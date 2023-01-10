ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Adult education sees increased enrollment, program expansion

By By EMILY KAHNKE
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IfDIF_0kA37HEE00

Big strides forward are being made in several of the Owatonna Adult Education courses, with hopes of receiving a grant that will allow them to continue expanding.

During Monday’s Owatonna School Board Meeting, Director of Community Education Deb McDermott-Johnson, along with members of her team, presented to the board to update them on what has been happening over the last year at Roosevelt School.

More than 150 adult students are currently enrolled in an Adult Education program, with 79 of them being considered an active participant. Students must commit at least 12 hours of program study time to be considered an active participant, according to McDermott-Johnson.

She said 88% of their students come from Black, Asian, Hispanic, or African American backgrounds, and the largest age group of students comprises those between 25 and 44 years old. She also noted the student population represents 17 different counties, with seven different languages are spoken.

“Most of our students have experienced some sort of interrupted education, which is why they’re studying with us,” she said. “They’re studying English as a second language, pursuing their GED or are working on what we call career pathway programming and want to move on to post-secondary education or seeking employment.”

According to the most recent Report Card published by the Minnesota Department of Education, Owatonna is ranked second out of 44 consortiums in measurable skill gains.

“This is really exciting for us,” she said. “It means our ESL population are all moving forward and gaining knowledge and expertise in English. Our students have averaged 104 hours this school year in their studies.”

While the success of the adult learners is a group effort between students, educators and volunteers, McDermott-Johnson couldn’t help but highlight the acquisition of Mike Hitchko as an ESL/GED instructor in August of last year.

“Mike has just this amazing bond with students,” she said. “We are already reaping the benefits of that because our GED numbers are up, our students are spending more time in the program and their success rate has increased. He is a big part of that, and he has done a great job of encouraging the students to stick with the programs and move forward to help them get their GEDs and so forth."

Additionally, she spoke about the Career Pathway cornerstone that allows students to get experience and knowledge about different career paths they may take in the community. She has worked diligently alongside District Career Pathways Navigator Brian Coleman in an effort to bring more options to the program in coming months.

“Something I want to focus on is the Pathways to Entrepreneurship cohort, or as we’re calling it, the Small Business Leadership Academy,” she said. “We had a great meeting with the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation about a grant last week to get this program off the ground, but unfortunately the official announcement of who is receiving the grants was delayed by a week, so we don’t know about that yet.”

Coleman said the program came to the forefront of everyone’s minds because many students have career aspirations of owning their own businesses and more technical skills related to career fields than what the programs currently offer.

“We applied for the Inclusive and Equitable Communities Grant because we felt the description of the grant fit really well with what we were wanting to do,” Coleman said.

According to the SMIF website, this grant supports communities as they strive to be more inclusive by helping to create “equitable opportunities in the lives of all people.” It supports projects aiming to create economic opportunities for diverse peoples within the region.

“We’re really hoping to be accepted so we can get this program off the ground,” Coleman said. “I think it will really benefit the students and the community in a lot of ways.”

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown. Police said threats came from threatening images students were air-dropping to each other. We will update with more information once it’s available.
JANESVILLE, MN
KEYC

Highway 14 construction continues in winter months

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota winter hasn’t stopped MNDoT from making progress on the multiyear Highway 14 project. Just yesterday, MNDoT was setting beams on the two bridges north of Courtland. They say the weather has impacted the project, yet they are still on schedule and in good shape.
COURTLAND, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Driver suffers medical event, crashes into Mayo Clinic building

Police say a driver suffered a medical event Thursday and ran into a building at Mayo Clinic Mankato. A Mankato Department of Public Safety spokesman said police responded to 1025 Marsh St 3:55 p.m. for an accident, where they found a single vehicle had driven into the Speciality Clinic on the north side of the complex.
MANKATO, MN
myklgr.com

