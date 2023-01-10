Read full article on original website
thewashingtondailynews.com
Margaret L. Manning
Mrs. Margaret Annie Lilley Manning, age 78, a resident of Clarks Neck Road, Washington, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, January 13, 2023, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. Funeral...
thewashingtondailynews.com
A few things you might not know about Washington
As a change of pace, here are a few short tidbits of history about the Port of Washington. It is rumored that referring to a serving of coffee as a “cup of joe” stems from the banning alcoholic beverages aboard U.S. Navy vessels. Josephus Daniels, a teetotaler, was Secretary of the Navy from 1913 to 1921 in the Cabinet of Woodrow Wilson. Daniels banned alcohol from United States Navy ships in General Order 99 of June 1, 1914. Sailors quipped that coffee was a substitute for the banned liquid refreshment and started calling it a “cup of joe” in his honor. Daniels served as Franklin Roosevelt’s Ambassador to Mexico from 1933 to 1941 and editor of the News and Observer newspaper in Raleigh. Josephus Daniels, the son of a shipbuilder, was born in Washington, NC, on May 18, 1862, two months after Federal forces occupied the town.
thewashingtondailynews.com
May makes local history as first white teacher at Washington Elementary
Then twenty-three year old, Marianna May, did not know she would make local history when she and her husband, Tom, moved to Washington in 1967. When May graduated from Trenton College (now known as The College of New Jersey), she and Tom moved to Washington, because he was going to East Carolina University in the fall.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Richardson, county’s longest-serving commissioner, revels in controversy
Hood Richardson is fully aware of how controversial he can be. He revels in it. Elected in 1996, Richardson is one of the longest serving commissioners in Beaufort County’s history with 27 years of experience. To the delight or disgust of Beaufort County residents, he has no intention of stepping down. Richardson plans to run in 2024 at the age of 84.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 10, 11 &12
Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles Kirk, Beaufort. Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed...
Washington County Schools preparing for new facility
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – The demolition process for Pines Elementary School in Plymouth begins next week. It will make way for the construction of a new consolidated school facility that will teach grades Pre-K through 12. Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr said they are excited about what the new facility will bring […]
neusenews.com
Rep. Chris Humphrey: Highlights for Lenoir County, Jones County, and Greene County
I hope you and your family had a Merry Christmas and are enjoying a Happy New Year! We're excited to get back to work serving as your voice in Raleigh for the 2023 legislative session. Please check out the below monthly update to highlight some of the things we're doing...
WITN
Greenville community comes together to celebrate J.H. Rose High School’s biggest supporter
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People from J.H. Rose High School, along with members of the Greenville community, came together Friday to support and celebrate a big fan and supporter. Marvin Jarmin just recently celebrated attending 1,300 Rampants basketball games. He celebrated his 76th birthday Friday in style. His brother Grant...
WARM program reaches out to the Jacksonville area to assist residents
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina ministry held a meet-up Friday in Jacksonville to help connect homeowners with resources they could use. “Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry” or WARM for short, has helped over 1,800 families across southeast North Carolina. The organization has been doing this since 1996. The outreach event was held at […]
WITN
New reentry house for women in Craven County is nearly complete
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Grant funding is bringing several reentry resources to one Eastern Carolina county. Tried By Fire Incorporated – a local nonprofit organization in New Bern – is in the final stages of building its “My Sister’s House.”. The organization says the house...
North Carolina students become ill after sharing gummies, police say
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a group of Northwoods Park Middle School students became ill after they shared gummy snacks on Jan. 9, according to the Jacksonville Police Department. The incident happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. that morning, according to a press release. The police department and Onslow County Schools are […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Death Notcies - Jan. 9, 10 & 11
Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. CHARLES RAYMOND FUCHS, Atlantic. Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic,...
Project ‘Safe and Sound’ implemented in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department wants people to know about their new project. People who have family members with cognitive impairments now have a place to register their loved ones in case they get lost or need help. It’s called Project Safe and Sound. “And so far, we’ve been successful with two […]
Wilson man wins $110,000 lottery jackpot
Clark bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson.
WITN
Parents left confused and frustrated after Plymouth childcare facility abruptly closes
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wednesday night Facebook post let parents know that Kingdom Kids Christian Childcare in Washington County would be closing permanently effective immediately. The Facebook post was made on January 11th at 9:00 p.m. and after negative comments on the post, parents say the Facebook page was...
WITN
POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after five students at Northwoods Park Middle School got sick after sharing a snack on Monday. Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, says the snack was gummies. Jacksonville police tell WITN that analysis of the gummies will be done by the State Crime Lab which they said will take time.
WRAL
Wilson man wins $110,000 from $1 Cash 5 ticket
WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson man won $110,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Walter Clark bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot prize. Clark bought a Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson. He matched all five white balls in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the jackpot.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Pack wrestlers sweep, Panthers tie Seahawks
The streak was never in jeopardy. The Washington High School wrestling team continued its nine year conference undefeated run with a 78-6 rout of North Pitt and a non-leauge win over Manteo in Wednesday’s home tri-meet. Sophomore Gabe Davis provided one of the highlights in his 195 lb. match...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Highway 17 bridge replacement is “on track” to finish by May 2023
It will only be another four months until drivers can resume traveling across the U.S. 17 Business bridge, according to Sarah Lentine, a resident engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. She said the project to replace the bridge is “on track” to be completed by mid-May of this year.
