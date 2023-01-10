Read full article on original website
Margaret L. Manning
Mrs. Margaret Annie Lilley Manning, age 78, a resident of Clarks Neck Road, Washington, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, January 13, 2023, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. Funeral...
Gerald Fay Peele
Gerald Fay Peele, 61, of 2662 McCaskey Road, Williamston, NC died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Washington Regional, Plymouth, NC. Memorial services will be 12:00 Noon Saturday, January 14, 2023, at L.R. Memorial Chapel, 208 W. MLK Jr. Dr., Washington, NC. Due to COVID-19, please wear masks when attending the...
James E. Cherry
Mr. James Elbert Cherry, age 86, a resident of Gallberry Road, Washington, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. Mr. Cherry was...
A few things you might not know about Washington
As a change of pace, here are a few short tidbits of history about the Port of Washington. It is rumored that referring to a serving of coffee as a “cup of joe” stems from the banning alcoholic beverages aboard U.S. Navy vessels. Josephus Daniels, a teetotaler, was Secretary of the Navy from 1913 to 1921 in the Cabinet of Woodrow Wilson. Daniels banned alcohol from United States Navy ships in General Order 99 of June 1, 1914. Sailors quipped that coffee was a substitute for the banned liquid refreshment and started calling it a “cup of joe” in his honor. Daniels served as Franklin Roosevelt’s Ambassador to Mexico from 1933 to 1941 and editor of the News and Observer newspaper in Raleigh. Josephus Daniels, the son of a shipbuilder, was born in Washington, NC, on May 18, 1862, two months after Federal forces occupied the town.
Richardson, county’s longest-serving commissioner, revels in controversy
Hood Richardson is fully aware of how controversial he can be. He revels in it. Elected in 1996, Richardson is one of the longest serving commissioners in Beaufort County’s history with 27 years of experience. To the delight or disgust of Beaufort County residents, he has no intention of stepping down. Richardson plans to run in 2024 at the age of 84.
May makes local history as first white teacher at Washington Elementary
Then twenty-three year old, Marianna May, did not know she would make local history when she and her husband, Tom, moved to Washington in 1967. When May graduated from Trenton College (now known as The College of New Jersey), she and Tom moved to Washington, because he was going to East Carolina University in the fall.
BCSO makes arrests for trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine
On 01/10/2023, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington and Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1206 Peed Drive in Greenville. Harris charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Fentanyl,...
Highway 17 bridge replacement is “on track” to finish by May 2023
It will only be another four months until drivers can resume traveling across the U.S. 17 Business bridge, according to Sarah Lentine, a resident engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. She said the project to replace the bridge is “on track” to be completed by mid-May of this year.
Pack wrestlers sweep, Panthers tie Seahawks
The streak was never in jeopardy. The Washington High School wrestling team continued its nine year conference undefeated run with a 78-6 rout of North Pitt and a non-leauge win over Manteo in Wednesday’s home tri-meet. Sophomore Gabe Davis provided one of the highlights in his 195 lb. match...
