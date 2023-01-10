ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thewashingtondailynews.com

Margaret L. Manning

Mrs. Margaret Annie Lilley Manning, age 78, a resident of Clarks Neck Road, Washington, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, January 13, 2023, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. Funeral...
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

A few things you might not know about Washington

As a change of pace, here are a few short tidbits of history about the Port of Washington. It is rumored that referring to a serving of coffee as a “cup of joe” stems from the banning alcoholic beverages aboard U.S. Navy vessels. Josephus Daniels, a teetotaler, was Secretary of the Navy from 1913 to 1921 in the Cabinet of Woodrow Wilson. Daniels banned alcohol from United States Navy ships in General Order 99 of June 1, 1914. Sailors quipped that coffee was a substitute for the banned liquid refreshment and started calling it a “cup of joe” in his honor. Daniels served as Franklin Roosevelt’s Ambassador to Mexico from 1933 to 1941 and editor of the News and Observer newspaper in Raleigh. Josephus Daniels, the son of a shipbuilder, was born in Washington, NC, on May 18, 1862, two months after Federal forces occupied the town.
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

May makes local history as first white teacher at Washington Elementary

Then twenty-three year old, Marianna May, did not know she would make local history when she and her husband, Tom, moved to Washington in 1967. When May graduated from Trenton College (now known as The College of New Jersey), she and Tom moved to Washington, because he was going to East Carolina University in the fall.
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Richardson, county’s longest-serving commissioner, revels in controversy

Hood Richardson is fully aware of how controversial he can be. He revels in it. Elected in 1996, Richardson is one of the longest serving commissioners in Beaufort County’s history with 27 years of experience. To the delight or disgust of Beaufort County residents, he has no intention of stepping down. Richardson plans to run in 2024 at the age of 84.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 10, 11 &12

Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles Kirk, Beaufort. Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Washington County Schools preparing for new facility

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – The demolition process for Pines Elementary School in Plymouth begins next week. It will make way for the construction of a new consolidated school facility that will teach grades Pre-K through 12. Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr said they are excited about what the new facility will bring […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WARM program reaches out to the Jacksonville area to assist residents

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina ministry held a meet-up Friday in Jacksonville to help connect homeowners with resources they could use. “Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry” or WARM for short, has helped over 1,800 families across southeast North Carolina. The organization has been doing this since 1996. The outreach event was held at […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina students become ill after sharing gummies, police say

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a group of Northwoods Park Middle School students became ill after they shared gummy snacks on Jan. 9, according to the Jacksonville Police Department. The incident happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. that morning, according to a press release. The police department and Onslow County Schools are […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Death Notcies - Jan. 9, 10 & 11

Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. CHARLES RAYMOND FUCHS, Atlantic. Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Project ‘Safe and Sound’ implemented in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department wants people to know about their new project. People who have family members with cognitive impairments now have a place to register their loved ones in case they get lost or need help. It’s called Project Safe and Sound. “And so far, we’ve been successful with two […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after five students at Northwoods Park Middle School got sick after sharing a snack on Monday. Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, says the snack was gummies. Jacksonville police tell WITN that analysis of the gummies will be done by the State Crime Lab which they said will take time.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WRAL

Wilson man wins $110,000 from $1 Cash 5 ticket

WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson man won $110,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Walter Clark bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot prize. Clark bought a Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson. He matched all five white balls in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the jackpot.
WILSON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Pack wrestlers sweep, Panthers tie Seahawks

The streak was never in jeopardy. The Washington High School wrestling team continued its nine year conference undefeated run with a 78-6 rout of North Pitt and a non-leauge win over Manteo in Wednesday’s home tri-meet. Sophomore Gabe Davis provided one of the highlights in his 195 lb. match...
WASHINGTON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Highway 17 bridge replacement is “on track” to finish by May 2023

It will only be another four months until drivers can resume traveling across the U.S. 17 Business bridge, according to Sarah Lentine, a resident engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. She said the project to replace the bridge is “on track” to be completed by mid-May of this year.
CHOCOWINITY, NC

