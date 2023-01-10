Read full article on original website
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Father-Son Duo Sentenced to Federal Prison For IRS FraudTaxBuzzJacksonville, FL
Orange Park’s new household pets ordinance allows chickens, but peacocks?Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale companyLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Yardbarker
Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
Jacksonville Jaguars giving away 2 tickets to Saturday’s playoff game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Want to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ upcoming playoff game?. The Jags are giving away two tickets to Saturday’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The contest ends at...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Yardbarker
Steelers Dan Rooney Regretted Waiving Franco Harris In 1984 And The Surprising Way He Would Have Done It Differently
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL using a model of doing things established by Dan Rooney. He learned about both life and football from his father, the legendary “Chief” Art Rooney who founded the Steelers franchise. He passed those lessons onto his son Art Rooney II, who has overseen the Steelers to a successful 20-plus year run. One could argue that Dan Rooney is the greatest Steeler of them all, but as great as he was, he was not infallible and admitted to three major regrets during his tenure as Steelers President with none larger than the decision to waive Franco Harris in 1984.
Who's performing at halftime during the Jaguars playoff game Saturday?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just days away from the Jacksonville Jaguars, LA Charges wildcard game Saturday and the excitement around the First Coast is not only about the game. People want to know who's performing at halftime. Naturally when people are buzzing about a topic and rumors are swirling, we...
Yardbarker
Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft
Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Wild Card vs. Chargers
The Jacksonville Jaguars are going back to the basics against the Los Angeles Chargers. On Wednesday, the team announced it’ll wear teal jerseys with white pants for a home playoff game on Wild Card Weekend. The Jaguars wore the teal-over-white combo during a Week 1 loss on the road...
Yardbarker
QB with checkered past campaigns for second chance in NFL
Chad Kelly is hoping at least one NFL team in need of a quarterback will give him a call this offseason. "They have to bring me in, sit me down and talk," Kelly told Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "You can think of everything I’ve done in the past. Obviously, we’re not going to get into that. That’s behind me. That’s not who I am, who I want to be, or who I want to be known as. I’m a different person."
Yardbarker
The Dolphins Have A Surprise Starting QB This Weekend
Bridgewater could be called upon should something happen to Skylar Thompson, but the team is preparing to go with Thompson at the helm. Thompson has started two games for the Dolphins this season. His first career start came against the Minnesota Vikings but was relieved by Bridgewater after suffering a...
FOX Sports
NFL Odds: Lines on Derek Carr's next team, including Colts, Jets, Patriots
The Derek Carr era that bridged the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas is most likely over. The Raiders entered the season as a trendy pick to return to the postseason in 2022 for the second straight year, especially after they acquired Carr's college teammate Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. But Las Vegas limped out to a 1-4 record before finishing 6-11 under first-year head coach Josh McDaniels.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers Has Fallen From Grace Like Few Superstars Have
Just a couple of years ago, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was arguably at the top of his profession. He secured his first of two consecutive regular season MVP awards while taking his team to the brink of a Super Bowl appearance, only to fall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, the one QB who was universally considered to be better than him.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady hints he decided to retire one day after Buccaneers' 2021 season ended
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may have revealed exactly when he decided to temporarily retire from playing last winter. As explained by the Joe Bucs Fan website and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Hall-of-Famer Steve Young and Brady discussed the possibility that Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers could soon ride off into the sunset during the latest edition of the "Let’s Go!" SiriusXM show and podcast.
Yardbarker
Mike Tirico explains Lions' viral 'Sunday Night Football' player introductions
NBC's Mike Tirico has offered information on the Detroit Lions' player introductions that went viral during the Week 18 "Sunday Night Football" game at the Green Bay Packers. "So most teams do those in August, and guys come in, it’s early in the year, and guys play it — mostly — straight up," Tirico explained during an appearance on Detroit sports radio station 97.1 The Ticket, per the Barrett Sports Media website. "But because the Lions were not ticketed for a Sunday night or Thursday night game, the Lions were the rare team where you shot the lineup intros the week of the game. That rarely happens for us. So the guys all had to do them after practice on Thursday, I think it was. So when you watch the season full of introductions, you get very creative. And when you are a team in a good mood, you get very creative."
Yardbarker
Steelers Superfan Lobbies For Team To Pursue Three-Time Pro Bowl LT In Free Agency And It Might Be Working
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line has taken a step back over the past few years. After the retirements of guys like Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, and others, it hasn’t been the same. Rightfully so, as those were perennial All-Pro guys that aren’t easy to replace. It was the team’s biggest issue in 2021. They addressed that in the off-season by signing Mason Cole and James Daniels, who happened to be the team’s best linemen in 2022.
Yardbarker
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Sends Out Intense Cryptic Tweet After Conclusion Of Disappointing 2022 Campaign
When Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan extended wideout Diontae Johnson last offseason, it was seen as a steal. After some of the contracts that had just been fished out in free agency, particularly Christian Kirk’s four-year, $72 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Johnson’s seemed favorable. Khan was able to sign the team’s No. 1 wide receiver to a two-year, $36.71 million extension.
Yardbarker
Bills Make A Big Playoff Promotion
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready for a home playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, who they will play for the third time this year. Tua Tagovailoa won’t be suiting up for Miami, and it looks like Skylar Thompson will be suiting up in Buffalo for the Dolphins. The...
