Read full article on original website
Bonnie Hunter
3d ago
yes definitely internet sleuths that ruined your life and not a cold blooded quadruple killer.
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Related
New details revealed in University of Idaho murders case
As suspected killer Bryan Kohberger awaits his next court appearance in Idaho, Dateline NBC spoke to outside experts about a set of online posts made by a mysterious Facebook user encouraging people to discuss the crime a month before it happened. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates.Jan. 14, 2023.
Parents of murdered Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves say she was preparing to move to Texas before slayings
The parents of a University of Idaho student who was killed along with three others said she had recently moved from the house where the slayings took place in November, but had gone back to show her close friend her new car and attend a nearby party. Kristi and Steve...
NBC News
Former Classmate of University of Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger Speaks with Dateline
A former Desales University classmate of Bryan Kohnberger, the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, speaks with Dateline this Friday at 9/8c.Jan. 10, 2023.
University of Idaho murders suspect back in court
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, is back in court today and asking for a probable cause hearing before going to trial. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk has the latest updates on the case.Jan. 13, 2023.
AOL Corp
What to Watch Friday: Dateline & 20/20 update Idaho college student murder case
Here’s what’s on TV tonight. Dateline: Killings in a College Town (9 p.m., NBC) “Dateline” sends Keith Morrison to Moscow, Idaho, to get the latest updates on the murders of four University of Idaho college students — Madison Mogen (21), Kaylee Goncalves (21), Xana Kernodle (20) and Ethan Chapin (20) — and the arrest of the suspected killer, Bryan Kohberger. The students were stabbed to death in the middle of the night inside an off-campus residence in November. Police connected Kohberger, who had been a Ph.D student at nearby Washington State University, by DNA on a knife sheath left at the scene, and other evidence. So far there has been no information released regarding a possible motive.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s grad program had access to ‘crime lab’ with camera streams: insider
Bryan Kohberger's Ph.D. program at WSU maintains access to a "crime lab" database of bodycam videos and live streams from security cameras, a source says.
KTVB
In the News Now: Idaho killings suspect latest
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students now has a preliminary hearing date for his case. Plus more on the timeline of events and evidence.
Bryan Kohberger said he felt ‘blank,’ had ‘no emotion’ as a teen: report
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly admitted as a teen that he felt “no emotion” and “like a sack of meat” in chilling online posts — and later told a childhood friend that he wanted to study “high-profile” criminals. “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self-worth,” he allegedly wrote on Tapatalk, a mental health forum, at age 16 in 2011. “As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” The eerie post is one of several obtained by the New York Times this week...
Bryan Kohberger's neighbor says the murder suspect once told him the Idaho killings seemed like a 'crime of passion'
The neighbor told CBS Mornings that Bryan Kohberger told him that serial killers are "rare" when talking about Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer miniseries.
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger apparently called himself a pacifist in Soundcloud rap from 2011
Bryan Kohberger, charged with the Idaho murders, apparently posted a rap to Soundcloud that addresses remaining pacifist to avoid a "bloody fist."
University of Idaho stabbings suspect to appear in court
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The man accused in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students is expected to appear in court Thursday, a day after classes resumed for undergraduates, many of whom until recent days were stricken by fear over the case. Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old Washington...
University of Idaho murders on ‘Dateline’ 2-hour special
(NBC) — “Dateline NBC” will air a two-hour special Friday on the latest in the investigation into the murders of the University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves. During the special, correspondent Keith Morrison speaks with friends and family members of the victims, as well as former acquaintances and […]
Woman Describes Eerie Tinder Date With Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger
Hayley Willette says she had not been closely following the latest developments in the case of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered inside their campus home when she came across a news article last week about the grisly crime.As Willette was reading the story in a small Pennsylvania news outlet, detailing the scene where Bryan Kohberger had been arrested on Dec. 30, the 26-year-old OB/GYN nurse stumbled upon the suspect’s mugshot. That’s when she says she realized that Kohberger was the same man she went on an uncomfortable December 2015 Tinder date with when she was in...
‘Gregarious’ Bryan Kohberger turned ‘silent’ during discussion about Idaho murders
Accused killer Bryan Kohberger was “gregarious and outgoing” during his first semester as a PhD student in criminology – but was “completely silent” during a discussion about the murder of four University of Idaho students, two former classmates said. The 28-year-old doctoral candidate was one of the first students to introduce themselves at Washington State University in Pullman last fall, Ben Roberts told the Idaho Statesman. “He seemed gregarious and outgoing, that was really the only impression that I got,” he told the outlet. “He was making the rounds. He definitely seemed a little more eager than some of the others that...
Social media video sparks rumors that Idaho students slaying suspect attended victims' memorial
Fox Nation host and former prosecutor Nancy Grace discussed the possibility that Idaho slaying suspect Bryan Kohberger attended a vigil for his four victims.
roaringbengals.com
Headway made in the Idaho murder trial
Following days of surveillance by multiple law enforcement agencies, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody on Dec. 30, in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. The murders took place in the early morning of Nov. 13 at a residential building near the University of Idaho...
Idaho Suspect Reportedly Told Cops: ‘It’s Really Sad What Happened’
The suspect in the quadruple murder of University of Idaho students has mostly exercised his right to remain silent, but did make a comment about the case to cops booking him. “He did say, ‘It’s really sad what happened to them,’ but he didn't say anything more,” a police source told People. “He's smarter than that.” The source said Bryan Kohberger “seemed really nervous” as he was transferred from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested, to Idaho, where he will face trial. “He was narrating to himself everything that was happening. At one point, he was saying something to himself like ‘I’m fine, this is okay.’ Like he was reassuring himself that this whole thing wasn’t awful.”Read it at People
newsnationnow.com
Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details
(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
Lewiston Animal Rescue Fostering 35 Hounds From North Idaho Residence After Court Order
LEWISTON - Lewiston based Idaho Animal Rescue Network is assisting with an alleged animal hoarding case in North Idaho involving 35-40 hound mixes, at a residence located north of Coeur d'Alene, near Athol. Most of the dogs reportedly range from 25 to 50 lbs. in size. "We took 400 lbs....
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
Comments / 4