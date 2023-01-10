Read full article on original website
The City of Cape Coral begins work to clean up canals after Ian
Many are still working to clean up after Ian, but imagine you had to clean up 400 miles of canals. That’s what is happening in Cape Coral. The City of Cape Coral is cleaning up its canals. “I was like yay, finally,” said Lisa Murphy. Michael Murphy was...
Trailer seen leaking sewage on streets, stinking up Cape Coral neighborhood
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Many people in SWFL have been living in trailers since Hurricane Ian. But with that comes the responsibility to safely empty the trailer’s septic tank. In Northwest Cape Coral, one man’s laziness is now stinking up the neighborhood. Stains can still be seen...
Cape Coral Centurylink customers still without internet since Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Some SE Cape Coral Centurylink customers still don’t have internet nearly four months after Hurricane Ian. Ana Maria Salcedo said the storm’s winds left cable lines running in between SE 22nd St and SE 22nd Terrace a tangled mess. Salcedo is supposed to...
Lakes Park rolls into weekend after being closed for 3 months after Ian
After being utilized for three months as a base for thousands of state and federal emergency responders after Hurricane Ian, Lakes Park in Fort Myers was welcoming back guests this weekend.
City of Fort Myers detail demo plans and ownership of Fort Myers Yacht Basin
The city’s contractor Tetra Tech said most docks received moderate structural damage that can be repaired. While other areas like Dock A, they say would need to be completely demolished.
Officials give outlook on road to recovery for Collier beaches
NAPLES, Fla. — For the first time since Hurricane Ian, the Collier County Coastal Zone Management Director spoke with us about the rehabilitation process for Collier County’s beaches. “Literally, within a couple of weeks, you could see an amazing transition from a horrible mess to pretty decent shape...
Cape Coral man accused of illegally trafficking venomous snakes from his home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — FWC said charges were filed on Thursday for eight people suspected of snake trafficking. Nearly 200 snakes consisting of 24 species from seven different regions were purchased. One of those suspects lives right here in Cape Coral. Officials say 48-year-old Paul Miller was trading some...
Dive team finds sunken sailboat that missing man was last seen on
Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed today they have located the sailboat that a missing Fort Myers Beach man was last seen on.
Cape Coral homeowner looking to get rid of house boat on dock
A Cape Coral man has been stuck living with a house boat on his dock since Hurricane Ian. A situation that is becoming more desperate by the day.
66-year-old woman battling health issues gets new home in Fort Myers
A woman in desperate need of a new home is getting one, thanks to her loving and caring community. 66-year-old Nancy Jackson lost her ability to walk and has respiratory issues. On top of that, her Fort Myers home, built almost 100 years ago, had major issues. Jackson never asked...
City of Cape Coral announces changes to permitting counter services
The Cape Coral City Hall permitting counter will only accept and verify permit application documents starting Jan. 17. Permits won’t be immediately issued at the permitting counter. For roofing, electrical, fence, garage door, plumbing re-piping or shutter/awning permits, applicants can apply through the city’s self-service portal. Many common types of permits are issued immediately online. Push-button permits include residential air conditioning, residential and commercial emergency electrical repair/replacement, fence repair/replacement, residential garage door replacement, residential roof metal or shingle, residential roof tile, residential dock electric, residential and commercial plumbing re-piping, residential shutters/awning and residential shutters/awning with electric.
City of Sanibel Resumes Iguana Removal Program Post Ian
The City of Sanibel is a sanctuary island that lives in harmony with our native wildlife and landscapes. By removing invasive green iguanas, we are preserving native vegetation and protecting our native wildlife from displacement. To authorize the trapper access to your private property to lethally remove iguanas, use the...
Firefighters rescue dog after candle sparks North Fort Myers house fire
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers home is a goner following a fire Wednesday night. Firefighters report renters left a candle lit inside the home on Sabal Springs Boulevard while they were out to dinner. Firefighters were able to save the couple’s dog while putting out the flames.
Remains of Woman Missing Since Hurricane Ian Found 'Deep Within the Mangroves' of Fort Myers Beach
A tree removal company discovered the woman's body while working in the Fort Myers Beach area of Florida, the Lee County Sheriff said. Ilonka Knes, 82, had been missing since October The remains of a missing woman have been found nearly four months after she was reported missing after Hurricane Ian, Florida officials announced Thursday. A tree removal company discovered the body of Ilonka Knes, 82, while working in the area off of Tropical Shores Way in Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said...
Human remains discovered in Fort Myers Beach mangroves identified
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The human remains found Tuesday, January 11, deep in the mangroves on Fort Myers Beach have been identified as 82-year-old Ilonka Knes through dental records. On October 7, a well-being check was called in for Knes. Lee County deputies, as well as partners from...
Cape Coral sees highest rent increase in the country
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) — A new study out of Florida Atlantic University (FAU) this week reports Cape Coral has the highest year-to-year rental increase in the United States, topping the charts at 16%. “So my rent has almost doubled”, said Cape Coral resident Eileen Chong. Like many...
Three Sanibel Business Reopenings Cause For Chamber Celebration
The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated three post-hurricane business reopenings with ribbon-cutting celebrations. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Sea Oats Day Spa held its ribbon cutting at 1149 Periwinkle Way and Royal Shell at 1547 Periwinkle Way. Captiva Cruises celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 12, at McCarthy’s Marina.
Traffic Alerts: January 13
One lane shut on Palm Beach Bouelvard at Ortiz Avenue in Fort Myers due to crash. Authorities are on scene. Avoid the area if possible. Major delays on I-75 NB at mile marker 113 in Naples due to crash. Expect delays. 6:54 A.M.
Duo caught on camera during attempted theft at Fort Myers Home Depot
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the pair who attempted to steal several items from a Fort Myers Home Depot. The man and woman both entered the store, located at 3402 Forum Boulevard, on Wednesday, January 4. They began selecting several items and placed them in the shopping cart.
Construction progresses at Hammock Park Apartments in Collier County
Construction work at Hammock Park Apartments in Collier County moved to the installation of flooring and the second level while concrete black work continues throughout the first floor. The new four-story apartment complex developed by FL Star is at the corner of Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Collier Boulevard. When complete, Hammock Park will include 265 units and leasing is anticipated to begin in the third or fourth quarter of 2023, the developer said.
