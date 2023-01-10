The company was awarded the Terra Carta Seal in recognition of its commitment to creating a sustainable future. Samsung Biologics announced on Jan. 11, 2023 that it has been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal. The Seal was launched at COP26 by His Majesty King Charles III when he was Prince of Wales, and it recognizes global companies that are driving innovation and demonstrating their commitment to creating genuinely sustainable markets. It is being awarded to companies whose ambitions are aligned with those of the Terra carta, a recovery plan for Nature, People, and Planet, launched in January 2021.

