LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains gets a break from the wind today. It will increase to breezy tomorrow afternoon, and windy Sunday afternoon. Here’s what we expect. The lightest winds of the week, and likely the next seven days, grace our area today. Morning winds have been less than 10 mph. From late morning through late afternoon there will be a slight breeze, about 10 to 15 mph. Wind in the western viewing area may pick up to about 10 to 20 mph.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO