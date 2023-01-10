Adult education sees increased enrollment, program expansion

Big strides forward are being made in several of the Owatonna Adult Education courses, with hopes of receiving a grant that will allow them to continue expanding.

During Monday’s Owatonna School Board Meeting, Director of Community Education Deb McDermott-Johnson, along with members of her team, presented to the board to update them on what has been happening over the last year at Roosevelt School.

More than 150 adult students are currently enrolled in an Adult Education program, with 79 of them being considered an active participant. Students must commit at least 12 hours of program study time to be considered an active participant, according to McDermott-Johnson.

She said 88% of their students come from Black, Asian, Hispanic, or African American backgrounds, and the largest age group of students comprises those between 25 and 44 years old. She also noted the student population represents 17 different counties, with seven different languages are spoken.

“Most of our students have experienced some sort of interrupted education, which is why they’re studying with us,” she said. “They’re studying English as a second language, pursuing their GED or are working on what we call career pathway programming and want to move on to post-secondary education or seeking employment.”

According to the most recent Report Card published by the Minnesota Department of Education, Owatonna is ranked second out of 44 consortiums in measurable skill gains.

“This is really exciting for us,” she said. “It means our ESL population are all moving forward and gaining knowledge and expertise in English. Our students have averaged 104 hours this school year in their studies.”

While the success of the adult learners is a group effort between students, educators and volunteers, McDermott-Johnson couldn’t help but highlight the acquisition of Mike Hitchko as an ESL/GED instructor in August of last year.

“Mike has just this amazing bond with students,” she said. “We are already reaping the benefits of that because our GED numbers are up, our students are spending more time in the program and their success rate has increased. He is a big part of that, and he has done a great job of encouraging the students to stick with the programs and move forward to help them get their GEDs and so forth."

Additionally, she spoke about the Career Pathway cornerstone that allows students to get experience and knowledge about different career paths they may take in the community. She has worked diligently alongside District Career Pathways Navigator Brian Coleman in an effort to bring more options to the program in coming months.

“Something I want to focus on is the Pathways to Entrepreneurship cohort, or as we’re calling it, the Small Business Leadership Academy,” she said. “We had a great meeting with the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation about a grant last week to get this program off the ground, but unfortunately the official announcement of who is receiving the grants was delayed by a week, so we don’t know about that yet.”

Coleman said the program came to the forefront of everyone’s minds because many students have career aspirations of owning their own businesses and more technical skills related to career fields than what the programs currently offer.

“We applied for the Inclusive and Equitable Communities Grant because we felt the description of the grant fit really well with what we were wanting to do,” Coleman said.

According to the SMIF website, this grant supports communities as they strive to be more inclusive by helping to create “equitable opportunities in the lives of all people.” It supports projects aiming to create economic opportunities for diverse peoples within the region.

“We’re really hoping to be accepted so we can get this program off the ground,” Coleman said. “I think it will really benefit the students and the community in a lot of ways.”