Springfield, North Mankato men in car/semi collision near Winthrop Wednesday

A North Mankato man was injured after colliding with a Springfield man near Winthrop Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11, Troy Michael Schull, age 57, of North Mankato, was driving a 2021 Hyundai Ioniq eastbound on Highway 19. At about 9:57 a.m., near mile post 112, Timothy Gordon Fabian, age 58, of Springfield, pulled a 2007 International semi out onto the highway from the parking lot of Heartland Corn Products. The vehicles collided on icy roads.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato man hospitalized after crashing into MCHS

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was hospitalized after a crash into the Mayo Clinic Health System. Mankato Public safety responded to the accident around 4 p.m. The man was identified as Thomas Jackson, 75. Authorities say he suffered a medical event. He was immediately taken inside the emergency...
MANKATO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Charged for Impregnating Girl Under The Age Of 15

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The premature birth of an infant with significant health problems led to a felony sexual conduct charge against a Rochester man. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed a first-degree criminal sexual conduct against charge 37-year-old Rafeal Steele Wednesday. Investigators identified him as the suspect by obtaining a search warrant for a paternity test that indicated there was an over 99% chance that Steele is the baby's father.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Two Injury Crashes Reported Along Hwy. 63 North of Rochester

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- Hwy. 63 north of Rochester was briefly closed after a sedan struck a stalled semi Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the sedan, driven by 78-year-old Steven Stellmaker of Zumbro Falls, was traveling on Hwy. 63 south of Zumbro Falls when it collided with the stalled semi in the traffic lane shortly after 6 a.m. The highway was described as icy at the time of the crash.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man accused of impregnating 14-year-old

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, Jan. 11, after allegedly impregnating a 14-year-old girl who gave birth at age 15. Rafeal Earl Steele, 36, denied sexual contact with the teenager. However, according to court documents, a paternity test conducted by...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Waseca Travel Agent Sent to Federal Prison For Fraud

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Waseca man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for defrauding fellow travel agents. 46-year-old Matthew Schumacher earlier entered a guilty plea to one count of wire fraud for misappropriating commission payments meant for other travel agents. According to federal court documents, Schumacher was the owner of Travel Troops LLC and was accused of keeping commission payments sent to his business by travel suppliers for distribution to the independent travel agents who had actually booked the travel for their customers.
WASECA, MN
KIMT

Driver injured in Freeborn County semi accident

BATH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi rollover in Freeborn County sends the driver to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gulled Maxamed Shill, 48 of Savage, was northbound on Interstate 35 when his semi rolled near mile marker 20. Shill suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

"You can't help but love Mo": Celebrating the life of Mo Hassanzadeh

MINNEAPOLIS -- The WCCO family is keeping one of our colleagues in our thoughts and hearts. Anchor and reporter Erin Hassanzadeh is spending time with her family as she mourns the sudden loss of her father.There's a table saved at TJ's of Edina--the best seat in the house--a spot for the diner's leader, a beloved friend, father and husband--Mo Hassanzadeh."Not too often would we come in and he wasn't there," said John Gallagher, a customer. "He'll be missed."At 18 years old Mo left his home country of Iran and came to the U.S. to study engineering. He made Minnesota home when...
EDINA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Snow removal sparks alleged death threat in North Mankato

A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill a person for removing snow from a parking lot. Colton T. Lang, 28, is currently in custody in Nicollet County and awaits charges in the incident. North Mankato police responded at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday to a report of the...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Woman pleads guilty over drugs found in Albert Lea home

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Law enforcement found meth and pot in her Freeborn County home. Now a woman is taking a plea deal. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21, was arrested in March 2022 after a search of her home in Albert Lea. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it found 165.5 grams of methamphetamine, 10.6 grams of marijuana, $800 in cash, a cell phone, and multiple text messages on Jarvis’ phone that “demonstrate her complicity in selling and therefore possession the illegal drugs found in the bedroom.”
ALBERT LEA, MN
Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
393
Followers
728
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/owatonna_peoples_press/

Comments / 0

Community Policy