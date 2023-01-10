A tree removal company discovered the woman's body while working in the Fort Myers Beach area of Florida, the Lee County Sheriff said. Ilonka Knes, 82, had been missing since October The remains of a missing woman have been found nearly four months after she was reported missing after Hurricane Ian, Florida officials announced Thursday. A tree removal company discovered the body of Ilonka Knes, 82, while working in the area off of Tropical Shores Way in Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said...

