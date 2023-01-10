ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Massive Epcot Eyesore Is Finally Going Away

By Dirk Libbey
 3 days ago

Most of the time, whenever any attraction leaves Walt Disney World , there will be a lot of people sad to see it go. However, today's news from the resort regarding changes for various fireworks shows was possibly met with more fan faire than usual. In addition to the highly anticipated news that popular Magic Kingdom show Happily Ever After would be returning, it was also announced that current Epcot show Harmonious is set to end in April. And when that happens, the massive barges that were built in the middle of World Showcase Lagoon will be going away.

Harmonious will hold its last show on April 2 and April 3 will see the return of Epcot Forever . That show was something of a stopgap during its previous run, a smaller nighttime spectacular meant to carry the park through from the end of Illuminations: Reflections of Earth , until Harmonious was ready. It will now essentially play the same role again, running from the end of Harmonious until a new show, designed to celebrate The Walt Disney Company’s 100 Years of Wonder, begins at some point later this year.

The Harmonious Barges Are Being Removed

What’s key for many fans however, is that the massive metal barges that the Harmonious show used will begin a phased process of being dismantled once Harmonious ends. They were impressive technical devices, spraying water that could be used as screens for visual presentations during the show. But during the day they were really just massive black structures that many fans did not love to look at. Which is not to say that everybody had that big a problem with them.

The removal of the barges had been rumored for some time, and we knew the end of Harmonious was imminent, but it was unclear if the plan for the barges was to remain, to be used in future shows, or if they would be taken out once the current show ended. On the one hand, they were almost certainly expensive additions to the park, and spending however many millions to put them in for only a year and a half of service seemed like a waste.

It was also reported that upkeep on the barges was also quite expensive, possibly more so than expected. In the end, no matter what the total cost of the barges was, ending that cost may have been seen as the more financially responsible move.

Alongside the end of Harmonious, the other nighttime spectacular that began to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary Disney Enchantment, will also end on April 2, and on April 3 it will be replaced by the show that it first replaced, Happily Ever After. The fan favorite show will have some changes and improvements, including the addition of projection effects that run down Main Street U.S.A . While Disneyland nighttime spectaculars have had those effects for some time, Enchantment was the first Magic Kingdom show to include them.

The two shows will debut the day before Tron: Lightcyle Run officially opens to the public. There are a lot of new attractions coming to Walt Disney World to be enjoyed in 2023.

Comments / 23

Guest
3d ago

just tear down the whole damn place and get it over with. they have already destroyed the fantasies of children

Reply(3)
25
Late4Dinner
3d ago

Sell your stock and divest from this company. Their woke behavior is not conducive to family entertainment.

Reply(1)
22
Comments / 0

Community Policy