fox29.com
'People just loved her': School community gathers to remember New Jersey basketball coach killed in car crash
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - An emotional tribute for a young high school basketball coach killed in a car crash. Cire Forman is being remembered for the example she set, both on and off the court. "She had an impact on everybody she came in contact with. People just loved her,"...
Do You Remember Joe Carcione ‘The Green Grocer’ from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
Do you remember Joe Carcione "The Green Grocer" from Channel 6 in Philly?. If you grew up in or around Philadelphia in the 1970s and 80s and you watched Action News, you probably remember his produce updates, which aired several times per day. For someone who wasn't a true member...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
wilmingtonde.gov
Wilmington Names Dr. Debra Mason as Coordinator of the City’s Community Public Safety Initiative (CPSI)
The City’s multifaceted crime reduction effort is modeled on a 2022 report from the Community Based Public Safety (CBPS) Collective, which will remain under contract to the City for 2023 to assist with the efforts. Dr. Debra Mason. Mayor Mike Purzycki and City Council President Trippi Congo today announced...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Release Additional Details In William Penn HS Lockdown
Delaware State Police are investigating a gunshot fired inside the William Penn High School that occurred late Tuesday morning. On January 10, 2023, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the School Resource Officer of William Penn High School located at 713 East Basin Road, New Castle, was alerted of a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school. The School Resource Officer responded to the location and observed signs that a round struck the interior of the bathroom. There were no injuries reported.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware
Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
Officials: Building under renovation collapses in West Philadelphia
A building that was undergoing renovations collapsed in West Philadelphia.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Claymont steel site developer sells tract slated to become distribution center
Commercial Development Company, Inc. announced the sale of 28 acres at the former Evraz steel mill site to First Industrial Realty Trust. First Industrial will construct a 358,000-square-foot “spec” industrial distribution facility within the First State Crossing development in Claymont. The sales price was not immediately disclosed. “We...
phillyvoice.com
Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Michael Rubin to donate another $7 million to Philly private and parochial schools
Comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Meek Mill and former 76ers owner Michael Rubin are joining forces again to donate $7 million in scholarship funds that will support low-income students at 60 private and parochial schools in the Philadelphia area. The recipient schools, which were not named, were chosen as part of...
Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police
A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
Woman Went Missing On Halloween In South Jersey
A 39-year-old woman has been missing since Halloween in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on Oct. 31, 2022, police said. .She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches...
NBC Philadelphia
Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom
Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday. A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
Jennifer Brown: Search For Missing Montco Mom Intensifies
Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who suddenly vanished last week, is still missing — and loved ones are ramping up their efforts to bring her home safely. Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.
Jennifer Brown: DA Urges Patience In Case Of Missing Limerick Mom
As Jennifer Brown's disappearance enters its eighth day, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele is asking for the public's patience as detectives investigate. The 43-year-old Limerick mom was supposed to pick her son up at the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4, but was reported missing when she never showed, Daily Voice has reported.
Burglary duo target businesses in Delaware, Montgomery counties, police say
"We don't want anyone to get hurt. One of the businesses there was a bread delivery and it's a possibility that these two burglars were still in the building," said Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola.
Investigators search landfill in connection with disappearance of missing mother: Sources
Forty-three-year-old Jennifer Brown of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3.
This Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in All of Delaware
We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in New Castle County. Keep reading to learn more.
