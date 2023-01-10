Read full article on original website
Related
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
wild941.com
Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket
Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
proclaimerscv.com
$300 TANF Program for Low-Income Families – Are You Eligible?
The Florida Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program was created to assist low-income families in becoming self-sufficient. That’s why it’s sorely needed in Florida at a time when families across the United States are suffering more than ever.The four main goals of the TANF program are:. •Help...
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people have the short lifespans in the Sunshine State.
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known Islands
It's no secret that property in Florida has become more expensive in the past couple of years. According to Norada Real Estate Investments, some properties in the sunshine state appreciated by as much as 48% between 2020 and 2022.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Admin Says Homeowners Not Responsible For Abandoned Migrant Vessels
The state of Florida says homeowners are not responsible for abandoned vessels left behind by migrants coming to the shore. WSVN in Miami reported on Tuesday that homeowners in South Florida are being told they are responsible for removing the rickety watercraft left by illegals
Florida man claims $1 million prize from Publix ticket
A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Friday.
wild941.com
Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches
A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
Why Florida Keys Is the Only American City to Top American Express Top Travel Destination yet Again
Often called the Sunshine State, Florida state should be more identified as the Tourist State would be more accurate as it is centered on tourism with big attractions like the Everglades National Park, chic South Beach, and family-friendly Disney World. Florida has created a name for itself within the travel sector.
Florida City Among The Top 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St. consulted an index to determine America's most miserable cities.
This North Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in North Carolina.
Stop at Publix lands Florida woman $1M lottery check
One lucky Florida woman walked into Publix as a customer, and "strolled out a millionaire" after winning a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'
A Florida witness at Orange City reported watching three, triangle-shaped objects that appeared to go invisible at 3:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida Land
In case you haven't heard, Florida Governor DeSantis is recently considering banning China (yes, the country) from buying any land in Florida. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their opinion on this important issue.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
WFTV
Have you seen them? These 113 people are missing from Central Florida
Missing from Central Florida These 113 people are missing in Central Florida. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, their cases date back to the 1960s. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
Spectators gather as killer whale washes ashore Florida coast
Locals do not recall a similar event of an orca beaching itself along the Southeast coast.
Comments / 0