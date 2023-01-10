Read full article on original website
Sartorius and RoosterBio Strike Downstream Collaboration Deal
Sartorius and RoosterBio will work together to address purification challenges and establish scalable downstream manufacturing processes for exosome-based therapies. Sartorius, a life sciences research group, and RoosterBio, a biotechnology company focused on human mesenchymal stem/stromal cell (hMSC) and extracellular vesicle (EV) product and process development, announced the extension of a strategic collaboration on Jan. 5, 2023. This extension builds on an existing two-year collaboration that focused on the industrialization of cell-based regenerative cures; the goal of the new partnership is to work together to address purification challenges and establish scalable downstream manufacturing processes for exosome-based therapies.
SuspendIt Anhydrous Introduced as New Compounding Base
This self-emulsifying system improves the miscibility and dispersibility of formulations in aqueous environments and may improve API solubility. The new oral suspending base from PCCA, called SuspendIt Anhydrous, can be used on APIs that are unstable in water or are incompatible with existing aqueous vehicles, according to a company press release.
Adare Pharma Solutions Coordinating Quality with Veeva Vault Quality Suite
The Vault Quality Suite will help Adare simplify its quality operations across its sites in the United States, France, and Italy. Veeva Systems announced on Jan. 13, 2023 that Adare Pharma Solutions, a contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) with expertise in oral dosage forms, chose Veeva Vault Quality Suite to harmonize quality systems across the organization. This choice can help Adare streamline quality processes, work more effectively with partners and suppliers, and deliver greater visibility into operations to customers.
Ensuring Stability Excellence for Global Consumer and OTC Products
Ascertaining drug stability is an essential step of the product development process and must be performed in accordance with strict regulatory requirements. In this webinar, Recipharm present the guidance provided by the ICH to help support companies in maintaining a rigorous approach to stability testing, and detail what it takes to meet its requirements.
Samsung Biologics Receives the Terra Carta Seal
The company was awarded the Terra Carta Seal in recognition of its commitment to creating a sustainable future. Samsung Biologics announced on Jan. 11, 2023 that it has been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal. The Seal was launched at COP26 by His Majesty King Charles III when he was Prince of Wales, and it recognizes global companies that are driving innovation and demonstrating their commitment to creating genuinely sustainable markets. It is being awarded to companies whose ambitions are aligned with those of the Terra carta, a recovery plan for Nature, People, and Planet, launched in January 2021.
Chiesi Acquires Rare Diseases Company in $1.47 Billion Deal
Chiesi will acquire Amryt Pharma, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, in a deal worth up to $1.47 billion. Chiesi Farmaceutici, a research-focused biopharmaceuticals and healthcare group, and Amryt Pharma, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, announced a definitive acquisition agreement on Jan. 8, 2023. Chiesi will acquire Amryt for approximately $1.25 billion, with an additional $225 million available in contingent value rights. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the first half of 2023.
Ipsen to Bolster Liver Disease Portfolio with Albireo Acquisition
Ipsen’s $952 million acquisition of Albireo is designed to bolster the company's rare disease portfolio. Ipsen, a global biopharmaceutical company, and Albireo, a rare disease company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators, announced a definitive merger agreement on Jan. 9, 2023. The deal, expected to close by the end of Q1 2023, will see Ipsen acquire Albireo for approximately $952 million.
AstraZeneca Inks $1.8 Billion Acquisition for CinCor Pharma
The definitive agreement will give AstraZeneca global rights to CinCor’s portfolio of cardiorenal disease treatments. AstraZeneca announced a definitive agreement to acquire CinCor Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for hypertension and chronic kidney disease, on Jan. 9, 2023. The deal, worth up to $1.8 billion, grants AstraZeneca global rights to baxdrostat (CIN-107), a novel aldosterone synthase inhibitor (ASI) currently in development as a treatment to lower blood pressure in treatment-resistant hypertension. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
Application of machine learning tools for predicting impact of punch cup depth on tablet capping
We have proposed a comprehensive capping index parameter which is a ratio of compact anisotropic index to material anisotropic index. This study will help to design or select right tooling for successful tablet manufacturing.
Boehringer Ingelheim, 3T Biosciences Join Forces to Develop Next-Generation Cancer Immunotherapies
It is intended to identify the most prevalent and immunogenic targets in solid tumors by uniquely combining high-diversity target libraries with active machine learning. Boehringer Ingelheim and 3T Biosciences announced on Jan. 13, 2023 that they have entered into a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement to discover and develop next-generation cancer therapies to address high unmet patient needs.
