ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million.  Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Release Additional Details In William Penn HS Lockdown

Delaware State Police are investigating a gunshot fired inside the William Penn High School that occurred late Tuesday morning. On January 10, 2023, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the School Resource Officer of William Penn High School located at 713 East Basin Road, New Castle, was alerted of a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school. The School Resource Officer responded to the location and observed signs that a round struck the interior of the bathroom. There were no injuries reported.
NEW CASTLE, DE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware

Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Claymont steel site developer sells tract slated to become distribution center

Commercial Development Company, Inc. announced the sale of 28 acres at the former Evraz steel mill site to First Industrial Realty Trust. First Industrial will construct a 358,000-square-foot “spec” industrial distribution facility within the First State Crossing development in Claymont. The sales price was not immediately disclosed. “We...
CLAYMONT, DE
Daily Voice

Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police

A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
AVONDALE, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Went Missing On Halloween In South Jersey

A 39-year-old woman has been missing since Halloween in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ashley Scott was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She last had contact with family on Oct. 31, 2022, police said. .She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom

Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday. A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Daily Voice

Jennifer Brown: Search For Missing Montco Mom Intensifies

Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom who suddenly vanished last week, is still missing — and loved ones are ramping up their efforts to bring her home safely. Brown, a 43-year-old Royersford resident, was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, as Daily Voice has reported. She was last seen by a friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, authorities have said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy