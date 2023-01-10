ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team

Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills' Damar Hamlin hits another huge recovery milestone

Damar Hamlin spent nine nights in the hospital after he collapsed on the field during the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and the defensive back is finally going home. Hamlin on Monday was transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Former Steelers Great Ben Roethlisberger Wasn’t Exactly Forthcoming With Information According To 1 Former Teammate

Before anybody gets upset, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Joshua Dobbs had nothing but good things to say about Ben Roethlisberger. For Dobbs, his tenure(s) in Pittsburgh didn’t exactly go according to plan. After he was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he admitted that he expected to start at some point in a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Broncos Insider Names 'Dark Horse' For Head Coaching Vacancy

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has been the hottest name in relation to the Denver Broncos coaching vacancy, but there's at least one dark horse name to watch for according to insider Benjamin Allbright. On Twitter Wednesday, Allbright shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with a source who ...
This offensive weapon might be a headache for Chiefs' next opponent

Could a trade-deadline pickup be among the Chiefs' best players in the postseason?. During the TV broadcast of the Chiefs' Week 18 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Louis Riddick said Kansas City GM Brett Veach told him Kadarius Toney may soon be the team's best wideout. In 2008 and 2009, Riddick and Veach worked together for the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.
David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason

David Shaw has landed an NFL head coach interview, and it’s for an interesting reason. Shaw, the longtime coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach... The post David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?

All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
49ers GM John Lynch addresses future amid departure rumors

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has insisted he's going nowhere this offseason. "I just had somebody come in and say, 'Hey, man, is there something I should know?'" Lynch told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I’m getting all these calls that, you know, people are inferring that you’re leaving.' I was, like, 'No, I’m good.'"
