CNET

Here's What I'm Doing With My $6,000 Student Loan Refund

Early in December, thousands of dollars were deposited into my bank account from the US Department of Education. And though it's tempting to spend this money, I'm not taking any risks until there's clarity on student loan forgiveness. Student loan borrowers have been on a wild ride this year. From...
Business Insider

This week's student loan refinancing rates: January 10, 2023

What are the perks of refinancing your student loan?. Will refinancing my student loans hurt my credit score?. Is it difficult to get approved for student loan refinancing?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
thesource.com

Student Loan Forgiveness Questions Loom in 2023

Student loan borrowers are moving into the new year with uncertainty. President Joe Biden’s game-changing student, loan forgiveness program lies in the hands of the Supreme Court. The pandemic-related pause on student loan payments remains in effect, but a restart date depends on when the Supreme Court rules on the forgiveness program– it could come as late as summer’s end.
Money

Federal Student Loan Borrowers Are in Financial Trouble Despite Paused Payments: NY Fed

People who have federal student loans are disproportionately struggling to pay their other bills, even though their student loan payments have been paused since March 2020. Those borrowers would be in even deeper financial trouble when payments finally resume if President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a study from the New York Federal Reserve suggests.
money.com

How Student Loan Borrowers Can Prepare for Big Changes Coming in 2023

It may have only just started, but 2023 is already shaping up to be a significant year for the nation's roughly 44 million student loan borrowers. The Supreme Court is slated to weigh in on President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, federal payments are set to resume after more than three years, and several new initiatives aimed at improving borrowers' repayment experiences are taking effect.
WESH

Student loan proposal could lower payments, forgive interest

Fla. — The U.S. Education Department has proposed a safety net plan to prevent borrowers from getting overloaded with debt. The plan calls for lowering monthly payments for undergraduate loans at just 5% of the borrower's pay. And after 10 years, erasing all remaining debt for people who took out $12,000 or less in loans.
AOL Corp

End of student loan payment pause could lead to more credit card debt

The countdown until the student loan payment pause is lifted in June is ticking, and some experts worry that once payments resume, many Americans may dig themselves deeper into credit card debt. Already, credit card balances increased by $38 billion in the third quarter to $930 billion, the New York...

