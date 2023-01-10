ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Cape Coral announces changes to permitting counter services

The Cape Coral City Hall permitting counter will only accept and verify permit application documents starting Jan. 17. Permits won’t be immediately issued at the permitting counter. For roofing, electrical, fence, garage door, plumbing re-piping or shutter/awning permits, applicants can apply through the city’s self-service portal. Many common types of permits are issued immediately online. Push-button permits include residential air conditioning, residential and commercial emergency electrical repair/replacement, fence repair/replacement, residential garage door replacement, residential roof metal or shingle, residential roof tile, residential dock electric, residential and commercial plumbing re-piping, residential shutters/awning and residential shutters/awning with electric.
CAPE CORAL, FL
santivachronicle.com

City of Sanibel Resumes Iguana Removal Program Post Ian

The City of Sanibel is a sanctuary island that lives in harmony with our native wildlife and landscapes. By removing invasive green iguanas, we are preserving native vegetation and protecting our native wildlife from displacement. To authorize the trapper access to your private property to lethally remove iguanas, use the...
SANIBEL, FL
People

Remains of Woman Missing Since Hurricane Ian Found 'Deep Within the Mangroves' of Fort Myers Beach

A tree removal company discovered the woman's body while working in the Fort Myers Beach area of Florida, the Lee County Sheriff said. Ilonka Knes, 82, had been missing since October The remains of a missing woman have been found nearly four months after she was reported missing after Hurricane Ian, Florida officials announced Thursday. A tree removal company discovered the body of Ilonka Knes, 82, while working in the area off of Tropical Shores Way in Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
santivachronicle.com

Three Sanibel Business Reopenings Cause For Chamber Celebration

The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated three post-hurricane business reopenings with ribbon-cutting celebrations. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Sea Oats Day Spa held its ribbon cutting at 1149 Periwinkle Way and Royal Shell at 1547 Periwinkle Way. Captiva Cruises celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 12, at McCarthy’s Marina.
SANIBEL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Traffic Alerts: January 13

One lane shut on Palm Beach Bouelvard at Ortiz Avenue in Fort Myers due to crash. Authorities are on scene. Avoid the area if possible. Major delays on I-75 NB at mile marker 113 in Naples due to crash. Expect delays. 6:54 A.M.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Construction progresses at Hammock Park Apartments in Collier County

Construction work at Hammock Park Apartments in Collier County moved to the installation of flooring and the second level while concrete black work continues throughout the first floor. The new four-story apartment complex developed by FL Star is at the corner of Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Collier Boulevard. When complete, Hammock Park will include 265 units and leasing is anticipated to begin in the third or fourth quarter of 2023, the developer said.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

