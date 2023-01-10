Read full article on original website
The Flag of Texas: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
“Everything is bigger in Texas,” as they say. And when it comes to the American state’s population and area size, this rings true. Texas is home to nearly 30 million Americans over 268,596 square miles. It’s so big that it dwarfs all European countries. Texas lies in...
Know your rights, Texas gun laws and know when to use your firearm
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Texas man was set to face a grand jury to determine whether he shot and killed a robber out of self-defense. Police in Houston said the unidentified man shot the robber who attempted to take customers wallets and money from the restaurant. Lubbock Attorney Kevin Glasheen said exercising your right to bear […]
The 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas For 2023
The state of Texas shares a border with Louisiana, which automatically makes the safety of Texas seem a lot better by comparison. Louisiana has cities that regularly top the nation in "most dangerous" and "most violent" lists, something that Texas cities don't normally see. But that doesn't mean all cities...
Texas lawmakers have a record budget surplus of nearly $33 billion – here's how they plan to use it
As Texas lawmakers begin their new session on Tuesday, they will have a record budget surplus of almost $33 billion to work with, according to Comptroller Glenn Hegar. CBS DFW says Hegar called the surplus a "once in a lifetime opportunity" for lawmakers to address the state's priorities, which include property tax relief for homeowners, increased funding for schools to reduce the burden on property owners, improved security and mental health services in schools following the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, funding for border security, and addressing the healthcare shortage and raising salaries for state employees, nurses, and teachers.
thewestsidegazette.com
The Youngest Judge in Texas
Knowledge, accountability, and trust will be the cornerstones of Judge Katherine “Kat” Thomas’s tenure at the 184th Criminal District Court. Thomas is committed to public service and restoring trust in our system. After earning a degree from Spelman College and an internship with President Barack Obama, she graduated from Howard Law and came back home to Houston. Thomas has made her career fighting to help others, and she’s working to make our communities safe.
eufaulaindianjournal.com
Protests prompt cancellation of $1.5 billion power project in Southeast Oklahoma
TUSKAHOMA — A Texas developer canceled plans for a $1.5 billion hydroelectric storage project in this southeast Oklahoma river community last month, citing protests from 200 residents and opposition from the Choctaw Nation.Tomlin Energy LLC proposed using Kiamichi River outflow to produce energy that would stabilize grids in Oklahoma and Texas during extreme weather. Promises of creating 500 new jobs, generating $12 million in annual county tax revenue and providing ambulance service to an area that lacks it sold a Pushmataha County commissioner and a state legislator on the plan.A Pushmataha County district court judge revoked water rights the state had granted in 2019, ruling that Tomlin Energy failed to provide landowners sufficient notice of the plan. When resubmitting a water use application to the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, developer Daniel Tomlin Jr. said he sent more than 19,000 letters to residents.Their response convinced him to scuttle the project.“The local people, they just don’t get it, I don’t think,” Tomlin said. “They started all these rumors and passed them around. As soon as we got something worked out with the water board, we were going to get another lawsuit, which we don’t have time for. We already lost two and a half years on that.”In interviews with Oklahoma Watch conducted prior to Tomlin’s decision, landowners expressed fears the proposed plant and accompanying reservoirs would doom the already shallow Kiamichi River and the valley it nurtures by lowering natural water levels, destroying private wells and hurting tourism.Charlotte Robbins Leonard grows most of her food on overflow patterns in the valley. She said the fight project taught her a lesson for the next time someone tries to use resources her community relies on.“We need to pay more attention to our neighbors. We need to look out for each other better,” Leonard said. “If people would’ve done the right thing and talked to their neighbors this would have never happened in the beginning.”Tomlin said a hydroelectric storage facility in the Kiamichi River basin would have stabilized Texas and Oklahoma’s electrical grids during extreme weather conditions and compensated for gaps in energy not being produced by windmills.“If you got a bunch of these turbines out there and all of a sudden you have a lull in the wind, something’s got to make up the difference,” Tomlin said, “And if something doesn’t happen, then that’s when all of a sudden the lights start going out ...
KSAT 12
Texas prisoners launching hunger strike to protest state’s harsh solitary confinement practices
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Prisoners across Texas are readying themselves to send a dramatic message to prison officials and state lawmakers: We won’t eat until you address the state’s harsh solitary confinement practices.
These Are The Ten Poorest Cities In Texas
Texas is a land of opportunity and prosperity, but it hasn't been immune from inflation and other economic factors that have made budgets tighter and left many families struggling. HERE ARE THE TOP TEN POOREST CITIES IN TEXAS. According to population, employment, and poverty statistics gathered by The Worker's Rights,...
easttexasradio.com
Comptroller Sending Out $1.07 Billion
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for January, 7.6 percent more than in January 2022. Texas bases these allocations on sales made in November by businesses reporting monthly tax. Counties compared to 2022...
Did You Know Your Texas State Drivers License Can Help Save Your Life?
If you've ever been stranded on the side of the road in the Lone Star State, whether it be outside of Dallas, TX, or somewhere out in the middle of West Texas, there is something we all have in our wallets or purses that could potentially save our lives. Did...
WFAA
Gov. Abbott in favor of paying power generators to be available when Texas grid conditions are tight
The hope is that this would encourage new plants to be built. Some energy experts, however, oppose this plan.
10 Polarizing Texas ‘This or That’ Questions
Texans are very opinionated people which can be both a blessing and a curse. An unexpected perk of this quality is the entertainment that ensues when two people with opposing views go head to head on a topic that isn't really that important. Whether it is a food preference, a...
5 Cities In Texas Guaranteed To Have A Bad Vibe! Avoid Them If You Can
Misery loves company, right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their poor me, nothing good ever happens to me attitude. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
2 Texas Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
More Self Defense Killings Make News in the Great State of Texas
Just within the last few minutes in Texas today, another fatal shooting occurred and again, it's another news story of a would-be victim taking arms and fighting back. A man shot and killed a suspected burglar who kicked down the door to his apartment close to downtown San Antonio this morning according to Kens5.
gamblingnews.com
Texas Considers Bill to Legalize Limited Casino Gambling and Sports Betting
The new bill would generate the necessary framework for building the Texas Gaming Commission. The new body would be responsible for supervising legalized gambling in the state that continues to celebrate its “Wild West” roots. What Would the Bill Include?. Originally, the amendment was pre-filed by state senator...
You Won’t Believe These Weird High School Mascots From Texas
Mascots are an important part of sports, especially at the high school and college levels. Here are some rather odd ones from around Texas. Get ready to giggle at some really weird mascots from all over the lone star state. Seriously, there are some good ones out there... Mascots tend...
Many Central Texans seeing car insurance rates rise
AUSTIN, Texas — Many KVUE viewers have reported that they are seeing an increase in their car insurance payments. Tim Saenz from Jarrell owns two vehicles. He said he was paying about $600 for both for a six-month period, but his recent renewal jumped to around $900 for six months.
AOL Corp
Texas executes ex-officer who hired 2 people to kill wife
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Robert Fratta, a former suburban Houston police officer on death row. Fratta was set to be executed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File)
KHOU
Authorities give update after Robert Fratta's execution
Fratta was put to death for hiring a teenage hitman to kill his wife in 1994. He was the first Texas inmate to be executed in 2023.
