organization since 2012, plans to retire at the end of the year.“This last decade has been a dynamic time for Houston and the Partnership. As a life-long Houstonian, it is a true honor to wake up each day focused on supporting Houston’s growth and working with the business community to create opportunities for all Houstonians,” says Harvey in a news release. “The commitment of...
Magnolia resident fires off new shooting supply website, online storefront
Local Magnolia resident Steve King launched the TX Shooting Supply website in October. (Courtesy TX Shooting Supply) Magnolia resident Steve King launched the TX Shooting Supply website in October. King said after working in the firearms industry for over 10 years he decided to create the e-commerce store. "I wanted...
'World's biggest slice' pizzeria debuts in Houston with fat pies and and daiquiris to go
A Louisiana pizzeria that touts the “World's Biggest Pizza Slice” will make its Houston debut this month. Fat Boy’s Pizza will open its location in Richmond at The Grand at Aliana (10445 W. Grand Pkwy.) on Tuesday, January 17. Those giant slices come from Fat Boy’s signature 30-inch pizzas — more typical 10 and 16-inch pies are also available. They’re joined on the menu by appetizers such as meatballs, mozzarella sticks, and wings. Beverage options include a full selection of beer, wine, and cocktails, including to-go daiquiris by the gallon. At time when many pizzerias are focused on to-go, Fat Boy’s...
'Monumental increase': Record-high egg prices in Houston impacting consumers, businesses
HOUSTON — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've noticed the price of eggs is sky-high. In fact, at some stores, a dozen of eggs is over $5. Everyone's having to fork out more for eggs, from consumers to businesses. The problem -- surging demand and a...
fox26houston.com
Behind Closed Doors: Retro, futuristic bar open in Houston with secret spaces, themed rooms
HOUSTON - It’s futuristic, retro and filled with secret spaces and places. Behind Closed Doors is the latest bar on Main Street in Downtown. Not only is it a bar, they also serve food and open as club on the weekends. They are located at 310 Main St. for...
Houston Chronicle
A bright green comet not seen since the Ice Age will be visible in Houston Friday
A newly discovered bright green comet flying past Earth for the first time in 50,000 years will be visible from Houston starting on Friday. Dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), the cosmic snowball from the distant outer solar system was first discovered by astronomers last March using a the wide-field survey camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility in California, when the comet was already inside the orbit of Jupiter. Since then, the icy celestial object has "brightened substantially," NASA said.
thewestsidegazette.com
The Youngest Judge in Texas
Knowledge, accountability, and trust will be the cornerstones of Judge Katherine “Kat” Thomas’s tenure at the 184th Criminal District Court. Thomas is committed to public service and restoring trust in our system. After earning a degree from Spelman College and an internship with President Barack Obama, she graduated from Howard Law and came back home to Houston. Thomas has made her career fighting to help others, and she’s working to make our communities safe.
Girl Scouts unveil radical new flavor for 2023 cookie season in Houston
The Girl Scouts are up to something radical: According to a release from Girl Scouts of the USA, they're adding a new flavor for the 2023 season that's a spinoff of their trademark Thin Mints cookie. Called the Raspberry Rally, it's a thin, crispy cookie that looks and acts like a Thin Mints, with the same chocolaty coating, but instead of a minty center, it's infused with raspberry flavor. They're calling it a sister to the Thin Mint but everyone knows that the Thin Mint is an only child and has no siblings. The new raspberry-flavored...
