Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Diana Jenkins Is Out After One Season, And The Internet Has Thoughts

There seems to be a dull moment when it comes to the Real Housewives franchise, but that’s especially been true over the past week. In a surprising movie, longtime Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna exited the show months after the conclusion of Season 12. Now, the show is losing another cast member in Diana Jenkins, who’d only just joined the program this past season. Despite only being present for one year though, the Internet has a lot of thoughts on her departure.

Diana Jenkins announced the news earlier this week by way of an Instagram post. The 50-year-old businesswoman is currently expecting her second child with husband Asher Monroe, 34 and is experiencing a high-risk pregnancy. As a result, doctors have put her on bed rest, meaning that she is “not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season” of RHOBH . In the post, she also thanked Bravo and Evolution Media for approving her departure.

Of course, it was only a matter of time before fans of Bravo’s long-running reality TV empire would take to the web to share their thoughts. And they’re being just as honest as one would expect them to be. One Twitter user did not mince words, declaring the D Empire Entertainment CEO one of the worst castmates in the history of the franchise:

It would seem that to some, the decision to add Diana Jenkins to the Beverly Hills cast was a bit out of left field. Her socialite status definitely made her a perfect fit for the roster, but a number of people seem to feel that her personality didn’t mesh well with the others in the group. Considering all of that, people seemed thrilled that she won’t be returning:

There are, however, a few fans who are sad to see her go so soon. One person dropped a particularly hot take on Diana Jenkins, and it pertains to the drama she had with co-stars Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais:

Many also can’t help but mention the fact that the news comes on the heels of Lisa Rinna’s own announcement. With that, at least one user took the time to joke about the current wave of exits from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . And they used an A-list star to make their point:

All kidding aside though, one can’t help but wonder whether there are any other high-profile exits on the horizon. Such concerns are probably only fueled by the fact that this has been such an eventful time for the franchise and other Bravo properties. For instance, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ’s Jen Shah was just sentenced to years in prison . The star’s situation – which was even chastised by Whoopi Goldberg – is one of the many variables that another fan mentioned in their post:

There may indeed be more changes made to the Beverly Hills cast, but definitely don’t expect a full reboot like the New York City cast received. Most of the cast is sure to be back and keep the drama-infused hi-jinks going, as per usual. As for Diana Jenkins, she appears to have no regrets about her exit and is looking forward to this next chapter with her family.

You can stream Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and other past episodes using a Peacock subscription .