Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
DougCo elementary school uses excessive restraint on second-graderSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises cityDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Nothing Bundt Cakes location opens in Castle RockNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Take the Winter Park ski train and skip I-70 trafficBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team
Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Bills' Damar Hamlin hits another huge recovery milestone
Damar Hamlin spent nine nights in the hospital after he collapsed on the field during the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and the defensive back is finally going home. Hamlin on Monday was transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical...
Broncos coaching odds show clear favorite in Denver and it’s not Harbaugh
There is a betting favorite to become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it’s not Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. We have approached another NFL coaching carousel where Jim Harbaugh is once again a potential candidate. Last year, he interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings but opted to...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Alabama Defensive Coordinator Opening
With Pete Golding leaving Alabama to become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of some who will step in and take the role. For Alabama fans and people who know college football, there's one perfect candidate for the job: Former Tennessee head coach ...
Breaking: Elite Quarterback Recruit Requests Release From NLI
One of the top quarterback recruits in the 2023 cycle will not be honoring his commitment. Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks in his class, committed to and signed his letter of intent to play for the Florida Gators. However, Rashada has had a change of heart. He has requested ...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers Great Ben Roethlisberger Wasn’t Exactly Forthcoming With Information According To 1 Former Teammate
Before anybody gets upset, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Joshua Dobbs had nothing but good things to say about Ben Roethlisberger. For Dobbs, his tenure(s) in Pittsburgh didn’t exactly go according to plan. After he was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he admitted that he expected to start at some point in a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB1 Kordell Stewart Gives Stern Warning About Firing Coaches
Former Pittsburgh Steelers starting Quarterback Kordell Stewart knows a thing or two about adapting to a coordinator change. During his six-year tenure under center in Pittsburgh, the 2001 Pro Bowler played for four different play-callers. Chan Gailey helped him to excel in his first year with 3,020 passing yards and...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson says Sean Payton is 'one of the world's best'
As the Denver Broncos’ head coach search heats up, two candidates for the job stand out from the rest: Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. Payton went 152-89 with the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021, winning seven division titles in 15 seasons. He also won a Super Bowl with a quarterback who is a similar height to Russell Wilson.
Broncos Insider Names 'Dark Horse' For Head Coaching Vacancy
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has been the hottest name in relation to the Denver Broncos coaching vacancy, but there's at least one dark horse name to watch for according to insider Benjamin Allbright. On Twitter Wednesday, Allbright shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with a source who ...
Yardbarker
This offensive weapon might be a headache for Chiefs' next opponent
Could a trade-deadline pickup be among the Chiefs' best players in the postseason?. During the TV broadcast of the Chiefs' Week 18 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Louis Riddick said Kansas City GM Brett Veach told him Kadarius Toney may soon be the team's best wideout. In 2008 and 2009, Riddick and Veach worked together for the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Andy Reid.
Saints Make Official Decision On Head Coach For 2023
The New Orleans Saints will be retaining Dennis Allen as the team's head coach in 2023, general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed on Friday. Allen, 50, finished his first year as the Saints' head coach with a 7-10 record. While Allen's return was anticipated by many around the NFL, ...
David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason
David Shaw has landed an NFL head coach interview, and it’s for an interesting reason. Shaw, the longtime coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach... The post David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
Yardbarker
49ers GM John Lynch addresses future amid departure rumors
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has insisted he's going nowhere this offseason. "I just had somebody come in and say, 'Hey, man, is there something I should know?'" Lynch told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I said, 'What do you mean?' He said, 'I’m getting all these calls that, you know, people are inferring that you’re leaving.' I was, like, 'No, I’m good.'"
