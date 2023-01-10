ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 4

Bonnie Hunter
3d ago

yes definitely internet sleuths that ruined your life and not a cold blooded quadruple killer.

Reply
9
 

NBC News

New details revealed in University of Idaho murders case

As suspected killer Bryan Kohberger awaits his next court appearance in Idaho, Dateline NBC spoke to outside experts about a set of online posts made by a mysterious Facebook user encouraging people to discuss the crime a month before it happened. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates.Jan. 14, 2023.
AOL Corp

What to Watch Friday: Dateline & 20/20 update Idaho college student murder case

Here’s what’s on TV tonight. Dateline: Killings in a College Town (9 p.m., NBC) “Dateline” sends Keith Morrison to Moscow, Idaho, to get the latest updates on the murders of four University of Idaho college students — Madison Mogen (21), Kaylee Goncalves (21), Xana Kernodle (20) and Ethan Chapin (20) — and the arrest of the suspected killer, Bryan Kohberger. The students were stabbed to death in the middle of the night inside an off-campus residence in November. Police connected Kohberger, who had been a Ph.D student at nearby Washington State University, by DNA on a knife sheath left at the scene, and other evidence. So far there has been no information released regarding a possible motive.
New York Post

Bryan Kohberger said he felt ‘blank,’ had ‘no emotion’ as a teen: report

Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly admitted as a teen that he felt “no emotion” and “like a sack of meat” in chilling online posts — and later told a childhood friend that he wanted to study “high-profile” criminals. “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self-worth,” he allegedly wrote on Tapatalk, a mental health forum, at age 16 in 2011.  “As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” The eerie post is one of several obtained by the New York Times this week...
WHO 13

University of Idaho murders on ‘Dateline’ 2-hour special

(NBC) — “Dateline NBC” will air a two-hour special Friday on the latest in the investigation into the murders of the University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves. During the special, correspondent Keith Morrison speaks with friends and family members of the victims, as well as former acquaintances and […]
TheDailyBeast

Woman Describes Eerie Tinder Date With Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger

Hayley Willette says she had not been closely following the latest developments in the case of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered inside their campus home when she came across a news article last week about the grisly crime.As Willette was reading the story in a small Pennsylvania news outlet, detailing the scene where Bryan Kohberger had been arrested on Dec. 30, the 26-year-old OB/GYN nurse stumbled upon the suspect’s mugshot. That’s when she says she realized that Kohberger was the same man she went on an uncomfortable December 2015 Tinder date with when she was in...
New York Post

‘Gregarious’ Bryan Kohberger turned ‘silent’ during discussion about Idaho murders

Accused killer Bryan Kohberger was “gregarious and outgoing” during his first semester as a PhD student in criminology – but was “completely silent” during a discussion about the murder of four University of Idaho students, two former classmates said. The 28-year-old doctoral candidate was one of the first students to introduce themselves at Washington State University in Pullman last fall, Ben Roberts told the Idaho Statesman. “He seemed gregarious and outgoing, that was really the only impression that I got,” he told the outlet. “He was making the rounds. He definitely seemed a little more eager than some of the others that...
roaringbengals.com

Headway made in the Idaho murder trial

Following days of surveillance by multiple law enforcement agencies, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody on Dec. 30, in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. The murders took place in the early morning of Nov. 13 at a residential building near the University of Idaho...
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Suspect Reportedly Told Cops: ‘It’s Really Sad What Happened’

The suspect in the quadruple murder of University of Idaho students has mostly exercised his right to remain silent, but did make a comment about the case to cops booking him. “He did say, ‘It’s really sad what happened to them,’ but he didn't say anything more,” a police source told People. “He's smarter than that.” The source said Bryan Kohberger “seemed really nervous” as he was transferred from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested, to Idaho, where he will face trial. “He was narrating to himself everything that was happening. At one point, he was saying something to himself like ‘I’m fine, this is okay.’ Like he was reassuring himself that this whole thing wasn’t awful.”Read it at People
newsnationnow.com

Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details

(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
Malek Sherif

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
Comments / 0

