Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured Miles Morales teaming up with various alternate universe wall-crawlers, including Spider-Ham and Spider-Man Noir. The first of two sequels, Across the Spider-Verse, is on the way and we've seen that it features a major number of new alternate Spideys. But it looks like there wasn't enough room to bring back the first film's Spideys, apart from the main trio of Miles, Spider-Gwen and Peter B Parker.

14 HOURS AGO