First trailer for Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's Netflix rom-com
Netflix's Your Place or Mine has blessed us with a first trailer. Featuring Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher as one-time lovers turned best pals Debbie and Peter, the story puts them in a Holiday-esque situation as they swap lives for a week. They happen to be polar opposites...
The Bear boss teases what's next for season 2
The Bear showrunner Christopher Storer has teased what's next for the acclaimed series, saying that season two is where the show "properly begins". The FX series stars Jeremy Allen White (of Shameless US fame) as young chef Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, who leaves the fine dining world and returns home to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop.
And Just Like That season 2 reveals first look at Aidan and Carrie's reunion
And Just Like That season two has revealed a first look at the reunion between Carrie and Aidan. Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) is a former flame of Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) from Sex and the City, and fans last saw him in the 2010 movie Sex and the City 2, in which he was married.
Yellowjackets season 2 trailer shows first-look at Elijah Wood in action
Yellowjackets season 2 has unleashed its first teaser trailer, offering fans a taste of Elijah Wood's newcomer Walter. Clocking in at one minute, the engrossing footage reintroduces the likes of Christina Ricci's Misty Quigley, Melanie Lynskey's Shauna Shipman and Juliette Lewis's Nat Scatorccio, who survived an aero-disaster in the Canadian wilderness as high-schoolers.
How to watch The Last of Us
The wait is over for the highly-anticipated The Last of Us TV series as it has finally arrived on our screens, with the post-apocalyptic drama airing tonight (January 15) in the US and the UK. The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed and...
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey still gets ranted at over Game of Thrones ending
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has said that she still receives rants from fans for the ending of Game of Thrones, that she starred in. Ramsey played Lyanna Mormont and was one of the standouts of the final season of Game of Thrones, which many fans felt was a disappointing end to the mammoth HBO show.
Snowpiercer Season 4 cancelled amid hopes for 'new home'
Snowpiercer season four, which was set to be the final season of the series, is no longer due to air. Although production on the popular show's finale has completed, TNT has decided not to go ahead with releasing it... so somewhere out there, just beyond reach, season four does exist.
Emma Roberts lands next TV role in dark comedy series
Emma Roberts has found her next TV project. The actress will produce and star in Second Wife for Hulu opposite Lucifer star Tom Ellis. The dark comedy will follow Sasha (Roberts) — a woman who runs away from New York to find a fresh start in London after a messy breakup. There, she falls in love with recently-divorced father Jacob (Ellis) and they impulsively get married.
Marvel's Karen Gillan shares first look at new movie
Marvel star Karen Gillan has provided fans with a first look at her upcoming comedy Late Bloomers. The film, which is directed by Lisa Steen, follows an "aimless millennial" called Louise (Gillan) who ends in physical therapy after drunkenly breaking her hip. There, she makes a connection with an elderly...
Nicolas Cage addresses potential Spider-Man return
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured Miles Morales teaming up with various alternate universe wall-crawlers, including Spider-Ham and Spider-Man Noir. The first of two sequels, Across the Spider-Verse, is on the way and we've seen that it features a major number of new alternate Spideys. But it looks like there wasn't enough room to bring back the first film's Spideys, apart from the main trio of Miles, Spider-Gwen and Peter B Parker.
NCIS teases new storyline for season 20
NCIS has teased a new storyline for Gary Cole's Alden Parker, which will reveal more about Alden's romantic past life. Cole plays NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Alden Parker and joined the show in season 19, which aired in 2021. Ever since, fans have been clamouring for more knowledge about the NCIS character – particularly his background and character history.
First look at New Girl's Jake Johnson in new movie Self Reliance
The first look image of New Girl and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star Jake Johnson in his new film Self Reliance has been released. In Self Reliance, which Johnson has also written and directed, he plays Tommy who gets invited to play a game where he can win a million dollars if he can avoid the hunters that are out to kill him.
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink on what she wants for Max in season 5
Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink hopes to be free from the "body cast" in season 5. As fans of the Netflix sci-fi sensation will recall, Sink's character Max Mayfield fell into a coma at the end of season 4 following her near-fatal run-in with the monstrous Vecna. Appearing as a...
First trailer for Game of Thrones star Kit Harington's new movie
Kit Harington has come a long way from Jon Snow, swapping swords and wolves for influencer wives and babies in his new film Baby Ruby. However, a trailer for this new thriller suggests that it could be equally as terrifying as the White Walkers, taking viewers into a fever dream of postpartum psychosis, unable to tell what is real and what it not.
Velma boss opens up about the exploration of her queer relationship in new series
Mindy Kaling has opened up about the decision to give Velma Dinkley a queer relationship in HBO Max's upcoming animated series Velma. Discussing the character's sexuality alongside creator Charlie Grandy, Kaling, who works as an executive producer on the series as well as voicing the character, said the show's characterisation of Velma was a "gift to explore".
Scandal's Kerry Washington lands next lead movie role in Netflix drama
Scandal and Little Fires Everywhere star Kerry Washington has landed her next lead film role, in a project that will tell the story of a little-known side to World War II. As announced by Netflix on Twitter, "Kerry Washington and Ebony Obsidian will star in Tyler Perry's Six Triple Eight, a feature film that will shine a much-needed spotlight on the true story of the 855 brave women in the only all-black, all-female World War II Battalion."
Lovecraft Country star lands next lead movie role
Lovecraft Country and King Richard star Aunjanue Ellis has landed her next movie role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has joined the cast for Ava DuVernay’s next film. The Selma director will write and direct the film, which is based on Isabel Wilkerson’s nonfiction book, Caste: The...
Cate Blanchett weighs in on theory about new movie Tár
Mild Tár spoilers follow. Cate Blanchett has weighed in on an intriguing theory regarding her new movie Tár, which is expected to be a big player at this year's Oscars. Writer-director Todd Field's first movie in 16 years, Tár follows the fictional classical music composer Lydia Tár (Blanchett), the first female director of a major German orchestra.
Rian Johnson reveals exciting Knives Out 3 update
Knives Out 3 has entered the writing stage, according to Rian Johnson. The Knives Out sequel Glass Onion began streaming on Netflix just before Christmas, and it appears the creator of the series is now crafting Benoit Blanc's next assignment. While speaking to Variety recently, the writer-filmmaker began by reflecting...
